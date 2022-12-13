CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Is Available Now

This World Needs a New Hero - Experience the Legend of Zack Fair Today!

SQUARE ENIX® announced that the much-anticipated remaster, CRISIS CORE™ –FINAL FANTASY® VII– REUNION, launches today on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC. Unravel the stories of Zack, Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, Tifa and more in this generously remastered companion to FINAL FANTASY VII.

View the CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Launch Trailer [here]

“Bringing this long-awaited remaster of CRISIS CORE to life has been an absolute delight,” said Executive Producer Yoshinori Kitase. “For many years, our passionate community has been asking us to bring an updated version of CRISIS CORE to current platforms, and we’re thrilled to be able to finally deliver on that request. With the complete overhaul of many elements of the game, we hope that new and returning FINAL FANTASY fans enjoy experiencing the story of Zack Fair as much as we had developing CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION.”

Nearly 15 years after the release of the PlayStation®Portable exclusive, CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION brings new life to the fan-favorite story of SOLDIER operative Zack Fair with a complete HD graphics overhaul of the character models, UI and background, a newly arranged soundtrack by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, featuring key members of the voice acting cast of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, and an updated action combat system, with the option to trigger Limit Breaks and Summons, and a streamlined “Digital Mind Wave” (DMW) system. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION maintains the heart of the beloved PlayStation®Portable classic, while utilizing modern technology for a more appealing, immersive and engaging overall gameplay experience for new and existing fans alike.

The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, following Zack Fair, a young, optimistic Shinra SOLDIER operative. As Zack and SOLDIER 1st Class Sephiroth team up to search for a missing SOLDIER operative Genesis Rhapsodos, he uncovers the dark truths of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. When betrayals and secrets hit too close to home and cause him to question everything and everyone he knows, Zack must forge his own path as a hero to protect the ones he loves and defend the one thing he has left – his SOLDIER honor.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION launches today on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC.

Additionally, Zack's high-quality action figure, otherwise only available as part of the game's Japanese Hero Edition, is exclusively available at the Square Enix Store. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION PLAY ARTS KAI Action Figure - ZACK FAIR SOLDIER 2nd CLASS can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 13.9 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films, and merchandise.

The first game of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy project, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE released in 2020 has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 20 perfect scores from media, and was selected as a PlayStation® “Editor’s Choice” pick. The game also became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history, exceeding more than five million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy is now in development for the PlayStation®5.

