Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SRAX, Inc.    SRAX

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRAX : BIGToken Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Force Protection Video Equipment Corporation

01/27/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIGToken, Inc. announced today the closing of its previously announced share exchange transaction with Force Protection Video Equipment Corporation (OTC:FPVD) whereby BIGToken is now a public company by way of a reverse merger. Pursuant to the terms of the share exchange agreement dated September 30, 2020, as amended, Force Protection issued SRAX, Inc. (Nasdaq:SRAX), the parent company of BIGToken, an aggregate of 149,562,566,584 shares of common stock in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BIGToken. As part of the transaction, Force Protection also issued 7,000,000,000 shares of common stock and 8,318 shares of the Force Protection’s Series C convertible stock, convertible into an aggregate of 9,991,922,638 shares of common stock, subject to certain ownership limitations, which were issued in exchange for promissory notes in the aggregate amount of $815,520 plus accrued interest of $32,597.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken® is a consumer data management and distribution system. BIG is the first consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers consumers choice, transparency, and compensation for their data. Participating consumers earn rewards, and developers are able to build pro-consumer online experiences on top of the BIG platform. The system also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SRAX, INC.
10:02aSRAX : BIGToken Announces Closing of Share Exchange Agreement with Force Protect..
BU
01/13SRAX : to Host and Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on the Seq..
BU
01/06SRAX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/04SRAX : Announces Crypto Pioneer and Digital Media Veteran Lou Kerner as Chief Ex..
BU
2020SRAX : Extends Right to Receive BIGtoken Special Dividend through December 31, 2..
BU
2020ENERGY FUELS : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Confer..
AQ
2020SRAX : Will Host the LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform Nex..
BU
2020CAPSTONE TURBINE : to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
AQ
2020SRAX : to Host Shaquille O'Neal and Brock Pierce as Keynote Speakers at the 13th..
BU
2020SRAX : Hosts The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event on the Sequire Platform With 2 ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,19 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 55,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,77x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart SRAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SRAX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 3,46 $
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Robert Jordan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRAX, INC.11.25%55
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.2.47%14 096
AUTOHOME INC.15.38%13 687
WPP PLC-3.25%12 927
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.99%12 531
WEIBO CORPORATION14.52%10 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