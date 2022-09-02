Disclosure Update: Recognition of Extraordinary Gain Due to Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) announced in an August 26, 2022 release entitled “Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)” that the relevant transfer of shares had been completed.

The present release is to announce the Company’s expectation to recognize an extraordinary gain.

1. Recognition of an extraordinary gain

In the three-month period ending September 30, 2022, the Company expects to recognize a gain of about 10billion yen on its sale of shares in affiliated companies. This value for the extraordinary gain is based on information presently available to the Company and may change going forward based on a variety of factors.

2. Future outlook

Because further assessment is required, the Company finds calculating reasonable forecasts of its earnings for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 difficult at present and therefore leaves them undetermined.

