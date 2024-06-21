Square Enix : Notice of Resolution at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
June 21, 2024 at 02:23 am EDT
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese original of the "Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting" of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 9684
June 21, 2024
To Our Shareholders:
Takashi Kiryu
President and Director
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE 44TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING
This is to inform you of the items reported and resolutions adopted at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today.
Items reported
1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit
Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting
Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 44th
Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) were presented.
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Term (April
1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) were presented.
Resolutions adopted
First Item:
Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members)
This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Takashi Kiryu,
Abdullah Aldawood, and Naoto Takano were re-elected, Mika
Agatsuma and Tracy Fullerton were newly elected, and they have
assumed office as Directors.
Masato Ogawa, Mitsuko Okamoto, Abdullah Aldawood, Naoto
Takano, Mika Agatsuma, and Tracy Fullerton are Outside Directors.
Second Item:
Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members
This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Nobuyuki Iwamoto, Tadao Toyoshima, and Hajime Shinji were re-elected, and they have assumed office as Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.
Each of them is an Outside Director.
Third Item:Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit &
Supervisory Committee Member
This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Satoshi Shinohara was elected as a Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member.
-END-
