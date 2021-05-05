Log in
    SQZ   US78472W1045

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY

(SQZ)
  Report
SQZ Biotechnologies : Biotech to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

05/05/2021 | 06:46am EDT
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will be participating in the BofA (Bank of America) Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference taking place May 11-13, 2021. Armon Sharei, PhD, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview on May 12 at 8:00am EDT with a virtual webcast and the company will be hosting one on one meetings.

More information about and access to the webcast for the presentation are available on the Investors & Media section of the company website. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ Biotechnologies offers the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a variety of diseases. SQZ Biotechnologies has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and to improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. Our first therapeutic applications aim to leverage the potential to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -85,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 98
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 37,50 $
Last Close Price 12,01 $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 212%
Spread / Lowest Target 191%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Armon Sharei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teri Loxam Chief Financial Officer
Amy W. Schulman Chairman
Oliver Rosen Chief Medical Officer
Howard Bernstein Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES COMPANY-58.56%335
MODERNA, INC.66.16%69 527
LONZA GROUP AG1.30%46 871
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.87%44 598
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%31 489
SEAGEN INC.-22.24%24 715
