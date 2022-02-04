Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Nine-month Period Ended December 31, 2021

02/04/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 (the “Period”). The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code “9684,” and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures

 

(millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

　

9 months actual

9 mos. ended 12/21

9 mos. ended 12/20

YoY change

Net sales

273,627

253,643

7.9

%

Operating income

50,138

41,022

22.2

%

Ordinary income

54,441

38,703

40.7

%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

39,844

18,371

116.9

%

EPS, basic

333.44 yen

153.96 yen

 

 

 

 

Full year

Forecast

FY ending 3/22

Actual

FY ended 3/21

YoY change

Net sales

340,000

332,532

2.2

%

Operating income

50,000

47,226

5.9

%

Ordinary income

50,000

49,983

0.0

%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

35,000

26,942

29.9

%

EPS, basic

292.90 yen

225.75 yen

Yes change in consolidated forecasts from the previous announcement.

The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) and other standards as of the start of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 and figures for the year ending March 31, 2022 reflect this change of accounting method.

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/22q3earnings.pdf, or the Company’s IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment, the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 saw the release of such titles as “OUTRIDERS,” “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...,” and “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.” However, the sub-segment’s net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of such titles as “FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE” and “Marvel's Avengers.”

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, sales rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, due not only to a sharp rise in the number of monthly paying subscribers for “FINAL FANTASY XIV,” but also to the release of an expansion pack for the title.

The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment saw somewhat weak performances from existing titles, but its net sales rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to the application of revised revenue recognition standards.

In the Amusement segment, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 saw net sales rise and a turn to profit at the operating line because the segment had sustained significant impact the previous year from the temporary closure of amusement facilities in Japan, a move undertaken to combat the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Japanese government’s declaration of a state of emergency.

In the Publication segment, sales of e-books and other digital media rose in the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021. Sales of printed media were also solid, resulting in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the Merchandising segment, brisk sales of new character merchandise based on the Group’s own content during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 resulted in higher net sales and operating income than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 164 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 83 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
05:37aSquare Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Nine-month Period En..
BU
01:56aSQUARE ENIX : Results Briefing Session for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01:56aSQUARE ENIX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, ..
PU
01:56aSQUARE ENIX : Press Release for the Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2021
PU
01:56aSQUARE ENIX : Notice of Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Year-end Dividen..
PU
01/28Game Developer -CIRCUIT SUPERSTARS AVAILABLE NOW ON PLAYSTATION4
AQ
01/20Game Developer -WAR OF THE VISIONS FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS KICKS OFF EPIC COLLABORAT..
AQ
01/19MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 19, 2022
01/19Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming
RE
01/05Panasonic Introduces Final Fantasy XIV Online EDITION, SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gamin..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 346 B 3 018 M 3 018 M
Net income 2022 37 858 M 330 M 330 M
Net cash 2022 160 B 1 396 M 1 396 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 679 B 5 914 M 5 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 550
Free-Float -
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5 680,00 JPY
Average target price 7 166,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer
Kazuharu Watanabe Chief Financial Officer
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.73%5 914
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-8.27%17 839
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.36%16 117
HASBRO, INC.-7.86%12 937
MATTEL, INC.-0.88%7 487
SPIN MASTER CORP.0.77%3 905