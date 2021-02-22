SRAX : Amendment to Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K/A)

UNITED STATES

SRAX, INC.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment to the Current Report on Form 8-K initially filed on February 22, 2021, is being filed solely to correct the anticipated closing date of the transaction, which was stated as February 23, 2022. The anticipated closing date is February 23, 2021.

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 21, 2021, SRAX, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into letter agreements (the 'Letter Agreements') with certain existing institutional and accredited investors to exercise certain outstanding warrants (the 'Existing Warrants') to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,545,550 shares of the Company's Class A common stock ('Common Stock') at their original exercise price of $2.50 per share (the 'Exercise'). The shares of Common Stock underlying the Existing Warrants were previously registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-240270). In consideration for the exercise of the Existing Warrants for cash, the exercising holders will receive new registered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,545,440 shares of Common Stock (the 'New Warrants') at an exercise price of $7.50 per share and will expire on January 31, 2022. The New Warrants will be issued pursuant to the existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No.333-235298). Each investor has agreed to pay $0.125 for each New Warrant received.

Pursuant to the Letter Agreements, the New Warrants shall be substantially in the form of the Existing Warrants, will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term that ends on January 31, 2022.

The Special Equities Group, a division of Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., acted as warrant solicitation agent and will receive a cash fee of $909,088.

Prior to deducting solicitation agent fees, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Exercise of $11,931,780. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Exercise for general working capital. The closing of the Exercise is expected to take place on or about February 23, 2021.

The foregoing descriptions of the Letter Agreements and the New Warrants are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Letter Agreement and the form of the New Warrant, copies of which are attached as Exhibits 10.01 and 4.01, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

