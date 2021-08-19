Log in
SQUARESPACE, INC.

Squarespace : to Present at Guggenheim FinTech and Software Conference

08/19/2021 | 11:24am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced that Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO, and Marcela Martin, CFO, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim FinTech and Software Conference on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast and archived replay of the events will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

About Squarespace
Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Our suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping our customers in approximately 200 countries and territories maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Our team of more than 1,400 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, California and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Christopher Chiou
investors@squarespace.com

Media:
Amanda Cowie
press@squarespace.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squarespace-to-present-at-guggenheim-fintech-and-software-conference-301359127.html

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
