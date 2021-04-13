Square Inc. Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since November 2019 -- Data Talk

Square, Inc. Class A (SQ) is currently at $272.30, up $7.10 or 2.68%
-- Would be highest close since Feb. 19, 2021, when it closed at $276.57
-- Currently up 11 of the past 12 days
-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 31.43% over this period
-- Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2019, when it rose for 10 straight trading days
-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending April 20, 2020, when it rose 39.66%
-- Up 19.93% month-to-date
-- Up 25.11% year-to-date
-- Down 1.54% from its all-time closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021
-- Up 336.31% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2020), when it closed at $62.41
-- Down 1.54% from its 52 week closing high of $276.57 on Feb. 19, 2021
-- Up 375.05% from its 52 week closing low of $57.32 on April 16, 2020
-- Traded as high as $274.50; highest intraday level since Feb. 22, 2021, when it hit $278.10
-- Up 3.51% at today's intraday high
All data as of 10:54:43 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-21 1117ET