Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 09:06:21 am
30.7 EUR   -0.97%
11:50aSQLI : Financial calendar 2022
AN
02/08SQLI : Crossing thresholds
CO
02/04SQLI : Shaping the future of digital experience (part two)
PU
Sqli : Financial calendar 2022

02/16/2022 | 11:50am EST
Communiqué de presse

16 February 2022

European digital services group SQLI announces his financial calendar for 2022.














Publication Date
2021 Annual Revenues 12 January 2022
2021 Year-End Results 10 March 2022
2022 First Quarter Revenues 26 April 2022
Annual Shareholders Meeting 23 June 2022
2022 Half-Year Revenues 27 July 2022
2022 Half-Year Results 22 September 2022
2022 Third Quarter Revenues 25 October 2022



Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing.

SQLI will publish its annual 2021 results on 10 March 2022 after close of trading.

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by e-mail by signing up at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.

Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.

SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €226M.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan – +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 – ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib – +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 – jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Déborah Schwartz – +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 – dschwartz@actus.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGhwYclskm2Vm3Gflp1mb5Rll5hokpKVlmeaxmSaYpiXnG9imJhomsqaZnBkl2to
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/73262-sqli_cp_agenda_2022_en_vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
