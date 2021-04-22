Log in
Square : Announces Participation in the Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund Distribution Efforts

04/22/2021
The fund will provide aid to restaurants who have been financially affected by COVID-19

Today, Square announced its participation as a technology partner in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), a $28.6 billion grant program administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The RRF will provide free monetary awards to restaurants and other food and beverage businesses that sustained financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants and other eligible food and beverage sellers can apply for a RRF award directly from Square’s dashboard if they used Square to process customer payments in both 2019 and 2020. Square sellers who processed outside of this timeline are encouraged to apply through the SBA website using Square account data. To learn more about eligibility, and how you can apply for an award, visit Square’s support center here.

“As restaurant sellers prepare for reopening, we’re working with the SBA to provide them with access to the tools and services they need to rebuild,” said Bruce Bell, head of Square for Restaurants. “We’re honored to partner with the SBA in this important initiative, as we continue to support our sellers on the challenging road ahead.”

“The SBA is partnering with point of sale providers to leverage technology to better reach the smallest businesses that need our help the most. This collaboration is just one example of the many innovative and creative ways we’re connecting with entrepreneurs in the hardest-hit and underserved communities,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “The SBA must be as entrepreneurial as the entrepreneurs we serve. This partnership enables us to meet small businesses where they are, instead of waiting for them to come to us.”

To hear more from Square about additional resources please reference our COVID-19 resource hub.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 230 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 106x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 269,62 $
Last Close Price 245,25 $
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.12.69%111 608
FISERV, INC.9.40%83 033
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.12%62 863
AFTERPAY LIMITED3.24%27 331
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.51%23 753
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-20.90%14 378
