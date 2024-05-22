[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese original of "Notice of Convocation of the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting" and "Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting" of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 9684
May 31, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Takashi Kiryu
President and Director
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 44TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.
For the purposes of convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Company provides content including the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting in electronic format (hereinafter "Information Provided Electronically"). To review this information, please access either of the following two websites.
The Company's official website
https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/stock/shareholdersmeeting.html
The Shareholders' Meeting material website https://d.sokai.jp/9684/teiji/
In the event that you are unable to attend the Meeting, please examine the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting, and you may exercise your voting rights either online or in writing (via post) no later than 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
1.
Time:
10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)
2.
Place:
Century Room, B1 floor, Hyatt Regency Tokyo
2-7-2 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
3. Meeting Agenda:
Items to be reported 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated
Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)
Items to be resolved First Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Second Item: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Third Item: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
- END -
｜爀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Notes:
- The Company's Information Provided Electronically can be found not only on the Company's official website and the Shareholders' Meeting material website, but also on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website using the Listed Company Search function. Enter " SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS" in the "Issue name (Company name)" field or "9684" in the "Code" field to search. Select "Basic Information," then "Documents for public inspection / PR information." The information will appear in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting / Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Filed information available for public inspection."https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show-Show
- When attending the meeting on the day, please submit your Voting Form to the registration staff at the venue.
- If there are revisions to the Information Provided Electronically, a notice of the revisions and the details of the information before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned websites.
- The Company sends the Annual Shareholders' Meeting information, including the Information Provided Electronically, by post to those who have requested to have it thus sent. However, in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not included in the printed documents delivered to the shareholders who have made such a request.
- Status of the Share Options etc. (Business Report)
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Financial Statements)
- Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Non-Consolidated Financial Statements)
The Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee have audited all documents subject to audit, including the above items.
Information on Exercising Voting Rights
There are three ways to exercise your voting rights described below. Please exercise your voting rights after having reviewed the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting. The Company encourages you to exercise your voting rights either online or in writing (via post) whenever possible.
-
In person at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Please submit your Voting Form to the registration staff at the venue.
The time and date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
- Online
Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and enter your approval or rejection of the agenda item.
You need a log-in ID and a temporary password, which are indicated on the Voting Form. Alternatively, you can log on to the website without a log-in ID or a temporary password by scanning the log-in QR code on the Voting Form.
The deadline for exercising your voting rights is 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
- In writing (via post)
Please indicate your approval or rejection of the agenda item on the Voting Form and return it via post. Voting Forms must arrive no later than 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
If there is no indication of your approval or rejection of an agenda item on the Voting Form, the Company will consider you to have approved it.
If you exercise your voting rights both online and in writing (via post), only the former will be valid, and if you exercise your voting rights online more than once, only the last vote will be counted.
(Note: Nominal shareholders such as trust banks [including custodians] who apply in advance to use the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. may use the platform to exercise their voting rights electronically, as provided for in the Companies Act.)
｜爀 ㈀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting
First Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
The term of office of all the incumbent seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies hereinafter in this item) will expire at the close of this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Therefore, in order to further strengthen corporate governance and increase the transparency, objectivity, and diversity of the
Board of Directors, the Company proposes to increase the number of outside directors by two (2), from four (4) to six (6), for a total of nine (9) Directors.
The Audit & Supervisory Committee has expressed the opinion that this proposal has been properly submitted in accordance with the predetermined criteria and procedures for nominating Director candidates.
The proposed candidates are as follows:
Tenure (at the
Attendance at the
conclusion of this
Current position at the
Board of Directors
No.
