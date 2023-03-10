Square Enix : Outline of Results Briefing held on February 3, 2023

Outline of Financial Results Briefing by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS held on Feb. 3, 2023 We would now like to begin the Financial Results Briefing session of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS (the "Company") for Q1-Q3 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ("Q1-Q3 FY2023/3"). Today's presenters are: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director, and Atsushi Matsuda, Chief Accounting Officer. First, Mr. Matsuda, Chief Accounting Officer, will give an overview of the Company's financial results for Q1-Q3 FY2023/3, and then our president Mr. Matsuda will discuss the progress made by each of the Company's business segments. I am Atsushi Matsuda, the Chief Accounting Officer. I will be providing an overview of our Q1-Q3 FY2023/3 results. In Q1-Q3 FY2023/3, the Company booked net sales of ¥255.6 billion (down ¥18.0 billion YoY), operating income of ¥41.3 billion (down ¥8.8 billion), ordinary income of ¥50.8 billion (down ¥3.6 billion), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥46.3 billion (up ¥6.5 billion). 1 / 8 The plans, forecasts, strategies and ideas described in this material are descriptions of forecasts of future results. These descriptions rely on information available as of the date of production of this material and are based on assumptions and judgment made by the Company's management. Readers are advised not to rely solely on these forecasts. Readers should also not assume that these forecasts are accurate or valid information, even after the date of public release. There are many factors that may cause actual results to vary considerably from the forecasts, and in some cases actual results may be inferior to forecasts. The information on the future forecasts described in this material is current as of February 3, 2023. The company is not obliged to update or correct forecasts concerning the Company's future results, including forecasts or outlook, if new information becomes available and/or events occur after February 3, 2023.

I will next break down our results by segment. The Digital Entertainment segment posted net sales of ¥184.3 billion (down ¥27.3 billion YoY) and operating income of ¥38.7 billion (down ¥10.7 billion). Net sales declined YoY in the HD Games sub-segment despite the release of such titles as "CRISIS CORE-FINALFANTASY VII- REUNION," "DRAGON QUEST TREASURES," "DRAGON QUEST X," as earnings from new titles were lower than in the same period of the previous year, which had seen the release of "OUTRIDERS," "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...," and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy." Net sales fell YoY in the MMO sub-segment, partly due to the lack of a release of a "FINAL FANTASY XIV" expansion pack. The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment also saw a YoY decline in net sales, in part because of weak performances from existing titles. The Amusement segment booked net sales of ¥40.8 billion (up ¥7.7 billion YoY) and operating income of ¥4.1 billion (up ¥2.8 billion). Net sales and operating income rose YoY due to significant growth in same-store sales. The Publication segment booked net sales of ¥21.0 billion (up ¥6 million YoY) and operating income of ¥8.3 billion (down ¥600 million). Both digital and print sales were solid, but profits fell YoY due to a rise in Cost of Goods (COGs), resulting from higher prices on printing paper, as well as increased advertising expenses. The Merchandising segment posted net sales of ¥11.9 billion (up ¥1.5 billion YoY) and operating income of ¥2.8 billion (down ¥300 million). Sales of new merchandise based on key IP were strong, but the sales mix changed, resulting in higher net sales but lower operating income than a year earlier.

This concludes my overview of our Q1-Q3 FY2023/3 financial results. I am Yosuke Matsuda. I will be providing additional details on how we performed in Q1-Q3 FY2023/3. While our net sales and operating income were down YoY in Q1- Q3 FY2023/3, our net income was up, mainly because we booked foreign exchange gains and gains on the sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates. Net sales and operating income declined YoY in the Digital Entertainment segment. This is a breakdown of the segment's performance. Net sales declined YoY in the HD Games sub-segment, partly because the release of major titles a year earlier had created a challenging YoY hurdle, but also because many of the new small- and mid-sized titles we launched this year did not perform as well as we had expected. Net sales were also down YoY in the MOM sub-segment, in part because we released no new expansion packs this year, as originally planned. New titles were unable to compensate for weak performances by existing titles in the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub- segment, resulting in a YoY decline in net sales.

Here are our key new HD game titles for this fiscal year. While we do not have any expansion pack launches planned in the MMO sub-segment, it is delivering a solid performance, thanks to the variety of operational initiatives we have undertaken focused on user retention. This shows the main titles currently in operation in our Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment. This shows the split between digital and packaged game sales in the Digital Entertainment segment.