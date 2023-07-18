July 18th 2023

TAITO CORPORATION

Launching a new AR & 3D mobile game that features Google's latest AR technology!

SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

The global invasion begins on July 18!

TOKYO (July 18th, 2023) - TAITO CORPORATION (headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President & Representative Director: Katsuhiko Iwaki) in collaboration with Google has launched "SPACE INVADERS: World Defense", an immersive augmented reality and 3D mobile game application that incorporates the Streetscape Geometry API*, a new feature from Google's ARCore and the latest Geospatial technology, on July 18, 2022, on Google Play and App Store.

Recognized by Guinness World Records in 2020 as the "Longest running video game series" and celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, "SPACE INVADERS" is now available as a completely new immersive AR game which turns your neighborhood into a real-world playground.

*Streetscape Geometry API：It is possible to acquire 3D model data of buildings within a 100m radius of the user's current location. This function allows AR objects to be hidden and visible (i.e. occlusion expression), to reflect on buildings in real space, and to attach AR objects to specific buildings, enabling the development of highly immersive AR content that blends into real

space.cf.:https://developers.googleblog.com/2023/05/build-transformative-augmented-reality-experiences-with-new-arcore-and-geospatial-features.html

About SPACE INVADERS: World Defense

45 years after its birth, SPACE INVADERS have struck again! Now is the time to fight together with players from all over the world to protect the Earth!

Experience an "immersive AR shooter" that blends the classic with a new dimension as you soar above in an augmented reality world and take on the Invaders spawning from behind building and rooftops and other nearby structures!

