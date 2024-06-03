SQLI, a European digital services group, announces that its shareholders, meeting at the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 19, 2024 at 10 a.m., at the Company's registered office located at 2-10, rue Thierry Le Luron 92300 Levallois-Perret (France), will be asked to vote on the proposed distribution of a dividend of €0.64/share.
The dividend will go ex-dividend on June 24, 2024 and will be payable on June 26, 2024.
