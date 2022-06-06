Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SRAX, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRAX   US78472M1062

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:59:50 pm EDT
3.830 USD   +3.51%
09:04aSRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results
GL
09:01aSRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results
AQ
06:45aOnassis Holdings Teams With SRAX, Inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results

06/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing full year financial results.

SRAX exceeded guidance of $31.5M for 2021, with SRAX totaling $28.6 million in revenue, and its former subsidiary, BIGtoken, totaling $3.4 million in revenue. Due to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken as of December 31, 2021, the following full year earnings report includes BIGtoken’s results from operations as discontinued operations. Due to an increase in bookings, SRAX is providing guidance of $47M-$50M for 2022.

Financial Highlights

  • SRAX generated record annual revenue of $28.6 million in 2021, up 336% from 2020.
  • Record quarterly SRAX revenue in Q4 of $9.6 million, up 27% from Q3 and 170% over prior year period
  • Record GAAP Operating income of $2 million in 2021 versus a loss of $7 million in 2020, up $9 million year-over-year on an as reported basis
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in 2021 versus a loss of $2 million in 2020, up $5.8 million or 287% versus prior year.
  • Repurchased approximately $0.9 million of common stock.
  • One time non-cash charges of $24 million, attributable to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken.

Q4 Financial Highlights

  • In the fourth quarter of 2021, SRAX reported Sequire revenue of $9.6 million, up 27% from the prior quarter and 170% over the year-ago period. The strong growth in Sequire revenues were the result of continued adoption of the Sequire Platform.
  • Employee related costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.2 million, or 23.3% of revenues. This was an improvement from the third quarter of 25.3% and 64.5% in the year-ago period.
  • Sales and marketing costs were $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $1.7 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in sales and marketing costs were driven by increased marketing spend to promote our offerings.
  • General and administrative expenses increased to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in general and administrative expenses were a result of infrastructure needed to accommodate our growth.

“Not only was 2021 a record revenue and growth year for SRAX, it was also a transformational year for us and we were able to successfully meet our 2 main objectives for the year:

1) Continue to grow our highly profitable Sequire business and

2) Deconsolidate BIGtoken

The numbers we will report in our next report for Q1 2022 will not include any BIGtoken noise and we hope will make it easier for the investment community to appreciate the exciting business we have built at Sequire,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

“While we are very proud of our results for FY 2021, we appreciate that the reported results include large, non-recurring, non-cash charges totaling $24 million for BIGtoken as we move the asset to discontinued operations. However, we believe that analyzing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the year will give investors a better perspective of the health and opportunities for our business. For 2021 we reported revenue growth of 336% and EBITDA of $3.8 million.

Q4 2021 results reflected another strong quarter with revenue of $9.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million. While these results exceed our expectations, we believe the figures would have been even better had management not been distracted by the BIGtoken transaction and had the company not been required to incur certain expenses related to the BIGtoken transaction.

Despite the turbulence in the stock market, our business remains very strong with record weekly bookings taking place in Q2 of 2022. Our customers remain excited about the value proposition Sequire offers and our backlog remains stronger than ever giving us strong visibility into our results. For Q1 2022, we expect revenue to be approximately $11.5 million, which would be our highest quarter ever. For full year 2022, we expect revenue to be $47-50 million,” added Christopher Miglino.

Business Highlights For 2021

  • Deconsolidated BIGtoken following BIGtoken and BritePool merger
  • Launched VIRA™, the Virtual Investor Relations Assistant and AI solution specially designed to support Sequire user communication with the investment community
  • Launched Microcaps.com, an editorial content and curated news distribution site, which sees substantial growth averaging 250,000 unique monthly visitors
  • Hosted 10 Virtual Conferences
  • Integrated short interest data into the Sequire platform in the new Short Interest Data Feature
  • Launched Shelf Registration Feature, which combines data and technology to provide actionable insights to public companies in regards to their shelf availability
  • Teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to further integrate Zoom with the Sequire Audience Feature
  • Added the 1x1 Meeting Feature to the Sequire platform, allowing companies to launch their earnings calls, shareholder meetings, and other customizable webinars through the platform
  • Released the Investment Advisor Feature, a search tool to find contact information on individuals who are registered investment advisors
  • Launched the Investor Relations Website Feature giving issuers the ability to create and customize their own IR website through the platform

