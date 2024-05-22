[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese original of "Notice of Convocation of the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting" and "Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting" of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9684

May 31, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Takashi Kiryu

President and Director

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 44TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

For the purposes of convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Company provides content including the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting in electronic format (hereinafter "Information Provided Electronically"). To review this information, please access either of the following two websites.

The Company's official website

https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/stock/shareholdersmeeting.html

The Shareholders' Meeting material website https://d.sokai.jp/9684/teiji/

In the event that you are unable to attend the Meeting, please examine the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting, and you may exercise your voting rights either online or in writing (via post) no later than 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

1.

Time:

10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.)

2.

Place:

Century Room, B1 floor, Hyatt Regency Tokyo

2-7-2 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

3. Meeting Agenda:

Items to be reported 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated

Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved First Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Second Item: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Third Item: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

- END -

｜爀 ㄀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Notes:

  • The Company's Information Provided Electronically can be found not only on the Company's official website and the Shareholders' Meeting material website, but also on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website using the Listed Company Search function. Enter " SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS" in the "Issue name (Company name)" field or "9684" in the "Code" field to search. Select "Basic Information," then "Documents for public inspection / PR information." The information will appear in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting / Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Filed information available for public inspection."https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show-Show
  • When attending the meeting on the day, please submit your Voting Form to the registration staff at the venue.
  • If there are revisions to the Information Provided Electronically, a notice of the revisions and the details of the information before and after the revisions will be posted on the aforementioned websites.
  • The Company sends the Annual Shareholders' Meeting information, including the Information Provided Electronically, by post to those who have requested to have it thus sent. However, in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following items are not included in the printed documents delivered to the shareholders who have made such a request.
    1. Status of the Share Options etc. (Business Report)
    2. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Financial Statements)
    3. Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements (Non-Consolidated Financial Statements)

The Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee have audited all documents subject to audit, including the above items.

Information on Exercising Voting Rights

There are three ways to exercise your voting rights described below. Please exercise your voting rights after having reviewed the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting. The Company encourages you to exercise your voting rights either online or in writing (via post) whenever possible.

  • In person at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
    Please submit your Voting Form to the registration staff at the venue.
    The time and date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
  • Online
    Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/) and enter your approval or rejection of the agenda item.
    You need a log-in ID and a temporary password, which are indicated on the Voting Form. Alternatively, you can log on to the website without a log-in ID or a temporary password by scanning the log-in QR code on the Voting Form.
    The deadline for exercising your voting rights is 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
  • In writing (via post)
    Please indicate your approval or rejection of the agenda item on the Voting Form and return it via post. Voting Forms must arrive no later than 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

If there is no indication of your approval or rejection of an agenda item on the Voting Form, the Company will consider you to have approved it.

If you exercise your voting rights both online and in writing (via post), only the former will be valid, and if you exercise your voting rights online more than once, only the last vote will be counted.

(Note: Nominal shareholders such as trust banks [including custodians] who apply in advance to use the Electronic Voting Platform for Foreign and Institutional Investors operated by ICJ, Inc. may use the platform to exercise their voting rights electronically, as provided for in the Companies Act.)

｜爀 ㈀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

First Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

The term of office of all the incumbent seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; the same applies hereinafter in this item) will expire at the close of this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Therefore, in order to further strengthen corporate governance and increase the transparency, objectivity, and diversity of the

Board of Directors, the Company proposes to increase the number of outside directors by two (2), from four (4) to six (6), for a total of nine (9) Directors.

The Audit & Supervisory Committee has expressed the opinion that this proposal has been properly submitted in accordance with the predetermined criteria and procedures for nominating Director candidates.

The proposed candidates are as follows:

Tenure (at the

Attendance at the

conclusion of this

Current position at the

Board of Directors

No.

