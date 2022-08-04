Square Enix : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Atsushi Matsuda, Chief Accounting Officer
Tel:
(03) 5292-8000
Financial report submission:
August 8, 2022 (planned)
Cash dividend payment commencement:
－
Supplementary quarterly materials prepared: Yes
Quarterly results presentation held:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts under one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(Millions of yen and year-on-year changes in percents)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
％
％
％
％
June 30, 2022
74,876
(15.5)
14,430
(16.7)
26,255
48.7
18,355
45.0
June 30, 2021
88,604
1.8
17,316
(29.5)
17,661
(26.9)
12,655
(11.9)
Note: Three months ended June 30, 2022 Comprehensive income: 16,833 million yen [31.4％]
Three months ended June 30, 2021 Comprehensive income: 12,806 million yen [(10.6％)]
Earnings per
Earnings per
share, basic
share, diluted
Three months ended
yen
yen
June 30, 2022
153.45
153.19
June 30, 2021
105.98
105.74
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen, ratios in percents and per share data)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
％
June 30, 2022
373,391
287,265
76.7
March 31, 2022
380,902
284,429
74.4
Note: Total equity
As of June 30, 2022:
286,342 million yen
As of March 31, 2022:
283,519 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended
－
10.00
－
119.00
129.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
－
－
－
－
(projection)
Note: No change in Dividend projection from previous announcement.
3. Consolidated Forecasts (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
The Company's consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2023 remain undetermined pending a thorough assessment of the earnings impact of the transaction announced on May 2, 2022 in the release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)." The Company will disclose financial forecasts as soon as they are calculable.
Notes
Significant changes among major subsidiaries during the period: No
Adoption of special accounting treatment for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, procedures, and methods of presentation for consolidated financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than 1. : No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock):
As of June 30, 2022
122,531,596
As of March 31, 2022
122,531,596
2.
Number of treasury stock:
As of June 30, 2022
2,881,141
As of March 31, 2022
2,927,230
3.
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative):
Three-month period ended June 30, 2022
119,616,868
Three-month period ended June 30, 2021
119,413,412
Disclaimer: (1) This document is a translation of the Japanese language "Kessan Tanshin" prepared in accordance with the guidelines of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Japanese language document shall prevail in the event any differences or discrepancies exist between this English translation and the original. (2) At the time of disclosure of this report, review procedures for quarterly financial statements pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law had not been completed. (3) The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. The achievement is not promised. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document. (4) For additional information about forecasts, please refer to "1. Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
(3) Qualitative information on consolidated business forecasts" section on page 4 of Supplemental Information
Supplemental Information － Index
Page
1. Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
2
(1)
Analysis of consolidated business results
2
(2)
Analysis of consolidated financial position
3
(3)
Qualitative information on consolidated business forecasts
4
2. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
5
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
5
(2)
Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
7
Consolidated Income Statement
7
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
(3)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9
(Note regarding going concern assumptions)
9
(Material changes in shareholders' equity)
9
(Changes in accounting policies)
9
(Additional information)
9
(Segment information)
10
1. Consolidated Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
(1) Analysis of consolidated business results
The Square Enix group (the "Group") is continuing determined efforts to strengthen the competitiveness and profitability of its Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising business segments.
Net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 totaled ¥74,876 million (a decrease of 15.5％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), operating income amounted to ¥14,430 million (a decrease of 16.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year). In foreign exchange rates, the weakness of Japanese yen compared to the rate as of the end of last fiscal year has resulted in the booking of a foreign exchange gain amounting to ¥13,055 million. As a result, ordinary income amounted to ¥26,255 million (an increase of 48.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥18,355 million (an increase of 45.0％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year).
A discussion of results by segment for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 follows.
Digital Entertainment
The Digital Entertainment segment consists of planning, development, distribution, and operation of digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. Digital entertainment content is offered to meet customer lifestyles across a variety of usage environments such as consumer game consoles (including handheld game machines), personal computers, and smart devices.
Due to decreased earnings from new titles, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had included the release of "OUTRIDERS" and "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..."
In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV." While "ECHOES of MANA" got off to a solid start following its April launch, net sales in the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, in part because of weak performances from existing titles.
Net sales and operating income in the Digital Entertainment segment totaled ¥53,570 million (a decrease of 23.3％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and ¥14,140 million (a decrease of 17.5％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.
Amusement
The Amusement segment consists of the operation of amusement facilities, as well as of the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities.
Net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a significant year-on-year increase in same-store sales.
Net sales and operating income in the Amusement segment totaled ¥11,977 million (an increase of 26.7％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and ¥1,142 million (an increase of 231.1％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.
Publication
The Publication segment consists of publication and licensing of comic magazines, comic books, and game- related books.
Net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year declines in both digital and print sales.
Net sales and operating income in the Publication segment totaled ¥6,261 million (a decrease of 13.6％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year) and ¥2,498 million (a decrease of 23.1％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.
Merchandising
The Merchandising segment consists of planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative products of IPs owned by the Group.
In the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, sales of new merchandise based on key intellectual properties were brisk, but the sales mix changed. This and other factors resulted in a year-on-year rise in net sales but a decline in operating income.
Net sales and operating income in the Merchandising segment totaled ¥3,689 million (an increase of 31.9％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), and ¥849 million (a decrease of 8.1％ from the same period of the prior fiscal year), respectively.
Analysis of consolidated financial position ● Assets
As of June 30, 2022, total current assets were ¥313,399 million, a decrease of ¥9,055 million compared to March 31, 2022. This was mainly due to decreases in cash and deposits of ¥17,483 million and notes and accounts receivable-trade of ¥7,155 million, while content production account increased by ¥14,498 million. As of June 30, 2022, total non-current assets were ¥59,991 million, an increase of ¥1,543 million compared to March 31, 2022.
As a result, total assets were ¥373,391 million, a decrease of ¥7,511 million compared to March 31, 2022.
Liabilities
As of June 30, 2022, total current liabilities were ¥72,964 million, a decrease of ¥10,835 million compared to March 31, 2022. This was mainly due to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade of ¥5,523 million, income taxes payable of ¥1,994 million and provision for bonuses of ¥3,960 million, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, total non-current liabilities were ¥13,160 million, an increase of ¥488 million compared to March 31, 2022.
As a result, total liabilities were ¥86,125 million, a decrease of ¥10,347 million compared to March 31, 2022.
Net assets
As of June 30, 2022, net assets were ¥287,265 million, an increase of ¥2,835 million compared to March 31, 2022. This was mainly owing to profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥18,355 million and dividend payments of ¥14,232 million.
As a result, the consolidated equity ratio stood at 76.7％ (74.4％ as of March 31, 2022).
