This document is an abridged translation of the Japanese original of the "Notice of Resolutions Adopted at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting" of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. This translation is intended for reference and convenience purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9684

June 21, 2024

To Our Shareholders:

Takashi Kiryu

President and Director

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

6-27-30, Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE 44TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING

This is to inform you of the items reported and resolutions adopted at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today.

Items reported

1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit

Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements by Accounting

Auditors and by the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 44th

Term (April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) were presented.

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 44th Term (April

1, 2023 through March 31, 2024) were presented.

Resolutions adopted

First Item:

Election of Nine (9) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members)

This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Takashi Kiryu,

Yoshinori Kitase, Yu Miyake, Masato Ogawa, Mitsuko Okamoto,

Abdullah Aldawood, and Naoto Takano were re-elected, Mika

Agatsuma and Tracy Fullerton were newly elected, and they have

assumed office as Directors.

Masato Ogawa, Mitsuko Okamoto, Abdullah Aldawood, Naoto

Takano, Mika Agatsuma, and Tracy Fullerton are Outside Directors.

Second Item:

Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory

Committee Members

This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Nobuyuki Iwamoto, Tadao Toyoshima, and Hajime Shinji were re-elected, and they have assumed office as Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.

Each of them is an Outside Director.

Third Item:Election of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit &

Supervisory Committee Member

This item was approved as proposed. As a result, Satoshi Shinohara was elected as a Substitute Director who is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member.

-END-