Financial Outlook

  • First Quarter 2022 Guidance
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.5 million representing an increase of 20% over the fourth quarter and 250% over the previous year.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance
    • 2022 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $50 million, representing an increase in the range of 65% to 75% versus 2021 revenue of $28.5 million

About SRAX
SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


SRAX, Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)  
     
  As of December 31, As of December 31,
  2021  2020 
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$1,348,000 $450,000 
Accounts receivable 821,000  1,409,000 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets430,000  361,000 
Securities held for sale 19,894,000  8,447,000 
Designated assets 4,111,000  - 
Contract assets 1,282,000   
Current assets of discontinued operations-  1,206,000 
Current assets 27,886,000  11,873,000 
     
Notes receivable 935,000  893,000 
Property and equipment 114,000  117,000 
Intangible assets 1,443,000  1,492,000 
Right of use assets 257,000  366,000 
Other assets 36,000  2,000 
Goodwill 17,906,000  17,906,000 
Long-term assets of discontinued operations 6,364,000 
Total Assets$48,577,000 $39,013,000 
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$3,893,000 $2,708,000 
Deferred revenue 17,398,000  4,842,000 
Other current liabilities 763,000  3,417,000 
Payroll protection loan - current portion 10,000  747,000 
OID notes payable - current portion 1,164,000  6,016,000 
Preferred stock 4,111,000   
Current liabilities for disposal -  1,305,000 
Current liabilities 27,339,000  19,035,000 
     
Right to use liability - long term 114,000  243,000 
Payroll protection loan - long term -  379,000 
Deferred Tax Liability 131,000  131,000 
Total liabilities 27,584,000  19,788,000 
     
Class A common 26,000  16,000 
Additional paid-in capital 51,075,000  69,551,000 
Accumulated deficit (30,108,000) (50,342,000)
Total stockholders' equity 20,993,000  19,225,000 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$48,577,000 $39,013,000 
     


SRAX Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
     
(Unaudited)    
in dollars FY 2021 FY 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net loss$(39,728,000)$(14,705,000)
Less: discontinued operations, net of tax (23,808,000) (4,641,000)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (15,920,000) (10,064,000)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 919,000  772,000 
Stock based compensation 1,006,000  1,615,000 
Change in fair value of marketable securities, net 11,038,000  (945,000)
Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan    
Stock based compensation (1,167,000) 1,615,000 
Other, net 7,157,000  529,000 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of discontinued operations(18,827,000) (2,676,000)
Net cash used in continuing operations (15,794,000) (9,154,000)
Net cash used in discontinued operations (8,118,000) (4,335,000)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (23,912,000) (13,489,000)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from the sale of securities held for sale 8,627,000  519,000 
Purchases of marketable securities (934,000) - 
Proceeds from sale of TI Health, net -  7,000,000 
Acquisition of LD Micro, net (3,004,000) (697,000)
Development of software (798,000) (633,000)
Other assets, net (102,000) 32,000 
Net cash from continuing operations 3,789,000  6,221,000 
Net cash from discontinued operations 917,000  (175,000)
Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities 3,789,000  6,221,000 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from payroll protection program   1,084,000 
Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, net   6,778,000 
Proceeds from the sale of common stock units 284,000   
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 15,952,000   
Due from prior subsidiary (793,000)  
Net cash from continuing operations 15,443,000  7,862,000 
Net cash from discontinued operations 4,736,000   
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 20,179,000  7,862,000 
     
Net increase (decrease) in Cash from continuing operations 3,438,000  4,929,000 
Net increase (decrease) in Cash from discontinued operations (2,465,000) (4,510,000)
Cash, Beginning of Period 451,000  32,000 
Cash, End of Period$1,424,000 451,000 
Less: Cash from discontinued operations 76,000  1,000 
Cash from continuing operations 1,348,000  450,000 
     


