Square, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and intends to file these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the morning of Monday, August 2.

Square has cancelled its conference call and earnings webcast scheduled for Thursday, August 5 and will instead discuss these financial results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, August 2. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

