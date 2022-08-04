Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-04 am EDT
5750.00 JPY   -0.69%
03:07aSQUARE ENIX : Posting of Non-operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gains)
PU
02:47aSQUARE ENIX : Results Briefing Session for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:47aSQUARE ENIX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

08/04/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results

Briefing Session

Three‐Month Period Ended June 30, 2022

August 4, 2022

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Statements made in this document with respect to SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and its consolidated subsidiaries' (together, "SQUARE ENIX GROUP") plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs are forward‐looking statements about the future performance of SQUARE ENIX GROUP.

These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to it at the time these material were drafted and, therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on them. Also, the reader should not assume that statements made in this document will remain accurate or operative at a later time.

A number of factors could cause actual results to be materially different from and worse than those discussed in forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but not limited to:

  1. changes in economic conditions affecting our operations;
  2. fluctuations in currency exchange rates, particularly with respect to the value of the Japanese yen, the U.S. dollar and the Euro;
  3. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to continue to win acceptance of our products and services, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by the continuous introduction of new products and services, rapid developments in technology, and subjective and changing consumer preferences;
  4. SQUARE ENIX GROUP's ability to expand international success with a focus on our businesses; and
  5. regulatory developments and changes and our ability to respond and adapt to those changes.

The forward‐looking statements regarding earnings contained in these materials were valid at the time these materials were drafted. SQUARE ENIX GROUP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, including forecasts or projections, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

The financial information presented in this document is prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

(Amounts under one hundred million yen are rounded down)

2

Financial Results

First Quarter of Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023

3

Consolidated Statement of Income

Q1, FY2023/3

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Apr ‐ Jun

Full Year Results

Apr ‐ Jun

Changes

Net sales

88.6

365.2

74.8

(13.8)

Operating income

17.3

59.2

14.4

(2.9)

Operating income margin

19.5%

16.2%

19.3%

(0.2pt)

Ordinary income

17.6

70.7

26.2

8.6

Ordinary income margin

19.9%

19.4%

35.1%

15.2pt

Profit attributable to

12.6

51.0

18.3

5.7

owners of parent

Depreciation and

1.6

7.5

1.7

0.1

amortization

Capital expenditure

1.9

9.1

1.4

(0.5)

4

Consolidated Statement of Income

Q1, FY2023/3 by Business Segment

(Billions of Yen)

Fiscal Year Ended

Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Apr ‐ Jun

Apr ‐ Jun

Changes

Net sales

88.6

74.8

(13.8)

Digital Entertainment

69.8

53.5

(16.3)

Amusement

9.4

11.9

2.5

Publication

7.2

6.2

(1.0)

Merchandising

2.7

3.6

0.9

Eliminations or unallocated

(0.7)

(0.6)

0.1

Operating income

17.3

14.4

(2.9)

Digital Entertainment

17.1

14.1

(3.0)

Amusement

0.3

1.1

0.8

Publication

3.2

2.4

(0.8)

Merchandising

0.9

0.8

(0.1)

Eliminations or unallocated

(4.3)

(4.2)

0.1

Operating income margin

19.5%

19.3%

(0.2pt)

Digital Entertainment

24.5%

26.4%

1.9pt

Amusement

3.6%

9.5%

5.9pt

Publication

44.9%

39.9%

(5.0pt)

Merchandising

33.1%

23.0%

(10.1pt)

Eliminations or unallocated

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:07aSQUARE ENIX : Posting of Non-operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gains)
PU
02:47aSQUARE ENIX : Results Briefing Session for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:47aSQUARE ENIX : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 202..
PU
07/28SQUARE ENIX : Notice of Disposition of Treasury Shares for the Delivery of Shares as Stock..
PU
07/19SQUARE ENIX : Completed Allocation of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation Plan with Res..
PU
07/19ZEBEDEE Inc. announced that it has received $35 million in funding from Kingsway Capita..
CI
07/13SQUARE ENIX : Notice of Confirmation of the Exercise Price of Stock Acquisition Rights(Sto..
PU
07/06SQUARE ENIX : Summary of the 42nd Annual Shareholder's Meeting by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO...
PU
06/26SQUARE ENIX : Voting Results at the 42nd Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/23SQUARE ENIX : Notice of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (Stock Options) to Group's Ex..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 349 B 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net income 2023 39 525 M 294 M 294 M
Net cash 2023 197 B 1 464 M 1 464 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 693 B 5 159 M 5 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 5 637
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5 790,00 JPY
Average target price 7 432,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Masato Ogawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.86%5 159
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-28.73%19 817
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.9.82%16 479
HASBRO, INC.-22.32%10 847
MATTEL, INC.5.61%8 153
SPIN MASTER CORP.-2.61%3 736