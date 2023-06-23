SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Digital Entertainment segment is engaged in the planning, development, sale, licensing and operation of digital entertainment contents focusing on computer games. The Amusement segment is engaged in the operation of amusement facilities, as well as the planning, development, manufacture, sale and rental of commercial game equipment and related commercial products for amusement facilities. The Publishing segment is engaged in the publishing and licensing of comics books, game related books and periodical magazines. The Rights and Property segment is engaged in the planning, production, sale and licensing of derivative works.

Sector Internet Services