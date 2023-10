SQX Resources Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. The principal activity of the Company is the exploration for gold and copper mineralization in Queensland, Australia. The Company is focused is on gold and copper mineralization at the Ollenburgs and Scrub Paddock prospects. The Scrub Paddock Prospect is situated within EPM 27257. The project is located within the Esk Basin, a structure in the New England Fold Belt within approximately 130 kilometers (km) of Brisbane.

Sector Gold