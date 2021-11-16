Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SRAX, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SRAX   US78472M1062

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
SRAX : Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K

11/16/2021 | 05:17pm EST
SRAX Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021

November 15, 2021 03:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)-SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited financial results for Q3, today, November 15th, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights and Guidance

Revenue for Q3 of $8.3M, up 219% year-over-year, 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Q4 revenue guidance of $10.1M, reaffirming full year guidance, and increasing target to $31.5M.
Sequire bookings of $8.9M for Q3 with record Q4 bookings of $12.5M as of today. Projection of an additional $4M during the 4th quarter, bringing the total booked in Q4 to $16.5M.
12 consecutive quarters of Sequire revenue growth.
Currently holding approximately $29M worth of marketable securities, as of today.
250 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 25 since the Q2 release.
Launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform and VIRA, an IR chatbot.
Hosted in-person LD Micro Event with over 750 in-person attendees and 12K virtual attendees.

SRAX less BIGtoken, Three months ended September 30, 2021

Total Revenue was $7.7M, an increase of 278% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 5% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Gross Margin was 79% as compared to 56% in the same period last year.
Operating Expenses were $5.6M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year.
EBITDA of $940,000 for an increase of $2M vs. ($1.1M) in Q3 2020.

Consolidated, Three months ended September 30, 2021

Total Revenue was $8.3M, an increase of 218% as compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Gross Margin was 78% as compared to 67% in the same period last year.
Operating Expenses were $8.1M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year.
EBITDA increase of $1.1M, ($790K) vs ($1.9M) in Q3 2020.

"Our team continues to innovate on product, sales, and marketing; and this is translating into increased revenue. We will hit the high end of our 2021 guidance and are well positioned to close out 2021 strong, with an amazing 2022 on the horizon," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

Video Conference:

SRAX's Founder and CEO, Christopher Miglino, and CFO, Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of Q3 2021 on a video call, with a live question and answer session, today, Monday, November 15th, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

To register for the live webcast and view the presentation, please sign up here: https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=ddab2293-22bd-4d5b-b59c-28a53d09e152

To access the conference by phone:

Dial in: +1 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 98690403594

Passcode: 790524

The webcast will be available on srax.com following the scheduled conference call.

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

SRAX less BIGtoken EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges and excluding the results from our BIGtoken operations.

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

As of As of
September 30,
2021 		December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,823,000 $ 451,000
Accounts receivable, net 1,376,000 2,608,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 998,000 367,000
Marketable securities 18,221,000 8,447,000
Designated assets for return of capital 6,255,000 -
Total current assets 33,673,000 11,873,000
Notes receivable 926,000 893,000
Property and equipment, net 154,000 118,000
Intangible assets, net 1,889,000 2,409,000
Right of use assets 286,000 366,000
Other assets 36,000 3,000
Goodwill 23,351,000 23,351,000
Total Assets $ 60,315,000 $ 39,013,000
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,932,000 $ 3,561,000
Deferred revenue 14,824,000 4,842,000
Other current liabilities 469,000 3,869,000
Payroll protection loan - short-term 10,000 747,000
OID convertible debentures 1,055,000 6,016,000
Series A preferred stock, authorized 36,412,417 shares, $0.001 par value, 36,412,417 shares and none authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively 6,253,000 -
Total current liabilities 26,543,000 19,035,000
Right of use liability - long term 148,000 243,000
Payroll protection loan, less current portion - 379,000
Deferred tax liability 131,000 131,000
Total liabilities 26,822,000 19,788,000
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, authorized 250,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 25,630,747 and 16,145,778 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 25,000 16,000
Additional paid-in capital 93,859,000 69,551,000
Accumulated deficit (71,001,000 ) (50,342,000 )
Total equity attributable to SRAX, Inc. 22,883,000 19,225,000
Noncontrolling interest 10,610,000 -
Total stockholders' equity 33,493,000 19,225,000
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 60,315,000 $ 39,013,000

