Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SQZ Biotechnologies Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SQZ   US78472W1045

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY

(SQZ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
3.290 USD   +1.86%
04:46pSQZ Biotechnologies and Collaborators Publish Technology Review on SQZ® APCs and Effective CD8 T Cell Activation
BU
07/11SQZ Biotechnologies Names Micah Zajic as Chief Financial Officer
MT
07/11SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SQZ Biotechnologies and Collaborators Publish Technology Review on SQZ® APCs and Effective CD8 T Cell Activation

07/12/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESMO Immuno-Oncology and Technology Article Details Importance of Intracellular Delivery to Drive Effective MHC-I Mediated Activation of CD8 T Cells

Paper Highlights Preclinical SQZ® APC Combination Data with PD-1 IL2v and Manufacturing Benefits of the Cell Squeeze® Technology

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the publication of a technical review examining the ability of SQZ® Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) to activate CD8 T cells through MHC-I antigen presentation, an approach that may enable a more powerful T cell response and infiltration into solid tumors. Published in ESMO’s Immuno-Oncology and Technology (IOTECH) journal, the review further explores the advantages of the company’s Cell Squeeze® technology in cell engineering and manufacturing as well as potential opportunities to develop additional clinical candidates with enhanced capabilities.

“In this review, for patients with solid tumors, we discuss the critical need to generate CD8 T cell penetration into the tumor microenvironment,” said lead author Jong Chul Park, MD, Medical Oncologist, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, and SQZ® cell therapy trial site investigator. “Activation of CD8 T cells through MHC-I antigen presentation is a promising approach and is being tested in the SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 clinical trial where we’ve seen increases in CD8 T cell tumor infiltration and clinical benefit in a refractory patient with HPV16-mediated cancer. We look forward to potentially building on these early results through combination with various immunomodulatory drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors.”

SQZ has three ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials aiming to drive CD8 T cell responses against HPV16+ solid tumors. Given the broad relevance of CD8 T cell responses across tumors, the authors highlight potential for future expansion of development programs into additional areas such as mutant KRAS, mutant TP53, EBV, and other patient-specific antigens.

Review Highlights:

  • Comparison of Intracellular Delivery Approaches: The Cell Squeeze® engineering method has compelling features compared to viral or electroporation approaches across a number of categories, including cell perturbation, scalability, cell types, cargo types, targeting, dosage control, and cost per dose
  • Enabling MHC-I Presentation and Multi-Dimensional Immune Engineering: SQZ’s approach has demonstrated preclinically dramatic improvements in potential CD8 T cell activation as well as synergy with next generation immuno-oncology drugs such as PD-1 IL2v
  • Manufacturing and Patient Dose Timing: SQZ® clinical candidates experienced an average vein-to-vein time of roughly one week, faster than most other therapeutic approaches for delivering sterile cell therapy

About SQZ-PBMC-HPV
SQZ-PBMC-HPV is the company’s Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) autologous cell therapy clinical candidate and is derived from peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), primarily composed of monocytes, T cells, B cells, and NK cells, and engineered with tumor specific E6 and E7 peptide antigens. It received FDA fast track designation in April 2022. In December 2021, the company presented clinical data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) congress that included a checkpoint refractory head-and-neck cancer patient who demonstrated a radiographic, symptomatic, and immune response in the monotherapy cohort of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

SQZ-PBMC-HPV-101 Trial Design
SQZ-PBMC-HPV is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Patients must be positive for the human leukocyte antigen serotype HLA-A*02. The investigational candidate, which targets E6 and E7 oncoproteins, is being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents. The study’s primary outcome measures in the monotherapy and combination phases of the trial include safety and tolerability. Antitumor activity is a secondary outcome measure in both the monotherapy and combination phases of the trial, and manufacturing feasibility is a secondary outcome measure in the monotherapy phase of the trial. The monotherapy phase of the study includes escalating dose cohorts with a dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) window of 28 days and is designed to identify a recommended phase 2 dose. The planned combination phase of the study will include SQZ-PBMC-HPV and checkpoint inhibitors. DLT will be measured over 42 days.

About Human Papillomavirus Positive Cancers
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common viruses worldwide and certain strains persist for many years, often leading to cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in the United States HPV+ tumors represent 3% of all cancers in women and 2% of all cancers in men, resulting in over 39,000 new cases of HPV+ tumors every year. HPV infection is larger outside of the U.S., and according to the International Journal of Cancer, HPV+ tumors account for 4.5% of all cancers worldwide resulting in approximately 630,000 new cases every year. According to the CDC, HPV infection plays a significant role in the formation of more than 90% of anal and cervical cancers, and most cases of vaginal (75%), oropharyngeal (70%), vulval (70%) and penile (60%) cancers.

About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies to benefit patients with cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. Our goal is to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could change the way people think about cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and in immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to events and presentations, platform and clinical development, product candidates, preclinical and clinical activities, progress and outcomes, development plans, clinical safety and efficacy results, therapeutic potential and disease prevalence. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to several risk factors. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to our limited operating history; our significant losses incurred since inception and expectation to incur significant additional losses for the foreseeable future; the development of our initial product candidates, upon which our business is highly dependent; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical activities; our need for additional funding and our cash runway; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including uncertain outcomes of clinical trials and potential delays in regulatory approval; our ability to maintain our relationships with our third party vendors; and protection of our proprietary technology, intellectual property portfolio and the confidentiality of our trade secrets. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of this date and SQZ undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, the occurrence of current events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, we have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
04:46pSQZ Biotechnologies and Collaborators Publish Technology Review on SQZ® APCs and Effect..
BU
07/11SQZ Biotechnologies Names Micah Zajic as Chief Financial Officer
MT
07/11SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
07/11SQZ Biotechnologies Company Appoints Micah Zajic as Principal Financial Officer
CI
07/11SQZ Biotechnologies Appoints Micah Zajic as Chief Financial Officer
BU
07/11SQZ Biotechnologies Company Appoints Micah Zajic as Chief Financial Officer
CI
06/24SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY(NYSE : SQZ) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY(NYSE : SQZ) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY(NYSE : SQZ) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY(NYSE : SQZ) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -85,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 90,9 M 90,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Average target price 25,17 $
Spread / Average Target 679%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Armon Sharei President, CEO, CFO & Director
Amy L. Schulman Chairman
Howard Bernstein Chief Scientific Officer
Marshelle Smith Warren Chief Medical Officer
Klavis F. Jensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY-63.83%91
MODERNA, INC.-30.99%69 711
LONZA GROUP AG-25.29%43 103
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.95%41 149
SEAGEN INC.14.69%32 638
CELLTRION, INC.-5.30%19 620