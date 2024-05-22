[Abridged Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese original of "Notice of Convocation of the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting" and "Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting" of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9684

May 31, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Takashi Kiryu

President and Director

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 44TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held as described below.

For the purposes of convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Company provides content including the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting in electronic format (hereinafter "Information Provided Electronically"). To review this information, please access either of the following two websites.

The Company's official website

https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/stock/shareholdersmeeting.html

The Shareholders' Meeting material website https://d.sokai.jp/9684/teiji/

In the event that you are unable to attend the Meeting, please examine the Reference Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting, and you may exercise your voting rights either online or in writing (via post) no later than 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

1. Time: 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2024 (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place: Century Room, B1 floor, Hyatt Regency Tokyo 2-7-2 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

3. Meeting Agenda:

Items to be reported 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports on the Consolidated

Financial Statements by Accounting Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved First Item: Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Second Item: Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Third Item: Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

