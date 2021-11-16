SRAX : Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K
SRAX Reports 219% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021
November 15, 2021 03:00 PM Eastern Standard Time
LOS ANGELES-(BUSINESS WIRE)-SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing unaudited financial results for Q3, today, November 15th, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights and Guidance
Revenue for Q3 of $8.3M, up 219% year-over-year, 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Q4 revenue guidance of $10.1M, reaffirming full year guidance, and increasing target to $31.5M.
Sequire bookings of $8.9M for Q3 with record Q4 bookings of $12.5M as of today. Projection of an additional $4M during the 4th quarter, bringing the total booked in Q4 to $16.5M.
12 consecutive quarters of Sequire revenue growth.
Currently holding approximately $29M worth of marketable securities, as of today.
250 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 25 since the Q2 release.
Launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform and VIRA, an IR chatbot.
Hosted in-person LD Micro Event with over 750 in-person attendees and 12K virtual attendees.
SRAX less BIGtoken, Three months ended September 30, 2021
Total Revenue was $7.7M, an increase of 278% as compared to the same period last year and an increase of 5% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Gross Margin was 79% as compared to 56% in the same period last year.
Operating Expenses were $5.6M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year.
EBITDA of $940,000 for an increase of $2M vs. ($1.1M) in Q3 2020.
Consolidated, Three months ended September 30, 2021
Total Revenue was $8.3M, an increase of 218% as compared to the same period last year, and an increase of 8% sequentially quarter-over-quarter.
Gross Margin was 78% as compared to 67% in the same period last year.
Operating Expenses were $8.1M as compared to $4.2M in the same period last year.
EBITDA increase of $1.1M, ($790K) vs ($1.9M) in Q3 2020.
"Our team continues to innovate on product, sales, and marketing; and this is translating into increased revenue. We will hit the high end of our 2021 guidance and are well positioned to close out 2021 strong, with an amazing 2022 on the horizon," said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.
Video Conference:
SRAX's Founder and CEO, Christopher Miglino, and CFO, Michael Malone, will provide an operational and financial summary of Q3 2021 on a video call, with a live question and answer session, today, Monday, November 15th, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.
The webcast will be available on srax.com following the scheduled conference call.
Non-GAAP Measures:
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
SRAX less BIGtoken EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges and excluding the results from our BIGtoken operations.
About SRAX:
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,823,000
$
451,000
Accounts receivable, net
1,376,000
2,608,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
998,000
367,000
Marketable securities
18,221,000
8,447,000
Designated assets for return of capital
6,255,000
-
Total current assets
33,673,000
11,873,000
Notes receivable
926,000
893,000
Property and equipment, net
154,000
118,000
Intangible assets, net
1,889,000
2,409,000
Right of use assets
286,000
366,000
Other assets
36,000
3,000
Goodwill
23,351,000
23,351,000
Total Assets
$
60,315,000
$
39,013,000
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
3,932,000
$
3,561,000
Deferred revenue
14,824,000
4,842,000
Other current liabilities
469,000
3,869,000
Payroll protection loan - short-term
10,000
747,000
OID convertible debentures
1,055,000
6,016,000
Series A preferred stock, authorized 36,412,417 shares, $0.001 par value, 36,412,417 shares and none authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively
6,253,000
-
Total current liabilities
26,543,000
19,035,000
Right of use liability - long term
148,000
243,000
Payroll protection loan, less current portion
-
379,000
Deferred tax liability
131,000
131,000
Total liabilities
26,822,000
19,788,000
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, authorized 250,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value, 25,630,747 and 16,145,778 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
25,000
16,000
Additional paid-in capital
93,859,000
69,551,000
Accumulated deficit
(71,001,000
)
(50,342,000
)
Total equity attributable to SRAX, Inc.
22,883,000
19,225,000
Noncontrolling interest
10,610,000
-
Total stockholders' equity
33,493,000
19,225,000
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
60,315,000
$
39,013,000
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months ended
Nine Months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
8,313,000
$
2,609,000
$
21,432,000
$
4,125,000
Cost of revenues
1,804,000
880,000
4,907,000
1,388,000
Gross profit
6,509,000
1,729,000
16,525,000
2,737,000
Operating expenses
Employee related costs
2,853,000
1,689,000
7,996,000
5,406,000
Marketing and selling expenses
2,075,000
809,000
5,105,000
1,631,000
Platform costs
132,000
391,000
350,000
1,181,000
Depreciation and amortization
366,000
333,000
1,122,000
962,000
General and administrative expenses
2,681,000
984,000
6,045,000
3,157,000
Total operating expenses
8,107,000
4,206,000
20,618,000
12,337,000
Loss from operations
(1,598,000
)
(2,477,000
)
(4,093,000
)
(9,600,000
)
Other income (expense):
Financing costs
(528,000
)
(3,302,000
)
(15,958,000
)
(5,340,000
)
Realized gain on marketable securities
286,000
-
1,096,000
376,000
Unrealized loss on marketable securities
(3,906,000
)
(800,000
)
(4,784,000
)
(660,000
)
Realized gain on designated assets
2,000
-
2,000
-
Unrealized loss on designated assets
(134,000
)
-
(134,000
)
-
Interest income
10,000
-
33,000
-
Other income
1,131,000
8,000
1,145,000
8,000
Change in fair value of preferred stock
134,000
-
134,000
-
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
-
-
321,000
Total other expense
(3,005,000
)
(4,094,000
)
(18,466,000
)
(5,295,000
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(4,603,000
)
(6,571,000
)
(22,559,000
)
(14,895,000
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net loss
