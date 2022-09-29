Start Your Journey in VALKYRIE ELYSIUM - Now Available

The Newest Entry to the VALKYRIE Series launches today for PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4; STEAM Version to Launch November 11

SQUARE ENIX® today announced that VALKYRIE ELYSIUM™ is available physically and digitally on PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and PlayStation®4 (PS4™) consoles. Fans and new players alike can now experience the action combat mechanics and begin their journey as the protagonist Valkyrie in the latest entry into the VALKYRIE series.

To view the VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/lJReDSNL4vc

In VALKYRIE ELYSIUM, a young Valkyrie is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation, who will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok—the destruction of the world. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM calls on its roots with music from series regular Motoi Sakuraba while driving the series forward in a fresh, new direction with classic combat mechanics, such as finishing moves and combo systems, reimagined for an action-RPG.

Players can look forward to a free update to the game, which will be available to download on November 8th, that will introduce three pieces of new content, including new difficulty levels, Seraphic Gate time attack battles and Hilde’s Vengeance mode, where players will control Hilde. This free update will also be available for players of the STEAM version of the game when it launches on November 11th.

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is available as a physical and digital Standard Edition on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with a digital-only Standard Edition available on PC via STEAM. A Digital Deluxe Edition is also available on all platforms, and includes the below:

PS5 and PS4: In-game item “Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld” A digital version of VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH* (PS4/5 version**), the beloved first entry in the VALKYRIE series available at last on modern consoles.

STEAM: In-game item “Svartaljr: Sword of the Goddess of the Underworld”



Players can also try out a free digital demo on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Save data from the demo, including all game progress and character levels, will carry over to the full game***, allowing players to continue their adventure once purchasing the game.

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and will be available on PC via STEAM on November 11, 2022. The game is rated Teen by the ESRB. By pre-ordering the STEAM version of the game, players can gain 72-hour early access rights and original wallpapers. For more information, visit: https://valkyrieelysium.square-enix-games.com/

* VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH will be available to play on December 22, 2022

** VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH will also be available as a separate purchase

*** Demo save data cannot be transferred to the full game between hardware on the PS4 and PS5. Demo save data cannot be transferred between the PS4 and PS5 demo versions.

About the VALKYRIE Series

The VALKYRIE series is a long-running RPG series that has drawn on inspiration from Norse mythology to create unique worlds and complex narratives. The series began with VALKYRIE PROFILE®, released in the year 2000 in the west, and tells the story of the Valkyrie Lenneth and her various companions who embark on a mission to prevent the destruction of Asgard. The series is also renowned for its music, composed by series regular Motoi Sakuraba. Releasing in 2022, VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is the latest installment in the series and will deliver a fresh and exciting gameplay experience to existing fans and newcomers alike.

