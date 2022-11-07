Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) today announced consolidated results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Period”). The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code “9684,” and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 6 months actual 6 mos. ended 9/22 6 mos. ended 9/21 YoY change Net sales 163,392 168,917 -3.3% Operating income 26,044 29,146 -10.6% Ordinary income 45,133 31,483 43.4% Profit attributable to owners of parent 39,473 22,991 71.7% EPS, basic 329.91 yen 192.48 yen - For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/23q2earnings.pdf, or the Company’s IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

At the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment in the Digital Entertainment segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw the release of such titles as “LIVE A LIVE” and “Dragon Quest X.” However, because of lower earnings from the new titles, the sub-segment’s net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of “OUTRIDERS” and “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...”

At the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose compared to the same period of the previous year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for “FINAL FANTASY XIV.”

At the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, “FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST MOBILE,” which was launched in August, got off to a brisk start, but partly because that was not enough to compensate for weak performances from existing titles, the sub-segment’s net sales declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

At the Amusement segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a substantial year-on-year increase in sales at existing arcades.

At the Publication segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year as the major success of “My Dress-Up Darling” helped drive brisk comic book sales, and sales of both digital and printed media grew.

At the Merchandising segment, the sixth-month period ended September 30, 2022 saw brisk sales of such products as new character merchandise based on the Group’s own key content, resulting in higher net sales for the segment than in the same period of the previous year. However, the segment’s operating income declined, partly due to changes in the sales mix by product.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/.

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.

DRAGON QUEST, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005485/en/