Name

Gender

Annual

Company

meetings in fiscal

Shareholders'

2023

Meeting)

1

Takashi Kiryu (R)

M

2 years

President &

100.0% (16/16)

Representative Director

2

Yoshinori Kitase (R)

M

2 years

Director

100.0% (16/16)

3

Yu Miyake (R)

M

2 years

Director

100.0% (16/16)

4

Masato Ogawa (R)(O)( I )

M

6 years

Outside Director

100.0% (16/16)

5

Mitsuko Okamoto (R)(O)( I )

F

4 years

Outside Director

100.0% (16/16)

6

Abdullah Aldawood (R)(O)( I )

M

3 years

Outside Director

93.7% (15/16)

7

Naoto Takano (R)(O)( I )

M

2 years

Outside Director

100.0% (16/16)

8

Mika Aagatsuma (N)(O)( I )

F

9

Tracy Fullerton (N)(O)( I )

F

(R) : Candidate for reappointment as Director

(N) : New candidate as Director

(O) : Candidate for Outside Director

( I ) : Candidate for Independent Director

｜爀 ㌀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

June. 2020

General Manager Corporate Planning Division,

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Apr. 2021

Chief Strategy Officer, SQUARE ENIX

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy and

Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX

HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

May. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Jun. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,

LTD.

Jul. 2022

Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy, Financial

Strategy and Corporate Communications,

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

May. 2023

President and Representative Director, SQUARE

ENIX CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Jun. 2023

President and Representative Director, SQUARE

ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Oct. 2023

Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy, Financial

Strategy, Investment & Business Development

Takashi Kiryu

and Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX

15,376

100.0%

1

(June 20, 1975)

HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Shares

(16/16)

(R)

Significant positions concurrently held

President and Representative Director, SQUARE ENIX CO.,

LTD.

Director, TAITO CO., LTD.

President and Director, SQUARE ENIX OF AMERICA

HOLDINGS, INC. (the Group's intermediate holding company in

the Americas)

Director, SQUARE ENIX LTD. (the Group's operating and

intermediate holding company in Europe and other regions)

Chairman of the Board, SQUARE ENIX (China) CO., LTD. (the

Group's operating company in China).

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director

Since his appointment as Executive Officer and Chief Strategy

Officer of the Company in April 2021, he has assisted the

President and Representative Director in formulating and

executing management strategies. He has been leading the

management of our Group as a Director since June 2022 and

President and Representative Director since June 2023. The

Company has appointed him with the expectation that he will be

able to appropriately execute his duties for the development of our

Group and further enhancement of corporate value.

｜爀 㐀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Sep. 2006

Corporate Executive, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Apr. 2015

Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

(incumbent)

Apr. 2018

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

(incumbent)

Jun. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,

LTD. (incumbent)

Significant positions concurrently held

Yoshinori Kitase

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

6,964

100.0%

2

(September 23, 1966)

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director

(R)

Since assuming the position of Director of SQUARE ENIX CO.,

Shares

(16/16)

LTD. in April 2018, he has participated in the management of the

company and led the business as Vice President of Business Unit,

Head of Game Development, Producer, and Executive Officer in

charge of Final Fantasy Brand Management. Since June 2022, he

has been involved in the management of the Company. The

Company has appointed him as an Executive Director with the

expectation that he will be able to appropriately execute his duties

for the development of our Group and further enhancement of

corporate value.

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Feb. 2011

Corporate Executive, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Apr.2015

Executive Officer, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

(incumbent)

Apr. 2018

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

(incumbent)

Jun. 2022

Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO.,

LTD. (incumbent)

Significant positions concurrently held

Yu Miyake

Director, SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD

3

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Director

11,614

100.0%

(September 1, 1967)

Since assuming the position of Director of SQUARE ENIX CO.,

Shares

(16/16)

(R)

LTD. in April 2018, he has participated in the management of the

company and led the business as Vice President of Business Unit,

Head of Game Development, Producer, and Executive Officer in

charge of Dragon Quest Brand Management, and Executive

Officer of Sales and Marketing. Since June 2022, he has been

involved in the management of the Company. The Company has

appointed him as an Executive Director with the expectation that

he will be able to appropriately execute his duties for the

development of our Group and further enhancement of corporate

value.

