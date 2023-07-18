July 18th 2023
TAITO CORPORATION
Launching a new AR & 3D mobile game that features Google's latest AR technology!
SPACE INVADERS: World Defense
The global invasion begins on July 18!
TOKYO (July 18th, 2023) - TAITO CORPORATION (headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President & Representative Director: Katsuhiko Iwaki) in collaboration with Google has launched "SPACE INVADERS: World Defense", an immersive augmented reality and 3D mobile game application that incorporates the Streetscape Geometry API*, a new feature from Google's ARCore and the latest Geospatial technology, on July 18, 2022, on Google Play and App Store.
Recognized by Guinness World Records in 2020 as the "Longest running video game series" and celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, "SPACE INVADERS" is now available as a completely new immersive AR game which turns your neighborhood into a real-world playground.
*Streetscape Geometry API：It is possible to acquire 3D model data of buildings within a 100m radius of the user's current location. This function allows AR objects to be hidden and visible (i.e. occlusion expression), to reflect on buildings in real space, and to attach AR objects to specific buildings, enabling the development of highly immersive AR content that blends into real
space.cf.:https://developers.googleblog.com/2023/05/build-transformative-augmented-reality-experiences-with-new-arcore-and-geospatial-features.html
About SPACE INVADERS: World Defense
45 years after its birth, SPACE INVADERS have struck again! Now is the time to fight together with players from all over the world to protect the Earth!
Experience an "immersive AR shooter" that blends the classic with a new dimension as you soar above in an augmented reality world and take on the Invaders spawning from behind building and rooftops and other nearby structures!
・Introduction Videohttps://youtu.be/mcs5vTCDvXQ
Download Page
・Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.taito.siwd&pli=1
・iOS:https://apple.co/46D71NY
Compete with other players for score ranking and share images on Social Media!
Players earn points by exploring their neighborhoods and defeating the Invaders they find.
By defeating more, players can unlock special power-ups and participate in area-specific rankings. Players can also share images of their play captured by AR selfie on social media sites.
Google's ARCore Geospatial API for "immersive AR games"
SPACE INVADERS: World Defense is powered by the ARCore Geospatial API, with technology provided by Google. It instantly designs an engaging model on-screen that blends AR and 3D from the nearby environment, including buildings, bridges, and other architectural elements around the player. It also adapts to the player's real-world location, time, and local weather for a more immersive and engaging gameplay.
Product Info
Title
SPACE INVADERS: World Defense
Genre
immersive AR shooter
Release Date
July 18th, 2023
Platforms
Android / iOS <https://developers.google.com/ar/devices>
Price
Download and play at no cost
Official Homepage
https://spaceinvaders-wd.com/
Google AR & VR
@GoogleARVR
Official SNS
https://twitter.com/GoogleARVR
https://developers.google.com/ar
https://arvr.google.com/
SPACE INVADERS™ & © TAITO CORPORATION 1978, 2023 ALL RIGHTS
Legal lines
RESERVED.
※The image is an image under development.
About SPACE INVADERS
SPACE INVADERS is a video game franchise originally planned, developed, and released in 1978 by TAITO CORPORATION (TAITO), which has been enjoyed on a multitude of platforms until today. Its eponymous characters, the 'Invaders', have crossed over to become icons of popular culture all around the world. Partnering with global brands and world-leading enterprises, TAITO has engaged with diverse licensing programs for the corporate's mascot across the world. TAITO will continue to proactively expand the brand as the exclusive owner of the global intellectual property rights, including copyrights and trademarks for SPACE INVADERS and its characters.
Recognized by Guinness World Records as the "Longest Running Video Game Series"
SPACE INVADERS has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the "Longest-running videogame series" on March 26, 2020. Space Invaders, first created as an arcade game in 1978, has since been adapted to home video game consoles, mobile devices, and projection mapping, keeping pace with the evolution of technology around the world.
Related Sites
TAITO Official Homepage
：https://www.taito.co.jp/en/
SPACE INVADERS 45th Anniversary Site
：https://spaceinvaders.jp/si45th.html
SPACE INVADERS Site
：https://spaceinvaders.jp/index.html
Google Arts & Culture (TAITO page)
:https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/taito-corporation
Trademarks
*TAITO, the TAITO logo and SPACE INVADERS are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of TAITO CORPORATION in Japan and/or other countries.
*All other company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