Name
Gender
Annual
Company
meetings in fiscal
Shareholders'
2023
Meeting)
1
Takashi Kiryu (R)
M
2 years
President &
100.0% (16/16)
Representative Director
2
Yoshinori Kitase (R)
M
2 years
Director
100.0% (16/16)
3
Yu Miyake (R)
M
2 years
Director
100.0% (16/16)
4
Masato Ogawa (R)(O)( I )
M
6 years
Outside Director
100.0% (16/16)
5
Mitsuko Okamoto (R)(O)( I )
F
4 years
Outside Director
100.0% (16/16)
6
Abdullah Aldawood (R)(O)( I )
M
3 years
Outside Director
93.7% (15/16)
7
Naoto Takano (R)(O)( I )
M
2 years
Outside Director
100.0% (16/16)
8
Mika Aagatsuma (N)(O)( I )
F
－
－
－
9
Tracy Fullerton (N)(O)( I )
F
－
－
－
(R) : Candidate for reappointment as Director
(N) : New candidate as Director
(O) : Candidate for Outside Director
( I ) : Candidate for Independent Director
｜爀 ㌀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
June. 2020
General Manager Corporate Planning Division,
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Apr. 2021
Chief Strategy Officer, SQUARE ENIX
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy and
Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX
HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
May. 2022
Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
Jun. 2022
Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,
LTD.
Jul. 2022
Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy, Financial
Strategy and Corporate Communications,
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
May. 2023
President and Representative Director, SQUARE
ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Jun. 2023
President and Representative Director, SQUARE
ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Oct. 2023
Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy, Financial
Strategy, Investment & Business Development
Takashi Kiryu
and Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX
15,376
100.0%
1
(June 20, 1975)
HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Shares
(16/16)
(R)
Significant positions concurrently held
President and Representative Director, SQUARE ENIX CO.,
LTD.
Director, TAITO CO., LTD.
President and Director, SQUARE ENIX OF AMERICA
HOLDINGS, INC. (the Group's intermediate holding company in
the Americas)
Director, SQUARE ENIX LTD. (the Group's operating and
intermediate holding company in Europe and other regions)
Chairman of the Board, SQUARE ENIX (China) CO., LTD. (the
Group's operating company in China).
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director
Since his appointment as Executive Officer and Chief Strategy
Officer of the Company in April 2021, he has assisted the
President and Representative Director in formulating and
executing management strategies. He has been leading the
management of our Group as a Director since June 2022 and
President and Representative Director since June 2023. The
Company has appointed him with the expectation that he will be
able to appropriately execute his duties for the development of our
Group and further enhancement of corporate value.
｜爀 㐀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Sep. 2006
Corporate Executive, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
Apr. 2015
Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
(incumbent)
Apr. 2018
Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
(incumbent)
Jun. 2022
Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,
LTD. (incumbent)
Significant positions concurrently held
Yoshinori Kitase
Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
6,964
100.0%
2
(September 23, 1966)
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director
(R)
Since assuming the position of Director of SQUARE ENIX CO.,
Shares
(16/16)
LTD. in April 2018, he has participated in the management of the
company and led the business as Vice President of Business Unit,
Head of Game Development, Producer, and Executive Officer in
charge of Final Fantasy Brand Management. Since June 2022, he
has been involved in the management of the Company. The
Company has appointed him as an Executive Director with the
expectation that he will be able to appropriately execute his duties
for the development of our Group and further enhancement of
corporate value.
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Feb. 2011
Corporate Executive, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
Apr.2015
Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
(incumbent)
Apr. 2018
Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
(incumbent)
Jun. 2022
Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,
LTD. (incumbent)
Significant positions concurrently held
Yu Miyake
Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD
3
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director
11,614
100.0%
(September 1, 1967)
Since assuming the position of Director of SQUARE ENIX CO.,
Shares
(16/16)
(R)
LTD. in April 2018, he has participated in the management of the
company and led the business as Vice President of Business Unit,
Head of Game Development, Producer, and Executive Officer in
charge of Dragon Quest Brand Management, and Executive
Officer of Sales and Marketing. Since June 2022, he has been
involved in the management of the Company. The Company has
appointed him as an Executive Director with the expectation that
he will be able to appropriately execute his duties for the
development of our Group and further enhancement of corporate
value.