｜爀 㔀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Apr. 2009

Corporate Executive Officer, Senior Vice

President, Marketing & Planning, ALL Nippon

Airways Co., LTD. (currently ANA HOLDINGS

INC.)

Jun. 2011

Senior Vice President, General Manager, Nagoya

Region, Chubu Sales Headquarters, ALL Nippon

Airways Co., LTD.

Apr. 2015

Executive Vice President and COO, ANA

Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2017

Chairman of the Board, ANA Strategic Research

Institute Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2018

Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Apr. 2019

President, ONSEN & Gastronomy Tourism

Association (incumbent)

Masato Ogawa

Apr. 2021

President, Tokyo HotelTourism & Hospitality

1,469

100.0%

4

(December 7, 1954)

College (incumbent)

Shares

(16/16)

(R)(O)(I)

Significant position concurrently held

President, ONSEN & Gastronomy Tourism Association

President, Tokyo HotelTourism & Hospitality College

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director

and overview of expected roles

He possesses abundant experience and broad-ranging insight as a

corporate executive. The Company expects him to be capable of

properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the

perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'

execution of their roles. Should he be re-elected, the Company

plans to have him continue to be involved from an objective and

neutral position in the decision-making process for such matters as

the selection of Director candidates and the determination of

Director remuneration as a chairperson of the Remuneration and

Nomination Committee that the Company has established at its

discretion.

｜爀 㘀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1987

Joined NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation)

Apr. 2008

Professor, Graduate School of Film and New

Media, Tokyo University of the Arts (incumbent)

Mar. 2010

Chief Producer, ETV "2355" and

"0655" (incumbent)

Apr. 2013

Dean , Graduate School of Film and New Media,

Tokyo University of the Arts

Oct. 2016

Executive Assistant to the President (Campus

Diversity) , Tokyo University of the Arts

Apr. 2017

Vice President (International Affairs and Campus

Diversity) , Director, Global Support Center,

Director, Office for Diversity & Inclusion, Tokyo

University of the Arts

Jun. 2020

Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Apr. 2022

Vice President (Digital Promotion) , Tokyo

Mitsuko Okamoto

University of the Arts (incumbent)

5

Significant position concurrently held

1,469

100.0%

(August 5, 1964)

Chief Producer, ETV "2355" and "0655"

Shares

(16/16)

(R)(O)(I)

Vice President (Digital Promotion), Tokyo University of the Arts

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director

and overview of expected roles

Although she does not have experience in corporate management

other than in her role as Outside Officer at the Company, she has a

wealth of experience and a wide range of knowledge and insight

in the field of content, including animation. The Company expects

her to be capable of properly executing the duties of an Outside

Director by providing recommendations regarding its

entertainment and content businesses on the whole, as well as

from the perspective of supervising and serving as a check on

Directors' execution of their roles. Should she be re-elected, the

Company plans to have her continue to be involved from an

objective and neutral position in the decision-making process for

such matters as the selection of Director candidates and the

determination of Director remuneration as a member of the

Remuneration and Nomination Committee that the Company has

established at its discretion.

｜爀 㜀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Jul. 2007

Vice President for Investment Banking Services,

Deutsche Bank in the Middle East and North

Africa region

Nov. 2013

Founder and Chairman, Al-Raedah Finance

Company (incumbent)

Jan. 2015

CEO and Board of Directors, Seera Holding

Group

Dec. 2016

Board Member, Rou'a Al Madinah Holding

Company

Mar. 2018

Executive Chairman, Saudi Entertainment

Ventures Company (incumbent)

Sep. 2018

Board Member, Saudi Stock Exchange Company

(Tadawul)

Dec. 2020

Board Member, Hotel Management Company

(incumbent)

Apr. 2021

Managing Director and Board of Directors, Seera

Holding Group (incumbent)

Managing Director, Qiddiya Investments

Abdullah Aldawood

(incumbent)

