Squarespace : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
Martin Marcela
Squarespace, Inc. [SQSP]
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Martin Marcela
C/O SQUARESPACE, INC.,
225 VARICK STREET, 12TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10014
Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Allyson Wilkinson, as Attorney-in-Fact
2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Shares withheld by Issuer to satisfy applicable withholding tax upon vesting of restricted stock units.
(2)
On March 19, 2021, the reporting person received a grant of 4,867 restricted stock units, which vests as follows: (a) 25% on May 20, 2022, (b) 25% on May 20,2023, (c) 25% on May 20, 2024 and (d) 25% on May 20, 2025, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date, provided, that if such date falls on a weekend or holiday, the vesting date shall be the first business day after such date.
