Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
6720.00 JPY   +0.30%
04:29aSquare Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
BU
03:02aSquare Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/04HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

11/07/2022 | 04:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Period”). The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code “9684,” and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures

(millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)

 

6 months actual

6 mos. ended 9/22

6 mos. ended 9/21

YoY change

Net sales

163,392

168,917

-3.3%

Operating income

26,044

29,146

-10.6%

Ordinary income

45,133

31,483

43.4%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

39,473

22,991

71.7%

EPS, basic

329.91 yen

192.48 yen

-

 

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/23q2earnings.pdf, or the Company’s IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

At the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment in the Digital Entertainment segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw the release of such titles as “LIVE A LIVE” and “Dragon Quest X.” However, because of lower earnings from the new titles, the sub-segment’s net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of “OUTRIDERS” and “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...”

At the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose compared to the same period of the previous year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for “FINAL FANTASY XIV.”

At the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, “FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST MOBILE,” which was launched in August, got off to a brisk start, but partly because that was not enough to compensate for weak performances from existing titles, the sub-segment’s net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

At the Amusement segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a substantial year-on-year increase in sales at existing arcades.

At the Publication segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year as the major success of “My Dress-Up Darling” helped drive brisk comic book sales, and sales of both digital and printed media grew.

At the Merchandising segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw brisk sales of such products as new character merchandise based on the Group’s own key content, resulting in higher net sales for the segment than in the same period of the previous year. However, the segment’s operating income declined, partly due to changes in the sales mix by product.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/.

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
04:29aSquare Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period End..
BU
03:02aSquare Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/04HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC
BU
11/03SQUARE ENIX Announces 'SYMBIOGENESIS' - A Digital Collectible Art Experience for Web3 F..
BU
10/11Game Developer -SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES FINAL FANTASY XIV FAN FESTIVAL 2023-2024 ALONGSID..
AQ
10/06Nier : Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Now Available for Nintendo Switch
BU
09/29Start Your Journey in VALKYRIE ELYSIUM - Now Available
BU
09/29SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for inte..
FA
09/14Square Enix : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposition of Treasury Shares for the D..
PU
09/13Embark on a Brand-New Journey in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, Launching February 24, 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 339 B 2 302 M 2 302 M
Net income 2023 49 069 M 333 M 333 M
Net cash 2023 201 B 1 363 M 1 363 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 802 B 5 448 M 5 448 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 637
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 700,00 JPY
Average target price 7 658,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Masato Ogawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.56%5 448
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-38.93%18 091
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.6.43%14 308
HASBRO, INC.-38.90%8 589
MATTEL, INC.-18.74%6 209
SPIN MASTER CORP.-29.50%2 573