SRAX Inc.
Quarterly Operating Results (Unaudited)
 
(Unaudited)      Q/Q Y/Y      
 Q4-2020Ql-2021Q2-2021Q3-2021Q4-2021 $ CHG% CHG $ CHG% CHG FY-2021FY-2020 $ CHG% CHG
REVENUE                 
Total revenues3,554,000 4,587,000 6,828,000 7,548,000 9,587,000  2,039,000 27% 6,033,000 170% 28,550,000 6,479,000  22,071,000 341%
COSTS AND EXPENSES                 
Total cost of revenues892,000 1,377,000 1,218,000 1,597,000 2,102,000  505,000 32% 1,210,000 136% 6,294,000 1,789,000  4,505,000 252%
Employee related costs2,292,000 1,550,000 1,891,000 1,906,000 2,230,000  324,000 17% (62,000)-3% 7,577,000 4,683,000  2,894,000 62%
Marketing and selling expenses550,000 994,000 1,547,000 1,703,000 2,068,000  365,000 21% 1,518,000 276% 6,312,000 1,717,000  4,595,000 268%
Platform Costs341,000 20,000 31,000 54,000 109,000  55,000 102% (232,000)-68% 214,000 960,000  (746,000)-78%
Depreciation and amortization238,000 242,000 233,000 235,000 132,000  (103,000)-44% (106,000)-45% 842,000 772,000  70,000 9%
General selling general and administrative453,000 1,164,000 137,000 1,592,000 2,463,000  871,000 55% 2,010,000 444% 5,356,000 3,590,000  1,766,000 49%
Total costs and expenses4,766,000 5,347,000 5,057,000 7,087,000 9,104,000  2,017,000 28% 4,338,000 91% 26,595,000 13,511,000  13,084,000 97%
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS(1,212,000)(760,000)1,771,000 461,000 483,000  22,000 5% 1,695,000 140% 1,955,000 (7,032,000) 8,987,000 128%
Financing Costs, net(6,810,000)(760,000)(297,000)(518,000)(188,000) 330,000 64% 6,622,000 97% (10,253,000)(12,150,000) 1,897,000 16%
Gain on sale of investment in TI-Health7,873,000 - - - -  - 0% (7,873,000)-100%  7,873,000  (7,873,000)-100%
Gain (loss) on marketable securities1,158,000 4,507,000 (4,561,000)(3,632,000)(5,076,000) (1,444,000)-40% (6,234,000)-538% (8,762,000)945,000  (9,707,000)-1027%
Other income(8,000)15,000 8,000  (1,000) (1,000)n/a 7,000 88% 1,144,000   1,144,000 100%
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (9,265,000)(305,000) -  - 0% - 0%  321,000  (321,000)-100%
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES1,001,000 (6,263,000)(3,384,000)(3,689,000)(4,782,000) (1,093,000)-30% (5,783,000)-578% (15,916,000)(10,043,000) (5,873,000)-58%
Provision for income taxes 14,000 - - -  - 0% - 0% (4,000)(21,000) 17,000 81%
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS1,001,000 (6,249,000)(3,384,000)(3,689,000)(4,782,000) (1,093,000)-30% (5,783,000)-578% (15,920,000)(10,064,000) (5,856,000)-58%
Discontinued Operations                 
Loss before income tax benefits(783,000)(1,521,000)(1,985,000)(2,029,000)(8,841,000) (6,812,000)-336% (8,058,000)-1029 (14,376,000)(4,641,000) (9,735,000)-210%
Loss on disposal of subsidiary    (9,432,000) (9,432,000)n/a (9,432,000)n/a (9,432,000)  (9,432,000)n/a
Income tax benefit      - 0% - 0%    - 0%
(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS(783,000)(1,521,000)(1,985,000)(2,029,000)(18,273,000) (16,244,000)-801% (17,490,000)-2234% (23,808,000)(4,641,000) (19,167,000)-413%
                  
