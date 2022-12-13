Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-13 am EST
6330.00 JPY   +0.64%
01:32aNCsoft Shares Slump Amid Concerns Over Competitors' Simultaneous Game Launches
DJ
12/09Former Square Enix Employees Arrested for Alleged Insider Trading
MT
11/24Square Enix : Outline of Results Briefing held on November 7, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Is Available Now

12/13/2022 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This World Needs a New Hero - Experience the Legend of Zack Fair Today!

SQUARE ENIX® announced that the much-anticipated remaster, CRISIS CORE™ –FINAL FANTASY® VII– REUNION, launches today on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC. Unravel the stories of Zack, Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, Tifa and more in this generously remastered companion to FINAL FANTASY VII.

View the CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION Launch Trailer [here]

“Bringing this long-awaited remaster of CRISIS CORE to life has been an absolute delight,” said Executive Producer Yoshinori Kitase. “For many years, our passionate community has been asking us to bring an updated version of CRISIS CORE to current platforms, and we’re thrilled to be able to finally deliver on that request. With the complete overhaul of many elements of the game, we hope that new and returning FINAL FANTASY fans enjoy experiencing the story of Zack Fair as much as we had developing CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION.”

Nearly 15 years after the release of the PlayStation®Portable exclusive, CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION brings new life to the fan-favorite story of SOLDIER operative Zack Fair with a complete HD graphics overhaul of the character models, UI and background, a newly arranged soundtrack by original composer Takeharu Ishimoto, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, featuring key members of the voice acting cast of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, and an updated action combat system, with the option to trigger Limit Breaks and Summons, and a streamlined “Digital Mind Wave” (DMW) system. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION maintains the heart of the beloved PlayStation®Portable classic, while utilizing modern technology for a more appealing, immersive and engaging overall gameplay experience for new and existing fans alike.

The story of CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION begins seven years before the events of FINAL FANTASY VII, following Zack Fair, a young, optimistic Shinra SOLDIER operative. As Zack and SOLDIER 1st Class Sephiroth team up to search for a missing SOLDIER operative Genesis Rhapsodos, he uncovers the dark truths of Shinra’s experiments and the monsters they create. When betrayals and secrets hit too close to home and cause him to question everything and everyone he knows, Zack must forge his own path as a hero to protect the ones he loves and defend the one thing he has left – his SOLDIER honor.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION launches today on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC.

Additionally, Zack's high-quality action figure, otherwise only available as part of the game's Japanese Hero Edition, is exclusively available at the Square Enix Store. CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION PLAY ARTS KAI Action Figure - ZACK FAIR SOLDIER 2nd CLASS can be pre-ordered here: https://sqex.link/szo8

Related Links:

Official Website: https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/finalfantasyvii
Twitter: https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/finalfantasyvii/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/finalfantasy
#FinalFantasy #FF7R

About FINAL FANTASY VII

First released in 1997 on the PlayStation® computer entertainment system, FINAL FANTASY VII is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2022. The game is universally regarded as a hallmark title of the RPG genre. The original title received high praise for its epic storyline, unique characters, and movie sequences that utilized the most cutting-edge technology of the time. Since then, the game has sold over 13.9 million copies worldwide and continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics and fans around the world. The popular game has even expanded into spin-offs, films, and merchandise.

The first game of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake trilogy project, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE released in 2020 has been praised by both players and critics across the globe, earning more than 20 perfect scores from media, and was selected as a PlayStation® “Editor’s Choice” pick. The game also became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history, exceeding more than five million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, the second game in the trilogy is now in development for the PlayStation®5.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION © 2007, 2008, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
01:32aNCsoft Shares Slump Amid Concerns Over Competitors' Simultaneous Game Launches
DJ
12/09Former Square Enix Employees Arrested for Alleged Insider Trading
MT
11/24Square Enix : Outline of Results Briefing held on November 7, 2022
PU
11/23Game Developer -SQUARE ENIX KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS AN..
AQ
11/17Square Enix : Concerning Media Reports on Former Employees under Investigation of Suspecte..
PU
11/11Tactics Ogre : Reborn Is Available Now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch an..
BU
11/07HARVESTELLA , A Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, AVAILABLE NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC
AQ
11/07Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period End..
BU
11/07Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/04HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 344 B 2 503 M 2 503 M
Net income 2023 49 323 M 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2023 200 B 1 458 M 1 458 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 753 B 5 477 M 5 477 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 632
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 290,00 JPY
Average target price 7 732,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Masato Ogawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.61%5 477
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-42.26%17 220
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.47%14 326
HASBRO, INC.-41.55%8 287
MATTEL, INC.-20.50%6 163
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-26.83%2 944