Square Inc. Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since November 2019 -- Data Talk

Square, Inc. Class A (SQ) is currently at $272.30, up $7.10 or 2.68%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $276.57

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 31.43% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2019, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending April 20, 2020, when it rose 39.66%

-- Up 19.93% month-to-date

-- Up 25.11% year-to-date

-- Down 1.54% from its all-time closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Up 336.31% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2020), when it closed at $62.41

-- Down 1.54% from its 52 week closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Up 375.05% from its 52 week closing low of $57.32 on April 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $274.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $278.10

-- Up 3.51% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:54:43 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

