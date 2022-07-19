Square Enix : Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership

July 19, 2022

Company: SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director

Contact: Takashi Kiryu, Director and Chief Strategy Officer

Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") has, as of July 19, 2022, completed the procedures for allocating treasury shares reissued for the stock compensation plan with restricted stock ownership that was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on June 23, 2022 (the "Reissuance"). Please find the details below. For further information on the stock compensation plan itself, please refer to "Reissuance of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Restricted Stock Ownership."

Outline of Reissuance