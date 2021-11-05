Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
11/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Financial Results
Briefing Session
Six‐Month Period Ended September 30, 2021
November 5, 2021
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Statements made in this document with respect to SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries' (together, "SQUARE ENIX GROUP") plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs are forward‐looking statements about the future performance of SQUARE ENIX GROUP.
These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to it at the time these material were drafted and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. Also, the reader should not assume that statements made in this document will remain accurate or operative at a later time.
A number of factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but not limited to:
changes in economic conditions affecting our operations;
fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro;
SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products and services, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products and services, rapid developments in technology, and subjective and changing consumer preferences;
SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to expand international success with a focus on our businesses; and
regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes.
The forward‐looking statements regarding earnings contained in these materials were valid at the time these materials were drafted. SQUARE ENIX GROUP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, including forecasts or projections, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
The financial information presented in this document is prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
(Amounts under one hundred million yen are rounded down)
Financial Results
First Half of Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2022
Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2022/3
(Billions of Yen)
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
1H
Full Year
1H
Changes
Full Year
Changes
Results
Forecasts
Net sales
172.7
332.5
168.9
(3.8)
340.0
7.5
Operating income
31.6
47.2
29.1
(2.5)
40.0
(7.2)
Operating income margin
18.3%
14.2%
17.3%
(1.0pt)
11.8%
(2.4pt)
Ordinary income
30.5
49.9
31.4
0.9
40.0
(9.9)
Ordinary income margin
17.7%
15.0%
18.6%
0.9pt
11.8%
(3.2pt)
Profit attributable to
16.0
26.9
22.9
6.9
24.0
(2.9)
owners of parent
Depreciation and
3.5
7.5
3.4
(0.1)
7.1
(0.4)
amortization
Capital expenditure
3.7
7.3
3.5
(0.2)
10.5
3.2
*Change in accounting policies (accounting standards for revenue recognition) has been applied from FY2022/3. We don't present FY2021/3 data with these accounting polices applied retrospectively.
Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2022/3 by Business Segment
(Billions of Yen)
Fiscal Year Ended
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
1H
1H
Changes
Net sales
172.7
168.9
(3.8)
Digital Entertainment
142.4
129.4
(13.0)
Amusement
13.9
21.0
7.1
Publication
12.3
14.1
1.8
Merchandising
4.8
5.8
1.0
Eliminations or unallocated
(0.8)
(1.5)
(0.7)
Operating income
31.6
29.1
(2.5)
Digital Entertainment
33.8
29.4
(4.4)
Amusement
(1.6)
0.6
2.2
Publication
5.3
5.9
0.6
Merchandising
1.5
1.7
0.2
Eliminations or unallocated
(7.4)
(8.7)
(1.3)
Operating income margin
18.3%
17.3%
(1.0pt)
Digital Entertainment
23.7%
22.8%
(0.9pt)
Amusement
(11.7%)
3.1%
14.8pt
Publication
43.3%
42.2%
(1.1pt)
Merchandising
31.8%
30.9%
(0.9pt)
Eliminations or unallocated
‐
‐
‐