NET LOSS218,000 (7,770,000)(5,369,000)(5,718,000)(23,055,000) (17,337,000)-303% (23,273,000)-10676% (39,728,000)(14,705,000) (25,023,000)-170%
 - 845,000 272,000 774,000 3,515,000  2,741,000 354% 3,515,000 100% 5,406,000 -  5,406,000 100%
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SRAX, INC.218,000 (6,925,000)(5,097,000)(4,944,000)(19,540,000) (14,596,000)-295% (19,758,000)-9063% (34,322,000)(14,705,000) (19,617,000)-133%
                  
BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE                 
Continuing operations0.07 (0.32)(0.14)(0.16)(0.20) (0.04)-25% (0.27)-397% (0.68)(0.69) 0.01 2%
Discontinued operations(0.05)(0.08)(0.08)(0.09)(0.78) (0.69)-768% (0.72)-1352% (1.01)(0.32) (0.69)-219%
NET INCOME / (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED0.01 (0.40)(0.26(0.25)(0.98) (0.73)-289% (0.99)-6679% (1.69)(1.00) (0.68)-68%
                  
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share of common stock, basic and diluted14,649,788 19,411,519 23,631,449 22,707,446 23,550,744  843,298 4% 8,900,955 61% 23,550,744 14,649,788  8,900,956 61%
                  

 

SRAX Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information (Unaudited) 
 
      
In dollars FY 2021 FY 2020 $ CHG% CHG
        
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) (34,322,000) (14,705,000) (19,617,000)-133%
Financing costs, net 10,253,000  12,150,000  (1,897,000)-16%
Gain (loss) on marketable securities 8,762,000  (945,000) 9,707,000 1027%
Other (expense) income (1,144,000) -  (1,144,000)n/a
Gain on sale of equity investment in TI-Health -  (7,873,000) 7,873,000 100%
Adjustment to fair value of derivative -  (321,000) 321,000 100%
Loss from discontinued operations 14,376,000  4,641,000  9,735,000 210%
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest in discontinued operations (5,406,000)   (5,406,000)n/a
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations 9,432,000    9,432,000 100%
Provision for income taxes 4,000  21,000  (17,000)-81%
Operating (loss) income (GAAP) 1,955,000  (7,032,000) 8,987,000 128%
Depreciation and amortization 842,000  772,000  70,000 9%
Stock-based compensation expense 1,007,000  524,000  483,000 92%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 3,804,000  (2,031,000) 5,835,000 287%
        
BIGtoken - Discontinued Operations       
        
Revenues 3,431,000  2,168,000  (2,168,000)58%
Costs of sales (1,090,000) (800,000) 800,000 -36%
Operating Expenses (9,587,000) (5,933,000) 5,933,000 -62%
Other (loss) income (7,130,000) (76,000) 76,000 -9282%
Net (loss) income (14,376,000) (4,641,000) 4,641,000 -210%
        

All news about SRAX, INC.
09:04aSRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results
GL
09:01aSRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results
AQ
06:45aOnassis Holdings Teams With SRAX, Inc.
PR
04:28aOnassis Holdings Teams With SRAX, Inc.
AQ
06/03SRAX to Host 2022 LD Micro Invitational Both In-Person and Virtually Via the Sequire Pl..
AQ
05/31SRAX to Host Full Year Earnings Conference Call on Monday, June 6th, 2022
AQ
05/24Replays Available from the Influential Companies of the 2022 Sequire Fintech Conference
AQ
05/10NSAV Announces Partnership with SRAX to Enhance Investor Communications
AQ
05/10Net Savings Link, Inc. Announces Partnership with SRAX to Enhance Investor Communicatio..
CI
04/27SRAX, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SRAX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,6 M - -
Net income 2021 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 M 100 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart SRAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SRAX, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,83 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Randy Clark Chief Operating Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRAX, INC.-14.70%100
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-2.24%14 737
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-13.75%13 871
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.22%13 813
WPP PLC-17.57%12 538
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-17.01%12 235