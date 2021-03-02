Log in
SQUARE, INC.

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
03/02 03:24:59 pm
252.93 USD   +4.95%
03:05pSQUARE  : Up 4%; In-House Industrial Bank Begins Operations
DJ
03/01SQUARE  : Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BU
03/01Bitcoin rises 8% to $48,861.48
RE
Square : Up 4%; In-House Industrial Bank Begins Operations

03/02/2021 | 03:05pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

Square Inc. shares were up 4%, to $251.71, in Tuesday afternoon trading.

The company after the market close Monday said its industrial bank, Square Financial Services, has begun operations after completing the charter approval process with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

Square Financial Services is an independently governed subsidiary of Square that will offer business loan and deposit products, beginning with underwriting and originating business loans for Square Capital's existing lending product.

"Bringing banking capability in-house enables us to operate more nimbly, which will serve Square and our customers as we continue the work to create financial tools that serve the underserved," said Square Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1505ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 896 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 938x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales 2022 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 262,75 $
Last Close Price 241,00 $
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.10.73%109 562
FISERV, INC.1.33%78 113
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-6.15%59 692
AFTERPAY LIMITED6.49%27 871
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.54%23 565
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.8.46%20 285
