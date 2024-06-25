Square Enix : Voting Results at the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
June 24, 2024 at 10:10 pm EDT
[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
June 25, 2024
Voting Results from the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
The following are the voting results from the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") held on June 21, 2024. The resolutions were adopted as proposed.
1. Status of Voting Rights
Number of shareholders with voting rights:
16,376
Number of voting rights held by shareholders:
1,196,312
2.
Voting Rights Exercised
4,837
Number of shareholders who exercised voting rights:
Number of voting rights exercised by shareholders:
1,027,059
Percentage exercised:
85.85%
3.
Voting Results
For
Against
Abstained
% of
Votes For
First Item
Election of Nine (9) Directors
(excluding Directors who are Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members)
Takashi Kiryu
933,752
92,723
44
90.91
Yoshinori Kitase
990,224
36,295
0
96.41
Yu Miyake
990,183
36,336
0
96.40
Masato Ogawa
991,200
35,319
0
96.50
Mitsuko Okamoto
991,417
35,102
0
96.52
Abdullah Aldawood
899,386
127,130
0
87.56
Naoto Takano
991,355
35,164
0
96.52
Mika Agatsuma
1,018,396
8,124
0
99.15
Tracy Fullerton
1,018,408
8,112
0
99.15
Second Item
Election of Three (3) Directors who are
Audit & Supervisory Committee
Members
Nobuyuki Iwamoto
804,241
222,268
0
78.30
Tadao Toyoshima
988,203
38,316
0
96.21
Hajime Shinji
991,320
35,199
0
96.52
Third Item
Election of One (1) Substitute Director
who is an Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member
Satoshi Shinohara
1,001,705
24,809
0
97.53
4. Reason a portion of the voting rights held by shareholders present at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting was not included in the number of voting rights
Since the total number of affirmative votes exercised in writing prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting or by proxy at the shareholders' meeting met the conditions for resolution required by the Companies Act and resolutions were duly passed in accordance with the same, voting rights exercised in person at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting were not tallied or included in the Affirmative/Against/Abstained numbers shown above, with the exception of those votes that the Company has confirmed.
However, the number of voting rights held by shareholders who attended the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person but whose voting results have not been confirmed by the Company are included in the total figure for the purposes of calculating the "% of Votes For" shown above.
-EOD-
