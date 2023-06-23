[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Securities Code: 9684

June 23, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

Takashi Kiryu

President and Director

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION AT THE 43RD ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

This is to inform that at the 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today the followings were duly reported and resolved.

Items to be reported 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 43rd Term (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) were presented.

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 43rd Term (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023) were presented.

Item to be resolved

Item:Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Takashi Kiryu, Yoshinori Kitase, Yu Miyake, Masato Ogawa, Mitsuko Okamoto, Abdullah Aldawood and Naoto Takano were re-elected, and they have assumed office as Directors. Masato Ogawa, Mitsuko Okamoto, Abdullah Aldawood, and Naoto Takano are Outside Directors.

