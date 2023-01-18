Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SQLI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQI   FR0011289040

SQLI

(SQI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:40:26 2023-01-18 am EST
43.00 EUR   -1.15%
04:35aSqli : Financial calendar 2023
AT
2022Euronext announces December 2022 quarterly review results of the CAC Family
AQ
2022Logistics Development proposes second share buyback this year
AN
Summary 
Summary

Sqli : Financial calendar 2023

01/18/2023 | 04:35am EST
European digital services group SQLI announces his financial calendar for 2023 .














Publication Date
2022 Year-End Results 10 March 2023 (before open of trading)
Annual Shareholders Meeting 28 June 2023
2023 Half-Year Results 21 September 2023 (after close of trading)

Receive SQLI financial news free of charge by e-mail by signing up at: www.actusnews.com

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.

Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.

SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2021, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €225m.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan – +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 – ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib – +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 – jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Déborah Schwartz – +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 – dschwartz@actus.fr


Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 8,30 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
Net Debt 2022 12,3 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 199 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,4%
