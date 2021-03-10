SQZ Biotechnologies : Biotech to Present Preclinical Data on KRAS Tumor Targets and Next Generation eAPCs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that its team will present data on the next generation SQZ™ APCs and the broader applicability of the APC platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting being held virtually April 10-15, 2021. SQZ APC is a cell therapy platform that aims to induce powerful antigen specific CD8+ T cell responses. Two posters will highlight the additional functionality of enhanced APCs (eAPCs) and potential patient population expansion by leveraging multiple mRNA based cargos. A third poster describes SQZ APCs in development for additional tumor types targeting both G12D and G12V KRAS mutations.

SQZ eAPCs are designed to build on the power of the SQZ APC platform to produce robust and specific CD8+ T cell activation through efficient MHC-I antigen presentation. The platform leverages the cargo flexibility of the Cell Squeeze® technology to create next generation product candidates by delivering multiple mRNA to potentially further enhance T cell stimulation. SQZ eAPCs are being designed to incorporate immune-signaling that would otherwise require combinations with additional immune-oncology agents. In addition, the mRNA based antigen cargo is designed to present a broader range of tumor antigen epitopes, aiming to broaden the addressable patient population. The eAPC platform has the potential to be applicable across future oncology and infectious disease programs. Data examining these enhancement and additional information will be shared in two posters at AACR.

SQZ is also applying its flexible technology to additional tumor targets. KRAS G12D and G12V make up over half of all KRAS mutations, with approximately 100,000 patients per year having KRAS G12D or G12V mutated cancers in the United States. Leveraging the flexibility of the Cell Squeeze® technology, SQZ APCs have elicited specific KRAS G12D and G12V CD8+ T cells responses preclinically in both animal models and in human cells. At AACR, we will show preclinical data for SQZ APCs activating CD8+ T cells against KRas G12D and KRas G12V when delivered individually or simultaneously.

“The flexibility of the Cell Squeeze® technology enables us to rapidly pursue new tumor types, such as those with KRAS mutations, as well as to add diverse functionalities to our APCs,” commented Howard Bernstein, MD, PhD, SQZ chief scientific officer. “Next generation eAPCs are building on the strength of our SQZ APC’s efficient and specific CD8 T cell activation. Further enhancing cytokine and costimulatory signalling could be an innovative way for us to provide the benefits of numerous immune-oncology mechanism combinations into a single cell therapy. ”

SQZ eAPC Posters

Title: Enhancing Potency of Antigen Presenting Cells via Signal 2/3 mRNA Engineering through Cell Squeeze® Technology

Abstract Number: 1525

Presenter: Emrah Ilker Ozay, PhD

Title: Cell Squeeze® Delivery of Antigen-Encoding mRNA Enables Human PBMCs to Drive Antigen-Specific CD8+ T Cell Responses for Diverse Clinical Applications

Abstract Number: 2626

Presenter: Michael Maloney, PhD

SQZ APC KRAS Poster

Title: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Engineered Via Microfluidic Cell Squeeze® Technology to Generate APCs that Drive Mutant-KRas-Specific CD8+ T Cell Responses

Abstract Number: 1524

Presenter: Carolyne Smith, PhD

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology, SQZ Biotechnologies offers the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a variety of diseases. SQZ Biotechnologies has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and to improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. Our first therapeutic applications aim to leverage the potential to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

