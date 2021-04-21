Square : Bitcoin is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future

Bitcoin is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future
Apr 21, 2021
In this memo, we aim to explain how the Bitcoin network functions as a unique energy buyer that enables society to deploy substantially more solar and wind generation capacity. This deployment, along with energy storage, will facilitate the transition to a cleaner and more resilient electricity grid. We believe that the energy asset owners of today can become the essential bitcoin miners of tomorrow. To read the full memo, click here.
Disclaimer
Square Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:03:03 UTC.