PRESENTATION: Preliminary results of a first-in-human, dose-escalation study of a cell-based vaccine in HLA A*02+ patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic HPV16+ solid tumors (opens in new window)
12/09/2021 | 02:42pm EST
Preliminary results ofa first-in-human,dose-escalation study
of a cell-based vaccine in HLA A*02+ patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic HPV16+ solid tumors
Jong Chul Park, Joaquina Baranda, Monica Mita, Wade T Iams, Michael S Gordon, Matthew Taylor, Neesha Dhani, Scott Loughhead, Rui Ru Ji, Ricardo F Zwirtes, Martin Kornacker, Oliver Rosen, Howard Bernstein, and Antonio Jimeno
Declaration of Interest
Jong Chul Park
Consulting and Advisory Role: ALB, Merck, I-Mab, Mito
Research funding: ALX (Inst), Inhibrx (Inst), Merck (Inst), Monopteros (Inst),
Novartis (Inst), Oncorus (Inst), SQZ (Inst)
SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101: Underlying Technology and Mechanism
Typical Cancer Vaccine Mechanism:
Cross-Presentation
MHC-I = CD8
MHC-II =
Endocytosis
CD4 +
antibodies
Primarily generates MHC-II presentation for CD4 and antibody responses
Suited for prophylactic vaccines
Prioritizes creation of:
CD4 helper cells
Antibodies
The Cell Squeeze®
Technology
Cells and target cargo together in suspension
Cells are squeezed through SQZ chip at high speeds
Cell membranes are temporarily disrupted
Target cargo enters the cytosol of the cells
Membranes reseal
SQZTM APC Mechanism:
SQZTM vs. Cross
Direct Presentation
Presentation Data
MHC-I = CD8 T Cell
Activation
Squeezed
Antigen
Primarily generates MHC-I presentation to CD8 T cells
CD8 T cell responses in the tumor are highly correlated with patient outcomes
Prioritizes creation of:
Hlavaty KA et al. AACR 2019
Abstract #3187.
CD8 Killer T cells
Prior cancer vaccines relied on cross-
The Cell Squeeze® technology has demonstrated robust abilities to deliver antigens directly to the
presentation, resulting in ineffective
cytosol, thereby circumventing the cross-presentation process most vaccines rely on and enabling
MHC-I presentation to CD8 T cells,
efficient MHC-I presentation and antigen-specific CD8 T cell activation.
limiting T cell activation and efficacy.
Study Design and Cell Therapy Production
Inclusion Criteria
Monotherapy Escalation
Combination De-escalation
Recurrent or metastatic
HPV-drivencancer
HPV-16+
HLA-A*02+
Platinum experienced
CPI offered
SQZ-PBMC-HPV 5.0e6/kg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +
Double Prime (n = 6)
Atezolizumab 1200mg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV 2.5e6/kg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +
Double Prime (n = 4)
Ipilimumab 3mg/kg Q3W x 4
SQZ-PBMC-HPV 2.5e6/kg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D +
(n = 5)
Nivolumab 360mg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV 0.5e6/kg Q3W
SQZ-PBMC-HPV RP2D + Nivo
(n = 3)
360mg Q3W + Ipi 1mg/kg Q6W
Treatment until PD, unacceptable toxicity or 2 years
Cell Therapy Production
Patient Leukapheresis
SQZ Process <24-hours
QC and Batch Release
Administration to Patient
Day 1
Day 2
Day 2-8
~1 week
and allowed for a vein-to-vein time of about a week. Among all lots produced,
In the highest dose cohort, for each patient.
SQZ-PBMC-HPV Evaluated in Advanced Patient Population
Patient Characteristics
Heavily pretreated patient population with advanced disease at study entry.
All but one patient (in the 2nd cohort) were treated with anti-PD-(L)1 checkpoint inhibitor, and the majority of them were considered refractory to a PD-1 inhibition.
