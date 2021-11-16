SRAX : Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K

SRAX Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021

November 15, 2021 03:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)-SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited financial results for Q3, today, November 15th, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights and Guidance

● Revenue for Q3 of $8.3M, up 219% year-over-year, 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter. ● Q4 revenue guidance of $10.1M, reaffirming full year guidance, and increasing target to $31.5M. ● Sequire bookings of $8.9M for Q3 with record Q4 bookings of $12.5M as of today. Projection of an additional $4M during the 4th quarter, bringing the total booked in Q4 to $16.5M. ● 12 consecutive quarters of Sequire revenue growth. ● Currently holding approximately $29M worth of marketable securities, as of today. ● 250 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 25 since the Q2 release. ● Launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform and VIRA, an IR chatbot. ● Hosted in-person LD Micro Event with over 750 in-person attendees and 12K virtual attendees.

SRAX less BIGtoken, Three months ended September 30, 2021

● Total Revenue was $7.7M, an increase of 278% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 5% sequentially quarter-over-quarter. ● Gross Margin was 79% as compared to 56% in the same period last year. ● Operating Expenses were $5.6M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year. ● EBITDA of $940,000 for an increase of $2M vs. ($1.1M) in Q3 2020.

Consolidated, Three months ended September 30, 2021

● Total Revenue was $8.3M, an increase of 218% as compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter. ● Gross Margin was 78% as compared to 67% in the same period last year. ● Operating Expenses were $8.1M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year. ● EBITDA increase of $1.1M, ($790K) vs ($1.9M) in Q3 2020.

"Our team continues to innovate on product, sales, and marketing; and this is translating into increased revenue. We will hit the high end of our 2021 guidance and are well positioned to close out 2021 strong, with an amazing 2022 on the horizon," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

Video Conference:

SRAX's Founder and CEO, Christopher Miglino, and CFO, Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of Q3 2021 on a video call, with a live question and answer session, today, Monday, November 15th, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

The webcast will be available on srax.com following the scheduled conference call.

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

SRAX less BIGtoken EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges and excluding the results from our BIGtoken operations.

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

As of As of September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,823,000 $ 451,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,376,000 2,608,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 998,000 367,000 Marketable securities 18,221,000 8,447,000 Designated assets for return of capital 6,255,000 - Total current assets 33,673,000 11,873,000 Notes receivable 926,000 893,000 Property and equipment, net 154,000 118,000 Intangible assets, net 1,889,000 2,409,000 Right of use assets 286,000 366,000 Other assets 36,000 3,000 Goodwill 23,351,000 23,351,000 Total Assets $ 60,315,000 $ 39,013,000 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,932,000 $ 3,561,000 Deferred revenue 14,824,000 4,842,000 Other current liabilities 469,000 3,869,000 Payroll protection loan - short-term 10,000 747,000 OID convertible debentures 1,055,000 6,016,000 Series A preferred stock, authorized 36,412,417 shares, $0.001 par value, 36,412,417 shares and none authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively 6,253,000 - Total current liabilities 26,543,000 19,035,000 Right of use liability - long term 148,000 243,000 Payroll protection loan, less current portion - 379,000 Deferred tax liability 131,000 131,000 Total liabilities 26,822,000 19,788,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock, authorized 250,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 25,630,747 and 16,145,778 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 25,000 16,000 Additional paid-in capital 93,859,000 69,551,000 Accumulated deficit (71,001,000 ) (50,342,000 ) Total equity attributable to SRAX, Inc. 22,883,000 19,225,000 Noncontrolling interest 10,610,000 - Total stockholders' equity 33,493,000 19,225,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 60,315,000 $ 39,013,000