｜爀 㔀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Apr. 2009
Corporate Executive Officer, Senior Vice
President, Marketing & Planning, ALL Nippon
Airways Co., LTD. (currently ANA HOLDINGS
INC.)
Jun. 2011
Senior Vice President, General Manager, Nagoya
Region, Chubu Sales Headquarters, ALL Nippon
Airways Co., LTD.
Apr. 2015
Executive Vice President and COO, ANA
Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2017
Chairman of the Board, ANA Strategic Research
Institute Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2018
Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS
CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Apr. 2019
President, ONSEN & Gastronomy Tourism
Association (incumbent)
Masato Ogawa
Apr. 2021
President, Tokyo Hotel･Tourism & Hospitality
1,469
100.0%
4
(December 7, 1954)
College (incumbent)
Shares
(16/16)
(R)(O)(I)
Significant position concurrently held
President, ONSEN & Gastronomy Tourism Association
President, Tokyo Hotel･Tourism & Hospitality College
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director
and overview of expected roles
He possesses abundant experience and broad-ranging insight as a
corporate executive. The Company expects him to be capable of
properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the
perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'
execution of their roles. Should he be re-elected, the Company
plans to have him continue to be involved from an objective and
neutral position in the decision-making process for such matters as
the selection of Director candidates and the determination of
Director remuneration as a chairperson of the Remuneration and
Nomination Committee that the Company has established at its
discretion.
｜爀 㘀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1987
Joined NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)
Apr. 2008
Professor, Graduate School of Film and New
Media, Tokyo University of the Arts (incumbent)
Mar. 2010
Chief Producer, ETV "2355" and
"0655" (incumbent)
Apr. 2013
Dean , Graduate School of Film and New Media,
Tokyo University of the Arts
Oct. 2016
Executive Assistant to the President (Campus
Diversity) , Tokyo University of the Arts
Apr. 2017
Vice President (International Affairs and Campus
Diversity) , Director, Global Support Center,
Director, Office for Diversity & Inclusion, Tokyo
University of the Arts
Jun. 2020
Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS
CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Apr. 2022
Vice President (Digital Promotion) , Tokyo
Mitsuko Okamoto
University of the Arts (incumbent)
5
Significant position concurrently held
1,469
100.0%
(August 5, 1964)
Chief Producer, ETV "2355" and "0655"
Shares
(16/16)
(R)(O)(I)
Vice President (Digital Promotion), Tokyo University of the Arts
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director
and overview of expected roles
Although she does not have experience in corporate management
other than in her role as Outside Officer at the Company, she has a
wealth of experience and a wide range of knowledge and insight
in the field of content, including animation. The Company expects
her to be capable of properly executing the duties of an Outside
Director by providing recommendations regarding its
entertainment and content businesses on the whole, as well as
from the perspective of supervising and serving as a check on
Directors' execution of their roles. Should she be re-elected, the
Company plans to have her continue to be involved from an
objective and neutral position in the decision-making process for
such matters as the selection of Director candidates and the
determination of Director remuneration as a member of the
Remuneration and Nomination Committee that the Company has
established at its discretion.
