    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/18 02:00:00 am EDT
5560 JPY   +1.46%
09:11aSTRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Available Now
BU
03/14SQUARE ENIX : Donation to Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine Emergency
PU
03/11Game Developer -TAITO MILESTONES now for pre-order!
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Available Now

03/18/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Free Demo for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Also Available for Download

SQUARE ENIX® today announced that STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN™ is now available. Developed in collaboration with Team NINJA from KOEI TECMO GAMES, creators of the NINJA GAIDEN and Nioh series, this new action RPG brings a bold, new vision to the FINAL FANTASY® series that both existing fans and new players alike can enjoy.

Watch the new STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN launch video here: https://youtu.be/6QrnY8ew1qM

Players can also try out the free demo, available now on consoles. Save data from this demo will carry over to the full game, allowing players to seamlessly continue their full journey once purchasing the game.

In STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, players can experience an alternate retelling of the classic FINAL FANTASY story, with a blend of challenging and strategic action-packed gameplay set in the world and lore of the beloved series. Players can join Jack and his allies, Ash, Jed, Neon and Sophia, as they throw open the gates of the Chaos Shrine and step into a world of dark fantasy and take on exhilarating battles to discover if they are truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe or Digital Standard Editions of the game prior to April 19, 2022 can obtain the Rebellion weapon as an early purchase bonus. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information, visit: https://www.square-enix-games.com/sopffo

Related Links:

Official Website: https://www.square-enix-games.com/sopffo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFOrigin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinalFantasy/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/FinalFantasy/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FinalFantasy/
#StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy

ABOUT KOEI TECMO GAMES

KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. is a subsidiary of KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. KOEI TECMO GAMES consists of six development brands creating innovative and iconic game series extending across a wide range of genres: KOU SHIBUSAWA, ω-Force, Team NINJA, Gust, Ruby Party, and midas. Signature series include ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS, NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION, Winning Post, DYNASTY WARRIORS, SAMURAI WARRIORS, Toukiden, Nioh, NINJA GAIDEN, DEAD OR ALIVE, Atelier Ryza, BLUE REFLECTION, Angelique, and La Corda d'Oro.

For more information: www.koeitecmo.co.jp/e/

ABOUT Team NINJA

Team NINJA is one of KOEI TECMO GAMES' six brands, with development teams specializing in creating hardcore action games. Their most famous series include: NINJA GAIDEN, DEAD OR ALIVE and Nioh, and the team consistently develops new titles that receive praise from all around the world.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 164 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 83 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© 2022 KOEI TECMO GAMES/SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA
LOGO ILLUSTRATION: ©2021 YOSHITAKA AMANO

FINAL FANTASY, the STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN logo, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. “PlayStation,” “PS4” and “PS5” are a registered trademark or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 356 B 3 004 M 3 004 M
Net income 2022 41 236 M 348 M 348 M
Net cash 2022 170 B 1 437 M 1 437 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 655 B 5 533 M 5 533 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 5 550
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5 480,00 JPY
Average target price 7 070,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer
Kazuharu Watanabe Chief Financial Officer
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.12%5 533
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-1.02%16 513
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-15.87%16 362
HASBRO, INC.-11.90%12 461
MATTEL, INC.8.95%8 274
SPIN MASTER CORP.-7.80%3 580