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended Nine Months ended
September 30, September 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues $ 8,313,000 $ 2,609,000 $ 21,432,000 $ 4,125,000
Cost of revenues 1,804,000 880,000 4,907,000 1,388,000
Gross profit 6,509,000 1,729,000 16,525,000 2,737,000
Operating expenses
Employee related costs 2,853,000 1,689,000 7,996,000 5,406,000
Marketing and selling expenses 2,075,000 809,000 5,105,000 1,631,000
Platform costs 132,000 391,000 350,000 1,181,000
Depreciation and amortization 366,000 333,000 1,122,000 962,000
General and administrative expenses 2,681,000 984,000 6,045,000 3,157,000
Total operating expenses 8,107,000 4,206,000 20,618,000 12,337,000
Loss from operations (1,598,000 ) (2,477,000 ) (4,093,000 ) (9,600,000 )
Other income (expense):
Financing costs (528,000 ) (3,302,000 ) (15,958,000 ) (5,340,000 )
Realized gain on marketable securities 286,000 - 1,096,000 376,000
Unrealized loss on marketable securities (3,906,000 ) (800,000 ) (4,784,000 ) (660,000 )
Realized gain on designated assets 2,000 - 2,000 -
Unrealized loss on designated assets (134,000 ) - (134,000 ) -
Interest income 10,000 - 33,000 -
Other income 1,131,000 8,000 1,145,000 8,000
Change in fair value of preferred stock 134,000 - 134,000 -
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - 321,000
Total other expense (3,005,000 ) (4,094,000 ) (18,466,000 ) (5,295,000 )
Loss before provision for income taxes (4,603,000 ) (6,571,000 ) (22,559,000 ) (14,895,000 )
Provision for income taxes - - - -
Net loss (4,603,000 ) (6,571,000 ) (22,559,000 ) (14,895,000 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 774,000 - 1,900,000 -
Net loss attributable to SRAX, Inc. and subsidiaries $ (3,829,000 ) $ (6,571,000 ) $ (20,659,000 ) $ (14,895,000 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.05 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 25,019,645 14,479,519 22,707,446 14,186,721

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months ended
September 30,
2021 2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss $ (22,559,000 ) $ (14,895,000 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Unrealized loss from securities held for sale 4,784,000 660,000
Realized gain from securities held for sale (1,096,000 ) (376,000 )
Unrealized loss on designated assets 134,000 -
Realized gain on designated assets (2,000 ) -
Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan (1,116,000 ) -
Interest income (33,000 ) -
Fair value of warrants issued by FPVD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders 885,000 -
Stock based compensation 757,000 917,000
Amortization of debt issue costs 799,000 3,746,000
Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,103,000
Recognition of beneficial conversion feature - FPVD series B preferred stock 5,860,000 -
Warrant inducement expense 7,737,000 -
Change in fair value of preferred stock (134,000 ) -
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (321,000 )
Marketable securities received for accounts receivable previously written off (409,000 ) -
Provision for bad debts 104,000 69,000
Depreciation expense 61,000 57,000
Amortization of intangibles 1,061,000 905,000
Net change in right of use asset and liability (15,000 ) (4,000 )
Non-cash financing expense 213,000 -
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable 1,537,000 (494,000 )
Prepaid expenses (630,000 ) 372,000
Other current assets (1,000 ) 243,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 371,000 23,000
Deferred revenue (16,582,000 ) -
Other current liabilities (396,000 ) (1,893,000 )
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (18,670,000 ) (9,888,000 )
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Net cash received from acquisition of FPVD 955,000 -
Acquisition of LD Micro, net of cash acquired - (697,000 )
Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 7,144,000 397,000
Purchase of marketable securities (429,000 ) -
Payment for deferred consideration to LD Micro (3,004,000 ) -
Purchase of property and equipment (97,000 ) -
Development of software (541,000 ) (870,000 )
Other assets (33,000 ) 13,000
Net Cash Provided by (Used) in Investing Activities 3,995,000 (1,157,000 )
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of FPVD series B preferred stock 4,810,000 -
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 15,953,000 -
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 284,000 -
Proceeds from issuance of OID convertible debentures, less issuance cost - 11,885,000
Proceeds from the issuance of short-term notes payable, less issuance cost - 960,000
Repayment of short-term notes payable - (100,000 )
Proceeds from payroll protection program loan - 1,084,000
Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable - 2,130,000
Repayment of notes payable - (2,500,000 )
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 21,047,000 13,459,000
Net increase in Cash 6,372,000 2,414,000
Cash, Beginning of Period 451,000 32,000
Cash, End of Period $ 6,823,000 $ 2,446,000
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest $ 14,000 $ 176,000
Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Convertible notes converted into shares $ 5,973,000 $ -
Fair value of marketable securities received for revenue contracts $ 26,564,000 $ 5,398,000
Designation of marketable securities for dividend distribution $ 6,387,000 $ -
Dividends on preferred stock $ 6,387,000 $ -
Vesting of prepaid common stock award $ - $ 94,000
Shares issued to settle liability $ - $ 181,000
Relative fair value of warrants issued with term loan $ - $ 83,000
Derivative liabilities transferred to equity $ - $ 4,076,000
Shares of common stock issued for extension agreement $ - $ 71,000
Fair value of BCF for debt financings $ - $ 6,311,000
Fair value of warrants issued for debt financings $ - $ 4,248,000
Premium on debt financings $ - $ 46,000
Original issue discount recorded on OID convertible debentures $ - $ 1,931,000
Payables converted into convertible notes payable $ - $ 234,000
Shares of common stock issued for the acquisition of LD Micro $ - $ 4,264,000

