  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-19 am EDT
6170.00 JPY   -1.12%
SQUARE ENIX : Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership
PU
SQUARE ENIX : Notice of Confirmation of the Exercise Price of Stock Acquisition Rights(Stock Options) to Employees, and Directors and Employees of the Subsidiaries
PU
SQUARE ENIX : Summary of the 42nd Annual Shareholder's Meeting by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. held on June 23, 2022
PU
Square Enix : Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership

07/19/2022 | 03:04am EDT
July 19, 2022

Company: SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director

Contact: Takashi Kiryu, Director and Chief Strategy Officer

Tel (03) 5292-8000

Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") has, as of July 19, 2022, completed the procedures for allocating treasury shares reissued for the stock compensation plan with restricted stock ownership that was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 23, 2022 (the "Reissuance"). Please find the details below. For further information on the stock compensation plan itself, please refer to "Reissuance of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership."

Outline of Reissuance

(1)

Class and number of shares to be reissued

16,723 of the Company's common shares

(2)

Reissuance value per share & total reissuance value

The purpose of the Reissuance is to provide the

Company's directors with common stock in the

Company as compensation and no monetary

payment or provision of property will be required

in exchange for the common stock.

(3)

Recipients of allocation

Five directors who are not Audit & Supervisory

Committee members (16,723 shares)

(4)

Allocation date

July 19, 2022

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
