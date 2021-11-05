Log in
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

11/05/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Financial Results

Briefing Session

Six‐Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

November 5, 2021

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Statements made in this document with respect to SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries' (together, "SQUARE ENIX GROUP") plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs are forward‐looking statements about the future performance of SQUARE ENIX GROUP.

These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to it at the time these material were drafted and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. Also, the reader should not assume that statements made in this document will remain accurate or operative at a later time.

A number of factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but not limited to:

  1. changes in economic conditions affecting our operations;
  2. fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro;
  3. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products and services, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products and services, rapid developments in technology, and subjective and changing consumer preferences;
  4. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to expand international success with a focus on our businesses; and
  5. regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes.

The forward‐looking statements regarding earnings contained in these materials were valid at the time these materials were drafted. SQUARE ENIX GROUP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, including forecasts or projections, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

The financial information presented in this document is prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

(Amounts under one hundred million yen are rounded down)

2

Financial Results

First Half of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2022

3

Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2022/3

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

1H

Full Year

1H

Changes

Full Year

Changes

Results

Forecasts

Net sales

172.7

332.5

168.9

(3.8)

340.0

7.5

Operating income

31.6

47.2

29.1

(2.5)

40.0

(7.2)

Operating income margin

18.3%

14.2%

17.3%

(1.0pt)

11.8%

(2.4pt)

Ordinary income

30.5

49.9

31.4

0.9

40.0

(9.9)

Ordinary income margin

17.7%

15.0%

18.6%

0.9pt

11.8%

(3.2pt)

Profit attributable to

16.0

26.9

22.9

6.9

24.0

(2.9)

owners of parent

Depreciation and

3.5

7.5

3.4

(0.1)

7.1

(0.4)

amortization

Capital expenditure

3.7

7.3

3.5

(0.2)

10.5

3.2

*Change in accounting policies (accounting standards for revenue recognition) has been applied from FY2022/3. We don't present FY2021/3 data with these accounting polices applied retrospectively.

4

Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2022/3 by Business Segment

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

1H

1H

Changes

Net sales

172.7

168.9

(3.8)

Digital Entertainment

142.4

129.4

(13.0)

Amusement

13.9

21.0

7.1

Publication

12.3

14.1

1.8

Merchandising

4.8

5.8

1.0

Eliminations or unallocated

(0.8)

(1.5)

(0.7)

Operating income

31.6

29.1

(2.5)

Digital Entertainment

33.8

29.4

(4.4)

Amusement

(1.6)

0.6

2.2

Publication

5.3

5.9

0.6

Merchandising

1.5

1.7

0.2

Eliminations or unallocated

(7.4)

(8.7)

(1.3)

Operating income margin

18.3%

17.3%

(1.0pt)

Digital Entertainment

23.7%

22.8%

(0.9pt)

Amusement

(11.7%)

3.1%

14.8pt

Publication

43.3%

42.2%

(1.1pt)

Merchandising

31.8%

30.9%

(0.9pt)

Eliminations or unallocated

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 347 B 3 055 M 3 055 M
Net income 2022 37 329 M 328 M 328 M
Net cash 2022 168 B 1 480 M 1 480 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 759 B 6 670 M 6 673 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 550
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6 350,00 JPY
Average target price 7 301,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda President & Representative Director
Kazuharu Watanabe Chief Financial Officer
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.44%6 670
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-11.37%20 115
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.5.27%17 682
HASBRO, INC.0.01%12 905
MATTEL, INC.23.04%7 475
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-11.65%4 332