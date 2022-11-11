Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9684   JP3164630000

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9684)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
6660.00 JPY   -0.15%
11/07HARVESTELLA , A Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, AVAILABLE NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC
AQ
11/07Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
BU
11/07Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Is Available Now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

11/11/2022 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SQUARE ENIX® announced that Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a reimagined edition of the beloved tactical RPG, is now available on the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 console, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC via STEAM®. Tactics Ogre: Reborn delivers beautifully converted high-definition graphics, updated battle systems and vast sound improvements – including fully-voiced cutscenes (English and Japanese), recreated sound effects and re-recorded live background music composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto – all bringing to life a new experience that Tactics Ogre veterans and a new generation of gamers alike will enjoy.

To watch the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Launch Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/fziaA_mfMws

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is set in The Valerian Isles, jewels of the Obero Sea. Following many years of conflict, there finally rose a man to put an end to this: Dorgalua Oberyth. Known as the "Dynast-King,” he brought peace and prosperity to Valeria for half a century. After his death, a civil war erupts and throws the isles of Valeria into a bloody struggle for power between three warring factions. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players follow the story of a young man, Denam Pavel, caught in the centre of the bloodshed. Although he seeks a path of freedom and justice, players will soon discover that even the noblest of goals requires impossibly difficult decisions to be made.

Reborn and deeper than ever, this classic tactical role-playing adventure enables players to fully immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre. In Tactics Ogre: Reborn, players will take control of a team of units on the battlefield and utilise the turn-based combat system to act strategically and gain the upper hand over their enemy. As players progress, they can recruit additional party members, experiment with various classes, weapons, magic, and abilities, and make key decisions at several instances in the story that will ultimately impact how events unfold.

New updates and features include:

  • Beautifully remastered graphics that enhance yet maintain the original distinctive visual style
  • Fully voiced cutscenes in English and Japanese
  • Full orchestral re-recording of the game’s soundtrack
  • Assorted quality of life updates, such as:
    • Redesigned battle system
    • Adjusted level management system
    • Reworked AI
    • Simplified and improved UI

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is available now in a Standard Digital Edition for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM and a Standard Physical Edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. A Digital Premium Edition is also available now on PS5, PS4 and STEAM, and includes the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Original Soundtrack in addition to the full game. The game is rated Teen by the ESRB.

Fans can also pre-order the Tactics Ogre: Reborn Tarot Card Set exclusively through the Square Enix Store. This three-piece tarot card set is otherwise only available in Japan as part of the game’s Collector’s Edition and contains a tarot card deck, a storage pouch, and a mat.

Related Links:
Official Website: https://tactics-ogre.square-enix-games.com/en-gb/
Twitter: @SquareEnix
Facebook: @SquareEnix
Instagram: @SquareEnix
YouTube: @SquareEnixNA
#TacticsOgre

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

Tactics Ogre: Reborn © 1995, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

TACTICS OGRE, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, FINAL FANTASY, the FINAL FANTASY logo, DRAGON QUEST, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, SPACE INVADERS, and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd. Steam is a registered trademark of Valve Corporation. "PlayStation”, “PS5”, and “PS4” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
11/07HARVESTELLA , A Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, AVAILABLE NOW ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC
AQ
11/07Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Six-Month Period End..
BU
11/07Square Enix : Results Briefing Session for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/04HARVESTELLA, a Brand-New Life Simulation RPG, Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PC
BU
11/03SQUARE ENIX Announces 'SYMBIOGENESIS' - A Digital Collectible Art Experience for Web3 F..
BU
10/11Game Developer -SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES FINAL FANTASY XIV FAN FESTIVAL 2023-2024 ALONGSID..
AQ
10/06Nier : Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Now Available for Nintendo Switch
BU
09/29Start Your Journey in VALKYRIE ELYSIUM - Now Available
BU
09/29SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for inte..
FA
09/14Square Enix : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposition of Treasury Shares for the D..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 342 B 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net income 2023 49 650 M 350 M 350 M
Net cash 2023 207 B 1 459 M 1 459 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 1,99%
Capitalization 797 B 5 614 M 5 614 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 637
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6 660,00 JPY
Average target price 7 739,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsuda Executive Officer, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Hideaki Sato Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Yukihiro Yamamura Independent Outside Director
Yuji Nishiura Independent Outside Director
Masato Ogawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.05%5 622
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-44.54%16 542
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.4.69%14 592
HASBRO, INC.-40.67%8 341
MATTEL, INC.-19.20%6 174
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-29.14%2 710