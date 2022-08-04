Square Enix : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

1. Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

(1) Analysis of consolidated business results

The Square Enix group (the "Group") is continuing determined efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and profitability of its Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising business segments.

Net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 totaled ¥74,876 million (a decrease of 15.5％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), operating income amounted to ¥14,430 million (a decrease of 16.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year). In foreign exchange rates, the weakness of Japanese yen compared to the rate as of the end of last fiscal year has resulted in the booking of a foreign exchange gain amounting to ¥13,055 million. As a result, ordinary income amounted to ¥26,255 million (an increase of 48.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥18,355 million (an increase of 45.0％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year).

A discussion of results by segment for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 follows.

Digital Entertainment

The Digital Entertainment segment consists of planning, development, distribution, and operation of digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. Digital entertainment content is offered to meet customer lifestyles across a variety of usage environments such as consumer game consoles (including handheld game machines), personal computers, and smart devices.

Due to decreased earnings from new titles, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had included the release of "OUTRIDERS" and "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..."

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV." While "ECHOES of MANA" got off to a solid start following its April launch, net sales in the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, in part because of weak performances from existing titles.

Net sales and operating income in the Digital Entertainment segment totaled ¥53,570 million (a decrease of 23.3％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and ¥14,140 million (a decrease of 17.5％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.

Amusement

The Amusement segment consists of the operation of amusement facilities, as well as of the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities.

Net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a significant year-on-year increase in same-store sales.

Net sales and operating income in the Amusement segment totaled ¥11,977 million (an increase of 26.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and ¥1,142 million (an increase of 231.1％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.