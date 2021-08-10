Log in
    SQ   US8522341036

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SQ, TBIO, KIN, and MNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/10/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited ("Afterpay"). Under the terms of the agreement, SQ will issue shares of SQ's Class A common stock to Afterpay shareholders, who will receive 0.375 shares of SQ stock for each Afterpay share they own. If you own SQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sq

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sanofi ("Sanofi") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of TBIO common stock that they hold. If you own TBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tbio

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kin 

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.52 based upon Equity's August 9, 2021 closing price of $26.15. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-investigation

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sq-tbio-kin-and-mnr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301352355.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
