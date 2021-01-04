Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SRAX, Inc.    SRAX

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRAX : Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken

01/04/2021 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies, announced that Lou Kerner will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of BIGtoken, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRAX. As previously announced, SRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (OTC: FPVD), pursuant to which SRAX will receive 88.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of FPVD in exchange for 100% of the shares of BIGtoken. Upon completion of the transaction, FPVD will be renamed BIGtoken, Inc. with Mr. Kerner as CEO.

Mr. Kerner started his career as a Wall Street analyst following media companies, spending four years at Goldman Sachs, before transitioning to operating tech companies. His first CEO role was at The .tv Corporation, which acquired the top-level domain .tv from the tiny island nation of Tuvalu. After .tv was acquired by Verisign in 2001, Mr. Kerner became the CEO of Bolt Media, the largest social media company before MySpace. After Bolt, Mr. Kerner became an angel investor, best known for writing the first Wall Street style research report on Facebook, in 2010. Mr. Kerner launched a small VC fund in 2012, and then joined Flight Ventures, where he focused on tech companies founded by Israeli teams.

Since 2017, Mr. Kerner has been focused on crypto as an analyst, investor, and advisor. Mr. Kerner is one of the most followed crypto analysts (on Medium) and advises companies including Blockchain Co-investors (a crypto fund-of-funds), Casper (a layer one protocol), Props (an SEC-approved token used to drive loyalty programs), and Silver Castle (an institutional grade digital asset manager). In addition, Mr. Kerner is a Partner in an AngelList Syndicate that actively invests in crypto projects. Furthermore, Mr. Kerner started CryptoMondays, the largest crypto-focused Meetup group, with chapters in more than 50 cities around the world.

“I’ve been deeply interested in privacy since 2003 when I was running Bolt. And my interest in crypto has also been fueled, in part, by its privacy features. As the world continues to move to ensure greater internet privacy for consumers, BIGtoken is well-positioned to help brands, media companies, research organizations, and political campaigns efficiently reach consumers via compliant ad targeting and surveys. I further believe BIGtoken will greatly benefit by fully embracing crypto as an alternative reward for our growing consumer base,” said Lou Kerner.

“Lou has been working with data and internet startups his entire career. He has a detailed understanding of Blockchain and how it is applied to augment business applications. Blockchain will play a big part in the future of consumer identity and privacy and we have a shared vision with Lou on what this will look like,” said Christopher Miglino, CEO of SRAX. “Not only is Lou a technology expert, but his knowledge of the capital markets will be a significant asset to BIGtoken as the company is uplisted to a nationally listed exchange.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken® is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SRAX, INC.
09:03aSRAX : Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Ex..
BU
2020SRAX : Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2..
BU
2020ENERGY FUELS : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Confer..
AQ
2020SRAX : Will Host the LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform Nex..
BU
2020CAPSTONE TURBINE : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
AQ
2020SRAX : to Host Shaquille O'Neal and Brock Pierce as Keynote Speakers at the 13th..
BU
2020SRAX : Hosts The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform With 2 ..
BU
2020SRAX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
2020SRAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020SRAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,8 M 49,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart SRAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SRAX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Robert Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRAX, INC.0.00%50
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.0.00%13 408
WPP PLC0.00%13 303
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.00%12 221
AUTOHOME INC.0.00%11 862
WEIBO CORPORATION0.00%9 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