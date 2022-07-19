Square Enix : Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership

July 19, 2022
Company: SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Representative: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director
Contact: Takashi Kiryu, Director and Chief Strategy Officer
Tel (03) 5292-8000
Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") has, as of July 19, 2022, completed the procedures for allocating treasury shares reissued for the stock compensation plan with restricted stock ownership that was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 23, 2022 (the "Reissuance"). Please find the details below. For further information on the stock compensation plan itself, please refer to "Reissuance of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership."
Outline of Reissuance
|
(1)
|
Class and number of shares to be reissued
|
16,723 of the Company's common shares
|
(2)
|
Reissuance value per share & total reissuance value
|
The purpose of the Reissuance is to provide the
|
|
|
Company's directors with common stock in the
|
|
|
Company as compensation and no monetary
|
|
|
payment or provision of property will be required
|
|
|
in exchange for the common stock.
|
(3)
|
Recipients of allocation
|
Five directors who are not Audit & Supervisory
|
|
|
Committee members (16,723 shares)
|
(4)
|
Allocation date
|
July 19, 2022
Disclaimer
Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:03:00 UTC.