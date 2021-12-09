PRESENTATION: Preliminary results of a first-in-human, dose-escalation study of a cell-based vaccine in HLA A*02+ patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic HPV16+ solid tumors (opens in new window)

Log in
    SQZ   US78472W1045

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY

(SQZ)
Preliminary results of a first-in-human, dose-escalation study of a cell-based vaccine in HLA A*02+ patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic HPV16+ solid tumors

12/09/2021 | 02:42pm EST
Preliminary results ofa first-in-human,dose-escalation study

of a cell-based vaccine in HLA A*02+ patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic HPV16+ solid tumors

Jong Chul Park, Joaquina Baranda, Monica Mita, Wade T Iams, Michael S Gordon, Matthew Taylor, Neesha Dhani, Scott Loughhead, Rui Ru Ji, Ricardo F Zwirtes, Martin Kornacker, Oliver Rosen, Howard Bernstein, and Antonio Jimeno

1

Declaration of Interest

Jong Chul Park

Consulting and Advisory Role: ALB, Merck, I-Mab, Mito

Research funding: ALX (Inst), Inhibrx (Inst), Merck (Inst), Monopteros (Inst),

Novartis (Inst), Oncorus (Inst), SQZ (Inst)

2

SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101: Underlying Technology and Mechanism

Typical Cancer Vaccine Mechanism:

Cross-Presentation

MHC-I = CD8

MHC-II =

Endocytosis

CD4 +

antibodies

  • Primarily generates MHC-II presentation for CD4 and antibody responses
  • Suited for prophylactic vaccines

Prioritizes creation of:

CD4 helper cells

Antibodies

The Cell Squeeze®

Technology

  1. Cells and target cargo together in suspension
  2. Cells are squeezed through SQZ chip at high speeds
  3. Cell membranes are temporarily disrupted
  4. Target cargo enters the cytosol of the cells
  5. Membranes reseal

SQZTM APC Mechanism:

SQZTM vs. Cross

Direct Presentation

Presentation Data

MHC-I = CD8 T Cell

Activation

Squeezed

Antigen

  • Primarily generates MHC-I presentation to CD8 T cells
  • CD8 T cell responses in the tumor are highly correlated with patient outcomes

Prioritizes creation of:

Hlavaty KA et al. AACR 2019

Abstract #3187.

CD8 Killer T cells

Prior cancer vaccines relied on cross-

The Cell Squeeze® technology has demonstrated robust abilities to deliver antigens directly to the

presentation, resulting in ineffective

cytosol, thereby circumventing the cross-presentation process most vaccines rely on and enabling

MHC-I presentation to CD8 T cells,

efficient MHC-I presentation and antigen-specific CD8 T cell activation.

limiting T cell activation and efficacy.

3

Study Design and Cell Therapy Production

Inclusion Criteria

Monotherapy Escalation

Combination De-escalation

  • Recurrent or metastatic
  • HPV-drivencancer
  • HPV-16+
  • HLA-A*02+
  • Platinum experienced
  • CPI offered

SQZ-PBMC-HPV 5.0e6/kg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +

Double Prime (n = 6)

Atezolizumab 1200mg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV 2.5e6/kg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +

Double Prime (n = 4)

Ipilimumab 3mg/kg Q3W x 4

SQZ-PBMC-HPV 2.5e6/kg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +

(n = 5)

Nivolumab 360mg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV 0.5e6/kg Q3W

SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D + Nivo

(n = 3)

360mg Q3W + Ipi 1mg/kg Q6W

Treatment until PD, unacceptable toxicity or 2 years

Cell Therapy Production

Patient Leukapheresis

SQZ Process <24-hours

QC and Batch Release

Administration to Patient

Day 1

Day 2

Day 2-8

~1 week

and allowed for a vein-to-vein time of about a week. Among all lots produced,

In the highest dose cohort, for each patient.

4

SQZ-PBMC-HPV Evaluated in Advanced Patient Population

Patient Characteristics

  • Heavily pretreated patient population with advanced disease at study entry.
  • All but one patient (in the 2nd cohort) were treated with anti-PD-(L)1 checkpoint inhibitor, and the majority of them were considered refractory to a PD-1 inhibition.

Characteristic

0.5 M cells/kg

2.5 M cells/kg

2.5 M cells/kg

5.0 M cells/kg

Total

SP (n=3)

SP (n=5)

DP (n=4)

DP (n=6)

(n=18)

Median Age, years (min, max)

65 (60, 68)

65 (54, 68)

49 (47, 66)

57.5 (52, 78)

60 (47, 78)

Female, n (%)

3 (100)

3 (60)

3 (75)

0

9

(50)

Caucasian Race, n (%)

3

(100)

5 (100)

3 (75)

5 (83)

16 (89)

Baseline ECOG PS of 1, n (%)

2 (67)

3 (60)

4

(100)

3 (50)

12 (67)

Phase 1 RMH Score High, n (%)

0

3 (60)

4

(100)

1 (17)

8

(44)

Site of primary tumor, n (%)

Anus

2 (66)

3 (60)

2 (50)

0

7

(39)

Cervix

1 (33)

0

1 (25)

0

2

(11)

Head & Neck

0

2 (40)

1 (25)

6

(100)

9

(50)

Metastatic Disease, n (%)

3

(100)

5 (100)

4

(100)

6

(100)

18

(100)

Median Number of Prior Lines, n (min, max)

4 (2, 5)

3 (1, 7)

4 (3, 4)

3.5 (2, 6)

4 (1,7)

Prior Systemic Therapy, n (%)

Chemotherapy

3

(100)

5 (100)

4

(100)

6

(100)

18

(100)

Checkpoint Inhibitor

3

(100)

4 (80)

4

(100)

6

(100)

17 (94)

Refractory to ICI (PD as BOR)

2/3

3/4

3/4

4/6

12/17

M=millions, SP=single-prime,DP=double-prime, ECOG PS=Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance Status, ICI=immune checkpoint inhibitors, PD=Progressive Disease, BOR=Best Overall Response, RMH=Royal Marsden Hospital

5

Disclaimer

SQZ Biotechnologies Co. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
