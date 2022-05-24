Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Squarespace, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQSP   US85225A1079

SQUARESPACE, INC.

(SQSP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
19.58 USD   -5.91%
05/18Squarespace to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
PR
05/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05/13Squarespace Shares Gain After Wedbush Upgrade to Outperform
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Squarespace : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Martin Marcela
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Squarespace, Inc. [SQSP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SQUARESPACE, INC., , 225 VARICK STREET, 12TH FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10014
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Martin Marcela
C/O SQUARESPACE, INC.,
225 VARICK STREET, 12TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10014

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Allyson Wilkinson, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares withheld by Issuer to satisfy applicable withholding tax upon vesting of restricted stock units.
(2) On March 19, 2021, the reporting person received a grant of 4,867 restricted stock units, which vests as follows: (a) 25% on May 20, 2022, (b) 25% on May 20,2023, (c) 25% on May 20, 2024 and (d) 25% on May 20, 2025, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date, provided, that if such date falls on a weekend or holiday, the vesting date shall be the first business day after such date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Squarespace Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SQUARESPACE, INC.
05/18Squarespace to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Comm..
PR
05/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05/13Squarespace Shares Gain After Wedbush Upgrade to Outperform
MT
05/13Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target for Squarespace to $33 From $40, Reiterates Buy ..
MT
05/13Squarespace Gains Enough Tailwinds From Reopening, Offsets Macro Challenges, Wedbush Sa..
MT
05/13Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Squarespace to $28 From $30, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
05/13Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Squarespace to $33 From $37, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
05/13Wedbush Raises Squarespace to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target to $34 From $25 on ..
MT
05/12SQUARESPACE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/12Thinking about buying stock in Squarespace, Cullinan Oncology, Moneylion, SmartRent, or..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQUARESPACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 874 M - -
Net income 2022 -32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -80,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 911 M 2 911 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart SQUARESPACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Squarespace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQUARESPACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,81 $
Average target price 30,60 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Casalena Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcela Martin Chief Financial Officer
John Colton Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jonathan David Klein Independent Director
Andrew G. Braccia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQUARESPACE, INC.-29.46%2 911
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-24.08%421 743
PROSUS N.V.-39.41%121 349
NETFLIX, INC.-68.89%83 275
AIRBNB, INC.-31.96%72 099
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.29%46 696