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended Nine Months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 8,313,000 $ 2,609,000 $ 21,432,000 $ 4,125,000 Cost of revenues 1,804,000 880,000 4,907,000 1,388,000 Gross profit 6,509,000 1,729,000 16,525,000 2,737,000 Operating expenses Employee related costs 2,853,000 1,689,000 7,996,000 5,406,000 Marketing and selling expenses 2,075,000 809,000 5,105,000 1,631,000 Platform costs 132,000 391,000 350,000 1,181,000 Depreciation and amortization 366,000 333,000 1,122,000 962,000 General and administrative expenses 2,681,000 984,000 6,045,000 3,157,000 Total operating expenses 8,107,000 4,206,000 20,618,000 12,337,000 Loss from operations (1,598,000 ) (2,477,000 ) (4,093,000 ) (9,600,000 ) Other income (expense): Financing costs (528,000 ) (3,302,000 ) (15,958,000 ) (5,340,000 ) Realized gain on marketable securities 286,000 - 1,096,000 376,000 Unrealized loss on marketable securities (3,906,000 ) (800,000 ) (4,784,000 ) (660,000 ) Realized gain on designated assets 2,000 - 2,000 - Unrealized loss on designated assets (134,000 ) - (134,000 ) - Interest income 10,000 - 33,000 - Other income 1,131,000 8,000 1,145,000 8,000 Change in fair value of preferred stock 134,000 - 134,000 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - - - 321,000 Total other expense (3,005,000 ) (4,094,000 ) (18,466,000 ) (5,295,000 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (4,603,000 ) (6,571,000 ) (22,559,000 ) (14,895,000 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss (4,603,000 ) (6,571,000 ) (22,559,000 ) (14,895,000 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 774,000 - 1,900,000 - Net loss attributable to SRAX, Inc. and subsidiaries $ (3,829,000 ) $ (6,571,000 ) $ (20,659,000 ) $ (14,895,000 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 25,019,645 14,479,519 22,707,446 14,186,721

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (22,559,000 ) $ (14,895,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Unrealized loss from securities held for sale 4,784,000 660,000 Realized gain from securities held for sale (1,096,000 ) (376,000 ) Unrealized loss on designated assets 134,000 - Realized gain on designated assets (2,000 ) - Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan (1,116,000 ) - Interest income (33,000 ) - Fair value of warrants issued by FPVD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders 885,000 - Stock based compensation 757,000 917,000 Amortization of debt issue costs 799,000 3,746,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,103,000 Recognition of beneficial conversion feature - FPVD series B preferred stock 5,860,000 - Warrant inducement expense 7,737,000 - Change in fair value of preferred stock (134,000 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - (321,000 ) Marketable securities received for accounts receivable previously written off (409,000 ) - Provision for bad debts 104,000 69,000 Depreciation expense 61,000 57,000 Amortization of intangibles 1,061,000 905,000 Net change in right of use asset and liability (15,000 ) (4,000 ) Non-cash financing expense 213,000 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,537,000 (494,000 ) Prepaid expenses (630,000 ) 372,000 Other current assets (1,000 ) 243,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 371,000 23,000 Deferred revenue (16,582,000 ) - Other current liabilities (396,000 ) (1,893,000 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (18,670,000 ) (9,888,000 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Net cash received from acquisition of FPVD 955,000 - Acquisition of LD Micro, net of cash acquired - (697,000 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 7,144,000 397,000 Purchase of marketable securities (429,000 ) - Payment for deferred consideration to LD Micro (3,004,000 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (97,000 ) - Development of software (541,000 ) (870,000 ) Other assets (33,000 ) 13,000 Net Cash Provided by (Used) in Investing Activities 3,995,000 (1,157,000 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of FPVD series B preferred stock 4,810,000 - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 15,953,000 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 284,000 - Proceeds from issuance of OID convertible debentures, less issuance cost - 11,885,000 Proceeds from the issuance of short-term notes payable, less issuance cost - 960,000 Repayment of short-term notes payable - (100,000 ) Proceeds from payroll protection program loan - 1,084,000 Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable - 2,130,000 Repayment of notes payable - (2,500,000 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 21,047,000 13,459,000 Net increase in Cash 6,372,000 2,414,000 Cash, Beginning of Period 451,000 32,000 Cash, End of Period $ 6,823,000 $ 2,446,000 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 14,000 $ 176,000 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Noncash investing and financing activities: Convertible notes converted into shares $ 5,973,000 $ - Fair value of marketable securities received for revenue contracts $ 26,564,000 $ 5,398,000 Designation of marketable securities for dividend distribution $ 6,387,000 $ - Dividends on preferred stock $ 6,387,000 $ - Vesting of prepaid common stock award $ - $ 94,000 Shares issued to settle liability $ - $ 181,000 Relative fair value of warrants issued with term loan $ - $ 83,000 Derivative liabilities transferred to equity $ - $ 4,076,000 Shares of common stock issued for extension agreement $ - $ 71,000 Fair value of BCF for debt financings $ - $ 6,311,000 Fair value of warrants issued for debt financings $ - $ 4,248,000 Premium on debt financings $ - $ 46,000 Original issue discount recorded on OID convertible debentures $ - $ 1,931,000 Payables converted into convertible notes payable $ - $ 234,000 Shares of common stock issued for the acquisition of LD Micro $ - $ 4,264,000