｜爀 㜀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Jul. 2007
Vice President for Investment Banking Services,
Deutsche Bank in the Middle East and North
Africa region
Nov. 2013
Founder and Chairman, Al-Raedah Finance
Company (incumbent)
Jan. 2015
CEO and Board of Directors, Seera Holding
Group
Dec. 2016
Board Member, Rou'a Al Madinah Holding
Company
Mar. 2018
Executive Chairman, Saudi Entertainment
Ventures Company (incumbent)
Sep. 2018
Board Member, Saudi Stock Exchange Company
(Tadawul)
Dec. 2020
Board Member, Hotel Management Company
(incumbent)
Apr. 2021
Managing Director and Board of Directors, Seera
Holding Group (incumbent)
Managing Director, Qiddiya Investments
Abdullah Aldawood
(incumbent)
93.7%
6
(December 17, 1981)
Jun. 2021
Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS
None
(15/16)
(R)(O)(I)
CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Significant positions concurrently held
Founder and Chairman, Al-Raedah Finance Company
Executive Chairman, Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company
Board Member, Hotel Management Company
Managing Director and Board of Directors, Seera Holding Group
Managing Director, Qiddiya Investments
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director
and overview of expected roles
He possesses a track record as a national leader in the
development of the field of entertainment in the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia, abundant experience in international financial
institutions, and a wealth of experiences and broad-ranging insight
in global corporate management. The Company expects him to be
capable of properly executing the duties of an Outside Director by
providing recommendations regarding its entertainment and
content businesses on the whole, as well as from the perspective
of supervising and serving as a check on Directors' execution of
their roles.
｜爀 㠀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Apr. 1998
International Management Division, Dai-Ichi
Kangyo Bank, Ltd. (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Executive Vice President, CIT, U.S.A.
Apr. 2004
Executive Officer, General Manager, Americas
Business Dept. I, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2005
Managing Executive Officer, Mizuho Securities
Co., Ltd.
Sep. 2005
Managing Director, Head of International
Business Promotion Group, Mizuho Securities
Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2006
Senior Managing Director, Mizuho Capital Co.,
Ltd.
Jun. 2010
Representative Director and Chairman, Fujitsu
Leasing Co., Ltd. (currently FLCS Corporation)
Nov. 2014
President and Representative Director, Lakewood
Naoto Takano
Corporation.
7
Feb. 2022
Director, Nikko Country Club (General
920
100.0%
(July 31, 1951)
Jun. 2022
Incorporated Association) (incumbent)
Shares
(16/16)
(R)(O)(I)
Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS
CO., LTD. (incumbent)
Significant positions concurrently held
Director, Nikko Country Club (General Incorporated Association).
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director
and overview of expected roles
He possesses abundant experience and broad-ranging insight as a
corporate executive. The Company expects him to be capable of
properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the
perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'
execution of their roles. Should he be re-elected, the Company
plans to have him continue to be involved from an objective and
neutral position in the decision-making process for such matters as
the selection of Director candidates and the determination of
Director remuneration as a member of the Remuneration and
Nomination Committee that the Company has established at its
discretion.
｜爀 㤀
[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Number of
Attendance
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the
at the Board
No.
the
of Directors
(Date of Birth)
Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Company's
meetings in
Shares Held
fiscal 2023
Jan. 2008
General Manager, Business Operations
Information Security Promotion Department,
IBM Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 2008
Chief Security Officer, IBM Business Consulting
Services KK (currently IBM Japan, Ltd.)
Aug. 2017
Executive Officer, Global Business Services
Division Cloud Application Innovation, IBM
Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 2019
Special Appointment professor, Faculty of
Engineering, Nagoya Institute of Technology
Oct. 2022
Managing Executive Officer, Hybrid Cloud
Service, IBM Consulting Division, IBM Japan,
Ltd.
Mika Aagatsuma
Jun. 2023
Managing Executive Officer, Hybrid Cloud
8
Platform, IBM Consulting Division, IBM Japan,
None
(June 8, 1964)
Ltd.
－
(N)(O)(I)
Apr. 2024
Visiting Professor, Faculty of Engineering,
Nagoya Institute of Technology (incumbent)
Significant position concurrently held
Visiting Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Nagoya Institute of
Technology
Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director
and overview of expected roles
Although she does not possess previous corporate management
experience, she has a wealth of experience and a wide range of
knowledge and insight in the field of IT/technology, and security-
related risk management. The Company expects her to be capable
of properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the
perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'
execution of their roles.
｜爀
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 00:32:09 UTC.