93.7%

6

(December 17, 1981)

Jun. 2021

Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

None

(15/16)

(R)(O)(I)

CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Significant positions concurrently held

Founder and Chairman, Al-Raedah Finance Company

Executive Chairman, Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company

Board Member, Hotel Management Company

Managing Director and Board of Directors, Seera Holding Group

Managing Director, Qiddiya Investments

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director

and overview of expected roles

He possesses a track record as a national leader in the

development of the field of entertainment in the Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia, abundant experience in international financial

institutions, and a wealth of experiences and broad-ranging insight

in global corporate management. The Company expects him to be

capable of properly executing the duties of an Outside Director by

providing recommendations regarding its entertainment and

content businesses on the whole, as well as from the perspective

of supervising and serving as a check on Directors' execution of

their roles.

｜爀 㠀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Apr. 1998

International Management Division, Dai-Ichi

Kangyo Bank, Ltd. (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Executive Vice President, CIT, U.S.A.

Apr. 2004

Executive Officer, General Manager, Americas

Business Dept. I, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Apr. 2005

Managing Executive Officer, Mizuho Securities

Co., Ltd.

Sep. 2005

Managing Director, Head of International

Business Promotion Group, Mizuho Securities

Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2006

Senior Managing Director, Mizuho Capital Co.,

Ltd.

Jun. 2010

Representative Director and Chairman, Fujitsu

Leasing Co., Ltd. (currently FLCS Corporation)

Nov. 2014

President and Representative Director, Lakewood

Naoto Takano

Corporation.

7

Feb. 2022

Director, Nikko Country Club (General

920

100.0%

(July 31, 1951)

Jun. 2022

Incorporated Association) (incumbent)

Shares

(16/16)

(R)(O)(I)

Outside Director, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

CO., LTD. (incumbent)

Significant positions concurrently held

Director, Nikko Country Club (General Incorporated Association).

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director

and overview of expected roles

He possesses abundant experience and broad-ranging insight as a

corporate executive. The Company expects him to be capable of

properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the

perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'

execution of their roles. Should he be re-elected, the Company

plans to have him continue to be involved from an objective and

neutral position in the decision-making process for such matters as

the selection of Director candidates and the determination of

Director remuneration as a member of the Remuneration and

Nomination Committee that the Company has established at its

discretion.

｜爀 㤀⃿

[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Number of

Attendance

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments in the

at the Board

No.

the

of Directors

(Date of Birth)

Company, and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Company's

meetings in

Shares Held

fiscal 2023

Jan. 2008

General Manager, Business Operations

Information Security Promotion Department,

IBM Japan, Ltd.

Feb. 2008

Chief Security Officer, IBM Business Consulting

Services KK (currently IBM Japan, Ltd.)

Aug. 2017

Executive Officer, Global Business Services

Division Cloud Application Innovation, IBM

Japan, Ltd.

Nov. 2019

Special Appointment professor, Faculty of

Engineering, Nagoya Institute of Technology

Oct. 2022

Managing Executive Officer, Hybrid Cloud

Service, IBM Consulting Division, IBM Japan,

Ltd.

Mika Aagatsuma

Jun. 2023

Managing Executive Officer, Hybrid Cloud

8

Platform, IBM Consulting Division, IBM Japan,

None

(June 8, 1964)

Ltd.

(N)(O)(I)

Apr. 2024

Visiting Professor, Faculty of Engineering,

Nagoya Institute of Technology (incumbent)

Significant position concurrently held

Visiting Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Nagoya Institute of

Technology

Reasons for the nomination of the candidate as Outside Director

and overview of expected roles

Although she does not possess previous corporate management

experience, she has a wealth of experience and a wide range of

knowledge and insight in the field of IT/technology, and security-

related risk management. The Company expects her to be capable

of properly executing the duties of an Outside Director from the

perspective of supervising and serving as a check on Directors'

execution of their roles.

｜爀 ㄀ ⃿

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 00:32:09 UTC.