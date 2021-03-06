Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Square, Inc.    SQ

SQUARE, INC.

(SQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia

03/06/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 5 (Reuters) - "just setting up my twttr" - the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.

Old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, but the listing gained more attention after Dorsey's tweet on Friday.

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media.

Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia. The highest bid for the tweet stood at $ $2 million at 04:47 GMT on Saturday.

The updated offer was made by cryptocurrency pioneer Justin Sun, who won an auction for Warren Buffett's charity dinner.

"I have updated my offer to 2 million USD," Sun tweeted https://bit.ly/2O6YKhG.

Launched three months ago, Valuables compares the buying of tweets with buying an autographed baseball card. "There is only one unique signed version of the tweet, and if the creator agrees to sell, you can own it forever."

A tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate, signed using cryptography, that will include metadata of the original tweet, according to the Valuables website. The tweet will continue to be available on the Twitter website. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SQUARE, INC.
12:00pTwitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
03/05ALPHABET, CITIGROUP, TARGET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/05Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
03/04Square to Buy Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal Platform -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/04SQUARE  : Majority TIDAL Stake Seen Expanding Ability to Connect Artists, Listen..
MT
03/04SQUARE  : to Acquire Majority Stake in Music Streaming Platform Tidal for $297 M..
MT
03/04SQUARE  : to Buy Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal Platform -- Update
DJ
03/04SQUARE  : to Buy Majority Stake in Music Platform Tidal For $297 Million; Launch..
MT
03/04SQUARE  : to Buy Majority Stake in Jay-Z's Tidal Platform for $297 Million
DJ
03/04STREET COLOR : Square To Purchase Majority Stake in Music Streaming Service Tida..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 919 M - -
Net income 2021 126 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 854x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98 397 M 98 397 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,97x
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 477
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart SQUARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Square, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 263,90 $
Last Close Price 216,44 $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack Dorsey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amrita Ahuja Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
James Morgan McKelvey Independent Director
Lawrence Henry Summers Independent Director
David Alan Viniar Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQUARE, INC.-0.55%98 397
FISERV, INC.1.70%80 128
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-7.95%58 544
AFTERPAY LIMITED-2.20%25 244
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.97%23 549
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-6.65%17 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