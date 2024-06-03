SQLI is a digital services group. The group supports large companies in the design, implementation, piloting and deployment of digital solutions. The business is organized around 2 poles: - development of unified commerce solutions: implementation of unified commerce strategies and deployment of e-commerce platforms enhancing customer experience; - design and integration of digital technologies: development of user focused applications and services for the digital transformation of enterprises. The group also offers training services. France accounts for 53.2% of net sales.