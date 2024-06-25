[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

June 25, 2024

Voting Results from the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting

The following are the voting results from the 44th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") held on June 21, 2024. The resolutions were adopted as proposed.

1. Status of Voting Rights

Number of shareholders with voting rights:

16,376

Number of voting rights held by shareholders:

1,196,312

2.

Voting Rights Exercised

4,837

Number of shareholders who exercised voting rights:

Number of voting rights exercised by shareholders:

1,027,059

Percentage exercised:

85.85%

3.

Voting Results

For

Against

Abstained

% of

Votes For

First Item

Election of Nine (9) Directors

(excluding Directors who are Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members)

Takashi Kiryu

933,752

92,723

44

90.91

Yoshinori Kitase

990,224

36,295

0

96.41

Yu Miyake

990,183

36,336

0

96.40

Masato Ogawa

991,200

35,319

0

96.50

Mitsuko Okamoto

991,417

35,102

0

96.52

Abdullah Aldawood

899,386

127,130

0

87.56

Naoto Takano

991,355

35,164

0

96.52

Mika Agatsuma

1,018,396

8,124

0

99.15

Tracy Fullerton

1,018,408

8,112

0

99.15

Second Item

Election of Three (3) Directors who are

Audit & Supervisory Committee

Members

Nobuyuki Iwamoto

804,241

222,268

0

78.30

Tadao Toyoshima

988,203

38,316

0

96.21

Hajime Shinji

991,320

35,199

0

96.52

Third Item

Election of One (1) Substitute Director

who is an Audit & Supervisory

Committee Member

Satoshi Shinohara

1,001,705

24,809

0

97.53

4. Reason a portion of the voting rights held by shareholders present at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting was not included in the number of voting rights

Since the total number of affirmative votes exercised in writing prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting or by proxy at the shareholders' meeting met the conditions for resolution required by the Companies Act and resolutions were duly passed in accordance with the same, voting rights exercised in person at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting were not tallied or included in the Affirmative/Against/Abstained numbers shown above, with the exception of those votes that the Company has confirmed.

However, the number of voting rights held by shareholders who attended the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in person but whose voting results have not been confirmed by the Company are included in the total figure for the purposes of calculating the "% of Votes For" shown above.

