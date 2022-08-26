Log in
Square Enix : Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

08/26/2022 | 09:21am EDT
August 26, 2022

Company: SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative: Yosuke Matsuda, President & Representative Director

Company code: 9684 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Contact: Takashi Kiryu, Director & Chief Strategy Officer

Telephone: (03) 5292-8000

Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries

(Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.

The Company continues to carefully assess how the share transfer might impact earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2023 and will make an immediate announcement should any information warranting disclosure be identified.

End

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 13:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
