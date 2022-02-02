Publication: Microfluidic Squeezing Enables MHC Class I Antigen Presentation by Diverse Immune Cells to Elicit CD8+ T Cell Responses with Antitumor Activity

bottleneck for CD81 T cell activation is routing the desired Ag into the MHC class I (MHC-I) pathway of the APC to facilitate TCR stim- ulation. Peptides presented on MHC-I are derived from proteins that are degraded within the cytosol, transported into the endoplasmic reticulum, where they are loaded onto MHC-I, and then trafﬁcked to the surface for display to CD81 T cells (7). Although the cytosolic presence of target Ag is critical to this mechanism, current vaccination approaches have by and large relied on introducing Ags into the extra- cellular vicinity of APCs or targeting their surface. In these contexts, APCs will endocytose the target material, thus segregating it from the cytosol in endosomal vesicles. There is, however, a process termed "cross-presentation" by which a fraction of Ags in endosomes escape into the cytosol and can be presented on MHC-I (8). Data from in vitro experimental models suggest that this transfer of Ags into the cytosol is a major rate-limiting step in cross-presentation (9). The process of cross-presentation is most often associated with dendritic cells (DCs), which has made them the favored cell type for cell-based approaches seeking to elicit CD81 T cell responses. Commercial and clinical success with this approach has been limited (10) due to the limited number of DCs in peripheral blood and the inefﬁciency with which Ags are cross-presented onto MHC-I by DCs.

Although delivery of materials to primary immune cells is challenging (11), microﬂuidic squeezing, which can deliver biomaterials directly into the cytosol of a wide array of cell types, represents an attractive approach for engineering Ag presentation to CD81 T cells. The squeezing process uses rapid mechanical deformation of cells to generate temporary pores that enable material delivery while minimally altering normal cellular function (12). In this work, we describe the implementation of the squeeze technology to facilitate direct cyto- solic delivery of Ags. We studied its impact across various primary human and murine immune cells, including DCs, T cells, B cells, and heterogeneous populations (splenocytes or PBMCs). Our results demonstrate that direct cytosolic loading dramatically improved Ag presentation across the tested cell types. In the context of DCs, for example, direct cytosolic delivery of protein Ag was shown to be ∼1000 times more effective than cross-presentation after endocytic uptake of protein Ag. These engineered cells also showed potent abilities to stimulate naive and previously activated CD81 T cells, both in vitro and in vivo. We also demonstrate that microﬂuidic squeezing can enable Ag presentation by human cells at manufacturing scale for potential clinical application. Finally, we show that immune responses elicited by squeezed cells, in combination with an adjuvant, are capable of driving antitumor effects that correlate with an inﬂux of tumor- speciﬁc CD81 T cells. By overcoming the fundamental barrier to effective MHC-I presentation of Ag, squeeze-engineered cells could potentially be used as the basis for a potent, rapid turnaround, cell- based vaccine that is applicable across tumor types.

Materials and Methods

Ethics statement

All experimental methods were carried out in accordance with approved guidelines. The blood collection procedure was performed in accordance with guidelines approved by the New England Independent Review Board. All donors signed an informed consent for scientiﬁc research statement. All animal work was carried out in accordance with guidelines approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and the US Government Principles for Utilization and Care of Vertebrate Animals Used in Testing, Research and Training.

Cell isolation

Human PBMCs were isolated from fresh blood using Ficoll gradient centri- fugation. Human T cells were isolated using the EasySep Human T Cell Enrichment Kit (19051; STEMCELL Technologies). Human B cells were isolated using the EasySep Human B Cell Enrichment Kit (19054; STEM- CELL Technologies). Murine T cells were isolated directly from the spleen