Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Square, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQ   US8522341036

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Square : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Oct 07, 2021

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after market close. Square will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square's Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

Media Contact
press@squareup.com

Investor Relations Contact
ir@squareup.com

Disclaimer

Square Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 20:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SQUARE, INC.
04:07pSQUARE : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
08:31aSQUARE : Jefferies Upgrades Square to Buy from Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $300 from $26..
MT
10/06ALPHABET : Twitter to sell mobile ad unit MoPub for $1 bln
RE
10/06SQUARE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer, Arch Resources, Netflix, Squar..
PR
10/05INSIDER SELL : Square
MT
09/30Australia to eclipse 14-year M&A record, powered by infrastructure, resources deals
RE
09/29VC DAILY : Venture Keeps Up Frenzied Pace
DJ
09/28Square, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science Partner With TikTok
MT
09/28SQUARE : and TikTok Partner to Help Businesses Expand Their Reach Online
BU
09/28Square and TikTok Partner to Help Businesses Expand Their Reach Online
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 162 M - -
Net income 2021 355 M - -
Net cash 2021 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 330x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 239,12 $
Average target price 297,16 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARE, INC.9.87%110 425
FISERV, INC.-5.13%71 836
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-26.40%46 574
AFTERPAY LIMITED2.23%24 579
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-4.41%21 542
NEXI S.P.A-0.83%19 433