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional
paid-in 		Accumulated Noncontrolling Stockholders'
Shares Amount Capital Deficit Interest Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020 16,145,778 $ 16,000 $ 69,551,000 $ (50,342,000 ) $ - $ 19,225,000
Share based compensation - - 253,000 - - 253,000
Shares issued for cash 53,616 - 284,000 - - 284,000
Conversion of convertible debt to equity 2,041,551 2,000 3,445,000 - - 3,447,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 4,945,320 5,000 12,215,000 - - 12,220,000
Warrants issued as inducement to exercise warrants - - 7,737,000 - - 7,737,000
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest of FVPD - - - - (95,000 ) (95,000 )
Warrants issued by FVPD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders - - - - 885,000 885,000
Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD - - - - 5,775,000 5,775,000
Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock - - - - 5,775,000 5,775,000
Net loss - - - (11,090,000 ) (854,000 ) (11,944,000 )
Balance, March 31, 2021 23,186,265 23,000 93,485,000 (61,432,000 ) 11,486,000 43,562,000
Share based compensation - - 253,000 - - 253,000
Conversion of convertible debt to equity 350,000 - 701,000 - - 701,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 1,310,198 1,000 3,575,000 - - 3,576,000
Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD - - - - 85,000 85,000
Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock - - - - 85,000 85,000
Net loss - - - (5,740,000 ) (272,000 ) (6,012,000 )
Balance, June 30, 2021 24,846,463 24,000 98,014,000 (67,172,000 ) 11,384,000 42,250,000
Share based compensation - - 251,000 - - 251,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 53,668 - 157,000 - - 157,000
Conversion of convertible debt to equity 730,616 1,000 1,824,000 - - 1,825,000
Dividends on preferred stock - - (6,387,000 ) - - (6,387,000 )
Net loss - - - (3,829,000 ) (774,000 ) (4,603,000 )
Balance, September 30, 2021 25,630,747 $ 25,000 $ 93,859,000 $ (71,001,000 ) $ 10,610,000 $ 33,493,000

NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020
Consolidated
Operating loss (1,597,000 ) (2,477,000 ) (4,092,000 ) (9,600,000 )
less:
Depreciation and amortization expense 355,000 470,000 412,000 387,000
Stock-based compenstation expense 254,000 270,000 - 237,000
Acquisition costs 201,000 - - -
Adjusted EBITDA (787,000 ) (1,737,000 ) (3,680,000 ) (8,976,000 )
- - -
SRAX / Sequire
Operating Income / (loss) 461,000 (1,684,000 ) 1,473,000 (5,765,000 )
less:
Depreciation and amortization expense 225,000 332,000
Stock-based compenstation expense 254,000 270,000
Adjusted EBITDA 940,000 (1,082,000 ) 1,473,000 (5,765,000 )
BIGToken
Operating Ioss (2,058,000 ) (793,000 ) (5,565,000 ) (3,835,000 )
less:
Depreciation and amortization expense 130,000 138,000 412,000 387,000
Stock-based compenstation expense - - - 237,000
Acquisition cost 201,000
Adjusted EBITDA (1,727,000 ) (655,000 ) (5,153,000 ) (3,211,000 )

Disclaimer

SRAX Inc. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:16:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:17pSRAX : Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
05:11pSRAX, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
09:07aSRAX Launches Investor Relations Virtual Assistant Feature in Beta on the Sequire Platf..
BU
11/15SRAX's Q3 Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises; 2021 Sales Outlook Reaffirmed
MT
11/15SRAX, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11/15SRAX Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021
BU
11/08SRAX to Present at the 2021 Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo on November 18th, 2021
BU
11/04SRAX to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 15th, 202..
BU
11/01SRAX Releases the Investor Relations Website Feature on the Sequire Platform
BU
11/01SRAX, Inc Releases the Investor Relations Website Feature on the Sequire Platform
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,5 M - -
Net income 2021 49,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 141 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 83,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,60 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Randy Clark Chief Operating Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRAX, INC.80.06%141
WPP PLC37.06%17 251
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA46.81%17 091
OMNICOM GROUP INC.10.52%14 673
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.53.61%14 226
WEIBO CORPORATION7.39%10 030
