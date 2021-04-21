Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Square, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square : Bitcoin is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future

04/21/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bitcoin is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future
Apr 21, 2021

In this memo, we aim to explain how the Bitcoin network functions as a unique energy buyer that enables society to deploy substantially more solar and wind generation capacity. This deployment, along with energy storage, will facilitate the transition to a cleaner and more resilient electricity grid. We believe that the energy asset owners of today can become the essential bitcoin miners of tomorrow. To read the full memo, click here.

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SQUARE, INC.
12:04pSQUARE  : Bitcoin is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future
PU
04/20SQUARE  : Barclays Adjusts Square's Price Target to $340 From $330, Maintains Ov..
MT
04/20PayPal's Venmo launches crypto buying and selling
RE
04/15Media portrayal of Nigeria led Twitter to choose Ghana for Africa office -min..
RE
04/13Artificial intelligence firm Scale raises $325 mln at $7 bln valuation
RE
04/13Square Inc. Currently Up 10 Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Str..
DJ
04/13SQUARE  : Needham Adjusts Square's Price Target to $310 from $300, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
04/09SQUARE  : Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on Square to $290 From $270, Mainta..
MT
04/09Square Up 8 Consecutive Days, on Track for Longest Winning Streak Since Novem..
DJ
04/08SQUARE  : Announces Early Access Programme for Ireland Businesses
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 170 M - -
Net income 2021 116 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 268,52 $
Last Close Price 245,50 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.12.80%111 608
FISERV, INC.9.90%83 033
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.11%62 863
AFTERPAY LIMITED6.13%28 033
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.62%23 753
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-23.17%14 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