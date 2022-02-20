Square Enix : Outline of Results Briefing held on February 4, 2022

3Q FY2022/3 Financial Results Briefing by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS held on Feb. 4, 2022 We would now like to begin the Financial Results Briefing session of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS (the "Company") for Q1-Q3 of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 ("Q1-Q3 FY2022/3"). Today's presenters are: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director, and Atsushi Matsuda, Chief Accounting Officer. First, Mr. Matsuda, our Chief Accounting Officer, will give an overview of the Company's financial results for Q1-Q3 FY2022/3, and then our president Mr. Matsuda will discuss the progress made by each of the Company's business segments. Good afternoon. I am Atsushi Matsuda. In Q1-Q3 FY2022/3, the Company booked net sales of ¥273.6 billion (up ¥20 billion YoY), operating income of ¥50.1 billion (up ¥9.1 billion), ordinary income of ¥54.4 billion (up ¥15.7 billion), and net income attributable to parent company shareholders of ¥39.8 billion (up ¥21.5 billion). 1 / 9 The plans, forecasts, strategies and ideas described in this material are descriptions of forecasts of future results. These descriptions rely on information available as of the date of production of this material and are based on assumptions and judgment made by the Company's management. Readers are advised not to rely solely on these forecasts. Readers should also not assume that these forecasts are accurate or valid information, even after the date of public release. There are many factors that may cause actual results to vary considerably from the forecasts, and in some cases actual results may be inferior to forecasts. The information on the future forecasts described in this material is current as of February 4 2022. The company is not obliged to update or correct forecasts concerning the Company's future results, including forecasts or outlook, if new information becomes available and/or events occur after February 4 2022.

I will next break down our results by segment. The Digital Entertainment segment posted net sales of ¥211.6 billion (up ¥8.1 billion) and operating income of ¥49.4 billion (up ¥7.2 billion). While the HD Games sub-segment released such titles as "OUTRIDERS," "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...," and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," its net sales were lower than in the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had seen the release of such titles as "FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE" and "Marvel's Avengers." Net sales rose YoY in the MMO sub-segment thanks not only to sharp growth in paying subscriber numbers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV," but also to the release of an expansion pack for the title. The Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment saw somewhat weak performances from existing titles, but its net sales rose YoY due to the application of revised revenue recognition standards. The Amusement segment booked net sales of ¥33.1 billion (up ¥8.8 billion YoY) and operating income of Y1.3 billion (a loss of Y1.1bn a year earlier). Net sales rose sharply, and the operating line turned into the black, unlike the same period of the previous fiscal year, when it sustained significant impact from the temporary closure of amusement facilities in Japan, a move undertaken to combat the spread of COVID-19 in response to the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency. The Publication segment booked net sales of ¥21 billion (up ¥900 million YoY) and operating income of ¥8.9 billion (up ¥100 million). Sales of e-books and other digital media grew, and sales of printed media were solid, resulting in YoY growth in net sales and operating income. The Merchandising segment posted net sales of ¥10.4 billion (up ¥3.4 billion) and operating income of ¥3.1 billion (up ¥1.3 billion). Brisk sales of new character merchandise based on the Group's own content contributed to YoY growth in net sales and operating income. This concludes my overview of our Q1-Q3 FY2022/3 financial results.

I am Yosuke Matsuda. I will be discussing the progress made by each of our business segments. Consolidated net sales and operating income rose YoY in Q1-Q3 FY2022/3. This is a breakdown for the Digital Entertainment segment. The HD Games sub-segment launched "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" in Q3. Despite strong reviews, the game's sales on launch undershot our initial expectations. However, sales initiatives that we kicked off in November 2021 and continued into the new year have resulted in sales growth, and we intend to work to continue to expand sales to make up for the title's slow start. Net sales rose YoY in the MMO sub-segment thanks not only to substantial growth in paying subscriber numbers for "FINAL FANTASY XIV" but also to the successful launch of an expansion pack for the title.

Net sales rose YoY in the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment due to the change in accounting policies, but existing titles delivered weak performances, and new titles did not perform to our initial expectations. However, existing titles saw a recovery trend in January, and we intend to strive for solid growth by releasing our upcoming titles. This is our HD Games pipeline. We have multiple new titles planned for launch in Q4 as well. In Q3, the MMO sub-segment launched expansion packs for "FINAL FANTASY XIV" AND "DRAGON QUEST X ONLINE." These are the main titles in our Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment. We released multiple new titles in Q3, but with some exceptions, they got off to starts that underperformed our initial expectations.