(4,603,000
)
(6,571,000
)
(22,559,000
)
(14,895,000
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
774,000
-
1,900,000
-
Net loss attributable to SRAX, Inc. and subsidiaries
$
(3,829,000
)
$
(6,571,000
)
$
(20,659,000
)
$
(14,895,000
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.45
)
$
(0.91
)
$
(1.05
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
25,019,645
14,479,519
22,707,446
14,186,721
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(22,559,000
)
$
(14,895,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Unrealized loss from securities held for sale
4,784,000
660,000
Realized gain from securities held for sale
(1,096,000
)
(376,000
)
Unrealized loss on designated assets
134,000
-
Realized gain on designated assets
(2,000
)
-
Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan
(1,116,000
)
-
Interest income
(33,000
)
-
Fair value of warrants issued by FPVD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders
885,000
-
Stock based compensation
757,000
917,000
Amortization of debt issue costs
799,000
3,746,000
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1,103,000
Recognition of beneficial conversion feature - FPVD series B preferred stock
5,860,000
-
Warrant inducement expense
7,737,000
-
Change in fair value of preferred stock
(134,000
)
-
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
-
(321,000
)
Marketable securities received for accounts receivable previously written off
(409,000
)
-
Provision for bad debts
104,000
69,000
Depreciation expense
61,000
57,000
Amortization of intangibles
1,061,000
905,000
Net change in right of use asset and liability
(15,000
)
(4,000
)
Non-cash financing expense
213,000
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,537,000
(494,000
)
Prepaid expenses
(630,000
)
372,000
Other current assets
(1,000
)
243,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
371,000
23,000
Deferred revenue
(16,582,000
)
-
Other current liabilities
(396,000
)
(1,893,000
)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(18,670,000
)
(9,888,000
)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Net cash received from acquisition of FPVD
955,000
-
Acquisition of LD Micro, net of cash acquired
-
(697,000
)
Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities
7,144,000
397,000
Purchase of marketable securities
(429,000
)
-
Payment for deferred consideration to LD Micro
(3,004,000
)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(97,000
)
-
Development of software
(541,000
)
(870,000
)
Other assets
(33,000
)
13,000
Net Cash Provided by (Used) in Investing Activities
3,995,000
(1,157,000
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of FPVD series B preferred stock
4,810,000
-
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
15,953,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
284,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of OID convertible debentures, less issuance cost
-
11,885,000
Proceeds from the issuance of short-term notes payable, less issuance cost
-
960,000
Repayment of short-term notes payable
-
(100,000
)
Proceeds from payroll protection program loan
-
1,084,000
Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable
-
2,130,000
Repayment of notes payable
-
(2,500,000
)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
21,047,000
13,459,000
Net increase in Cash
6,372,000
2,414,000
Cash, Beginning of Period
451,000
32,000
Cash, End of Period
$
6,823,000
$
2,446,000
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
14,000
$
176,000
Cash paid for income taxes
$
-
$
-
Noncash investing and financing activities:
Convertible notes converted into shares
$
5,973,000
$
-
Fair value of marketable securities received for revenue contracts
$
26,564,000
$
5,398,000
Designation of marketable securities for dividend distribution
$
6,387,000
$
-
Dividends on preferred stock
$
6,387,000
$
-
Vesting of prepaid common stock award
$
-
$
94,000
Shares issued to settle liability
$
-
$
181,000
Relative fair value of warrants issued with term loan
$
-
$
83,000
Derivative liabilities transferred to equity
$
-
$
4,076,000
Shares of common stock issued for extension agreement
$
-
$
71,000
Fair value of BCF for debt financings
$
-
$
6,311,000
Fair value of warrants issued for debt financings
$
-
$
4,248,000
Premium on debt financings
$
-
$
46,000
Original issue discount recorded on OID convertible debentures
$
-
$
1,931,000
Payables converted into convertible notes payable
$
-
$
234,000
Shares of common stock issued for the acquisition of LD Micro
$
-
$
4,264,000
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited)
Common Stock
Additional
paid-in
Accumulated
Noncontrolling
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Interest
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2020
16,145,778
$
16,000
$
69,551,000
$
(50,342,000
)
$
-
$
19,225,000
Share based compensation
-
-
253,000
-
-
253,000
Shares issued for cash
53,616
-
284,000
-
-
284,000
Conversion of convertible debt to equity
2,041,551
2,000
3,445,000
-
-
3,447,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs
4,945,320
5,000
12,215,000
-
-
12,220,000
Warrants issued as inducement to exercise warrants
-
-
7,737,000
-
-
7,737,000
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest of FVPD
-
-
-
-
(95,000
)
(95,000
)
Warrants issued by FVPD for SRAX, Inc. debenture holders
-
-
-
-
885,000
885,000
Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD
-
-
-
-
5,775,000
5,775,000
Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock
-
-
-
-
5,775,000
5,775,000
Net loss
-
-
-
(11,090,000
)
(854,000
)
(11,944,000
)
Balance, March 31, 2021
23,186,265
23,000
93,485,000
(61,432,000
)
11,486,000
43,562,000
Share based compensation
-
-
253,000
-
-
253,000
Conversion of convertible debt to equity
350,000
-
701,000
-
-
701,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs
1,310,198
1,000
3,575,000
-
-
3,576,000
Series B convertible preferred stock issued by FPVD
-
-
-
-
85,000
85,000
Beneficial conversion feature FPVD series B convertible preferred stock
-
-
-
-
85,000
85,000
Net loss
-
-
-
(5,740,000
)
(272,000
)
(6,012,000
)
Balance, June 30, 2021
24,846,463
24,000
98,014,000
(67,172,000
)
11,384,000
42,250,000
Share based compensation
-
-
251,000
-
-
251,000
Shares issued for exercise of warrants, net of offering costs