    SQ   US8522341036

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
Square, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/01/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and intends to file these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the morning of Monday, August 2.

Square has cancelled its conference call and earnings webcast scheduled for Thursday, August 5 and will instead discuss these financial results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, August 2. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 983 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 880x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 84,9%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 247,26 $
Average target price 274,10 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE, INC.13.61%112 594
FISERV, INC.1.10%76 226
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.22%57 098
NEXI S.P.A10.65%22 301
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.36%21 523
AFTERPAY LIMITED-18.08%20 565