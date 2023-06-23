Square Enix : Announcement of Executive Appointment
Today at 02:11 am
Share
Jun 23, 2023
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS
Announcement of Executive Appointment
TOKYO (June 23, 2023) - SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. ("the Company") today announced that the Company has elected new Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and the meeting of the Board of Directors, June 23, 2023. The personnel changes of Executive Officers are also described below.
Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 06:10:42 UTC.
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Digital Entertainment segment is engaged in the planning, development, sale, licensing and operation of digital entertainment contents focusing on computer games. The Amusement segment is engaged in the operation of amusement facilities, as well as the planning, development, manufacture, sale and rental of commercial game equipment and related commercial products for amusement facilities. The Publishing segment is engaged in the publishing and licensing of comics books, game related books and periodical magazines. The Rights and Property segment is engaged in the planning, production, sale and licensing of derivative works.