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional

paid-in Accumulated Noncontrolling Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Interest Equity Balance, December 31, 2020 16,145,778 $ 16,000 $ 69,551,000 $ (50,342,000 ) $ - $ 19,225,000 Share based compensation - - 253,000 - - 253,000 Shares issued for cash 53,616 - 284,000 - - 284,000 Conversion of convertible debt to equity 2,041,551 2,000 3,445,000 - - 3,447,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 4,945,320 5,000 12,215,000 - - 12,220,000 Warrants issued as inducement to exercise warrants - - 7,737,000 - - 7,737,000 Acquisition of noncontrolling interest of FVPD - - - - (95,000 ) (95,000 ) Warrants issued by FVPD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders - - - - 885,000 885,000 Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD - - - - 5,775,000 5,775,000 Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock - - - - 5,775,000 5,775,000 Net loss - - - (11,090,000 ) (854,000 ) (11,944,000 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 23,186,265 23,000 93,485,000 (61,432,000 ) 11,486,000 43,562,000 Share based compensation - - 253,000 - - 253,000 Conversion of convertible debt to equity 350,000 - 701,000 - - 701,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 1,310,198 1,000 3,575,000 - - 3,576,000 Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD - - - - 85,000 85,000 Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock - - - - 85,000 85,000 Net loss - - - (5,740,000 ) (272,000 ) (6,012,000 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 24,846,463 24,000 98,014,000 (67,172,000 ) 11,384,000 42,250,000 Share based compensation - - 251,000 - - 251,000 Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs 53,668 - 157,000 - - 157,000 Conversion of convertible debt to equity 730,616 1,000 1,824,000 - - 1,825,000 Dividends on preferred stock - - (6,387,000 ) - - (6,387,000 ) Net loss - - - (3,829,000 ) (774,000 ) (4,603,000 ) Balance, September 30, 2021 25,630,747 $ 25,000 $ 93,859,000 $ (71,001,000 ) $ 10,610,000 $ 33,493,000

NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Operating loss (1,597,000 ) (2,477,000 ) (4,092,000 ) (9,600,000 ) less: Depreciation and amortization expense 355,000 470,000 412,000 387,000 Stock-based compenstation expense 254,000 270,000 - 237,000 Acquisition costs 201,000 - - - Adjusted EBITDA (787,000 ) (1,737,000 ) (3,680,000 ) (8,976,000 ) - - - SRAX / Sequire Operating Income / (loss) 461,000 (1,684,000 ) 1,473,000 (5,765,000 ) less: Depreciation and amortization expense 225,000 332,000 Stock-based compenstation expense 254,000 270,000 Adjusted EBITDA 940,000 (1,082,000 ) 1,473,000 (5,765,000 ) BIGToken Operating Ioss (2,058,000 ) (793,000 ) (5,565,000 ) (3,835,000 ) less: Depreciation and amortization expense 130,000 138,000 412,000 387,000 Stock-based compenstation expense - - - 237,000 Acquisition cost 201,000 Adjusted EBITDA (1,727,000 ) (655,000 ) (5,153,000 ) (3,211,000 )