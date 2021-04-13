Log in
SQUARE, INC.

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
  
Square Inc. Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since November 2019 -- Data Talk

04/13/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Square, Inc. Class A (SQ) is currently at $272.30, up $7.10 or 2.68%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $276.57

-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 31.43% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2019, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending April 20, 2020, when it rose 39.66%

-- Up 19.93% month-to-date

-- Up 25.11% year-to-date

-- Down 1.54% from its all-time closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Up 336.31% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2020), when it closed at $62.41

-- Down 1.54% from its 52 week closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021

-- Up 375.05% from its 52 week closing low of $57.32 on April 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $274.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $278.10

-- Up 3.51% at today's intraday high

All data as of 10:54:43 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 1117ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 172 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 181x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 267,76 $
Last Close Price 265,20 $
Spread / Highest target 43,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.24.95%118 950
FISERV, INC.9.16%82 746
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.45%62 943
AFTERPAY LIMITED2.71%26 732
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.18%23 892
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-18.18%15 766
