    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
6720.00 JPY   +0.30%
Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/04HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC
BU
11/03SQUARE ENIX Announces 'SYMBIOGENESIS' - A Digital Collectible Art Experience for Web3 Fans
BU
Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

11/07/2022 | 03:02am EST
Financial Results

Briefing Session

Six‐Month Period Ended September 30, 2022

November 7, 2022

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Statements made in this document with respect to SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries' (together, "SQUARE ENIX GROUP") plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs are forward‐looking statements about the future performance of SQUARE ENIX GROUP.

These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to it at the time these material were drafted and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. Also, the reader should not assume that statements made in this document will remain accurate or operative at a later time.

A number of factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but not limited to:

  1. changes in economic conditions affecting our operations;
  2. fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro;
  3. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products and services, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products and services, rapid developments in technology, and subjective and changing consumer preferences;
  4. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to expand international success with a focus on our businesses; and
  5. regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes.

The forward‐looking statements regarding earnings contained in these materials were valid at the time these materials were drafted. SQUARE ENIX GROUP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, including forecasts or projections, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

The financial information presented in this document is prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

(Amounts under one hundred million yen are rounded down)

2

Financial Results

First Half of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023

3

Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2023/3

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

1H

Full Year Results

1H

Changes

Net sales

168.9

365.2

163.3

(5.6)

Operating income

29.1

59.2

26.0

(3.1)

Operating income margin

17.3%

16.2%

15.9%

(1.4pt)

Ordinary income

31.4

70.7

45.1

13.7

Ordinary income margin

18.6%

19.4%

27.6%

9.0pt

Profit attributable to

22.9

51.0

39.4

16.5

owners of parent

Depreciation and

3.4

7.5

3.5

0.1

amortization

Capital expenditure

3.5

9.1

5.0

1.5

4

Consolidated Statement of Income 1H, FY2023/3 by Business Segment

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

1H

1H

Changes

Net sales

168.9

163.3

(5.6)

Digital Entertainment

129.4

117.1

(12.3)

Amusement

21.0

25.8

4.8

Publication

14.1

14.6

0.5

Merchandising

5.8

7.4

1.6

Eliminations or unallocated

(1.5)

(1.7)

(0.2)

Operating income

29.1

26.0

(3.1)

Digital Entertainment

29.4

24.5

(4.9)

Amusement

0.6

2.5

1.9

Publication

5.9

6.0

0.1

Merchandising

1.7

1.7

0.0

Eliminations or unallocated

(8.7)

(8.9)

(0.2)

Operating income margin

17.3%

15.9%

(1.4pt)

Digital Entertainment

22.8%

21.0%

(1.8pt)

Amusement

3.1%

9.9%

6.8pt

Publication

42.2%

41.2%

(1.0pt)

Merchandising

30.9%

23.9%

(7.0pt)

Eliminations or unallocated

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
