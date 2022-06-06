SRAX Reports Record Full Year and Q4 2021 Financial Results
LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, is providing full year financial results.
SRAX exceeded guidance of $31.5M for 2021, with SRAX totaling $28.6 million in revenue, and its former subsidiary, BIGtoken, totaling $3.4 million in revenue. Due to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken as of December 31, 2021, the following full year earnings report includes BIGtoken’s results from operations as discontinued operations. Due to an increase in bookings, SRAX is providing guidance of $47M-$50M for 2022.
Financial Highlights
SRAX generated record annual revenue of $28.6 million in 2021, up 336% from 2020.
Record quarterly SRAX revenue in Q4 of $9.6 million, up 27% from Q3 and 170% over prior year period
Record GAAP Operating income of $2 million in 2021 versus a loss of $7 million in 2020, up $9 million year-over-year on an as reported basis
Record Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in 2021 versus a loss of $2 million in 2020, up $5.8 million or 287% versus prior year.
Repurchased approximately $0.9 million of common stock.
One time non-cash charges of $24 million, attributable to the deconsolidation of BIGtoken.
Q4 Financial Highlights
In the fourth quarter of 2021, SRAX reported Sequire revenue of $9.6 million, up 27% from the prior quarter and 170% over the year-ago period. The strong growth in Sequire revenues were the result of continued adoption of the Sequire Platform.
Employee related costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $2.2 million, or 23.3% of revenues. This was an improvement from the third quarter of 25.3% and 64.5% in the year-ago period.
Sales and marketing costs were $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $1.7 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in sales and marketing costs were driven by increased marketing spend to promote our offerings.
General and administrative expenses increased to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the year-ago period. The increase in general and administrative expenses were a result of infrastructure needed to accommodate our growth.
“Not only was 2021 a record revenue and growth year for SRAX, it was also a transformational year for us and we were able to successfully meet our 2 main objectives for the year:
1) Continue to grow our highly profitable Sequire business and
2) Deconsolidate BIGtoken
The numbers we will report in our next report for Q1 2022 will not include any BIGtoken noise and we hope will make it easier for the investment community to appreciate the exciting business we have built at Sequire,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.
“While we are very proud of our results for FY 2021, we appreciate that the reported results include large, non-recurring, non-cash charges totaling $24 million for BIGtoken as we move the asset to discontinued operations. However, we believe that analyzing our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the year will give investors a better perspective of the health and opportunities for our business. For 2021 we reported revenue growth of 336% and EBITDA of $3.8 million.
Q4 2021 results reflected another strong quarter with revenue of $9.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million. While these results exceed our expectations, we believe the figures would have been even better had management not been distracted by the BIGtoken transaction and had the company not been required to incur certain expenses related to the BIGtoken transaction.
Despite the turbulence in the stock market, our business remains very strong with record weekly bookings taking place in Q2 of 2022. Our customers remain excited about the value proposition Sequire offers and our backlog remains stronger than ever giving us strong visibility into our results. For Q1 2022, we expect revenue to be approximately $11.5 million, which would be our highest quarter ever. For full year 2022, we expect revenue to be $47-50 million,” added Christopher Miglino.
Business Highlights For 2021
Deconsolidated BIGtoken following BIGtoken and BritePool merger
Launched VIRA™, the Virtual Investor Relations Assistant and AI solution specially designed to support Sequire user communication with the investment community
Launched Microcaps.com, an editorial content and curated news distribution site, which sees substantial growth averaging 250,000 unique monthly visitors
Hosted 10 Virtual Conferences
Integrated short interest data into the Sequire platform in the new Short Interest Data Feature
Launched Shelf Registration Feature, which combines data and technology to provide actionable insights to public companies in regards to their shelf availability
Teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to further integrate Zoom with the Sequire Audience Feature
Added the 1x1 Meeting Feature to the Sequire platform, allowing companies to launch their earnings calls, shareholder meetings, and other customizable webinars through the platform
Released the Investment Advisor Feature, a search tool to find contact information on individuals who are registered investment advisors
Launched the Investor Relations Website Feature giving issuers the ability to create and customize their own IR website through the platform
Financial Outlook
First Quarter 2022 Guidance
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $11.5 million representing an increase of 20% over the fourth quarter and 250% over the previous year.
Full Year 2022 Guidance
2022 Revenue is expected to be in the range of $47 million to $50 million, representing an increase in the range of 65% to 75% versus 2021 revenue of $28.5 million
About SRAX SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
SRAX, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,348,000
$
450,000
Accounts receivable
821,000
1,409,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
430,000
361,000
Securities held for sale
19,894,000
8,447,000
Designated assets
4,111,000
-
Contract assets
1,282,000
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
1,206,000
Current assets
27,886,000
11,873,000
Notes receivable
935,000
893,000
Property and equipment
114,000
117,000
Intangible assets
1,443,000
1,492,000
Right of use assets
257,000
366,000
Other assets
36,000
2,000
Goodwill
17,906,000
17,906,000
Long-term assets of discontinued operations
6,364,000
Total Assets
$
48,577,000
$
39,013,000
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
3,893,000
$
2,708,000
Deferred revenue
17,398,000
4,842,000
Other current liabilities
763,000
3,417,000
Payroll protection loan - current portion
10,000
747,000
OID notes payable - current portion
1,164,000
6,016,000
Preferred stock
4,111,000
Current liabilities for disposal
-
1,305,000
Current liabilities
27,339,000
19,035,000
Right to use liability - long term
114,000
243,000
Payroll protection loan - long term
-
379,000
Deferred Tax Liability
131,000
131,000
Total liabilities
27,584,000
19,788,000
Class A common
26,000
16,000
Additional paid-in capital
51,075,000
69,551,000
Accumulated deficit
(30,108,000
)
(50,342,000
)
Total stockholders' equity
20,993,000
19,225,000
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
48,577,000
$
39,013,000
SRAX Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
in dollars
FY 2021
FY 2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(39,728,000
)
$
(14,705,000
)
Less: discontinued operations, net of tax
(23,808,000
)
(4,641,000
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(15,920,000
)
(10,064,000
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
919,000
772,000
Stock based compensation
1,006,000
1,615,000
Change in fair value of marketable securities, net
11,038,000
(945,000
)
Forgiveness of payroll protection program loan
Stock based compensation
(1,167,000
)
1,615,000
Other, net
7,157,000
529,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of discontinued operations
(18,827,000
)
(2,676,000
)
Net cash used in continuing operations
(15,794,000
)
(9,154,000
)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
(8,118,000
)
(4,335,000
)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(23,912,000
)
(13,489,000
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the sale of securities held for sale
8,627,000
519,000
Purchases of marketable securities
(934,000
)
-
Proceeds from sale of TI Health, net
-
7,000,000
Acquisition of LD Micro, net
(3,004,000
)
(697,000
)
Development of software
(798,000
)
(633,000
)
Other assets, net
(102,000
)
32,000
Net cash from continuing operations
3,789,000
6,221,000
Net cash from discontinued operations
917,000
(175,000
)
Net Cash Provided (Used) by Investing Activities
3,789,000
6,221,000
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from payroll protection program
1,084,000
Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable, net
6,778,000
Proceeds from the sale of common stock units
284,000
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
15,952,000
Due from prior subsidiary
(793,000
)
Net cash from continuing operations
15,443,000
7,862,000
Net cash from discontinued operations
4,736,000
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
20,179,000
7,862,000
Net increase (decrease) in Cash from continuing operations
3,438,000
4,929,000
Net increase (decrease) in Cash from discontinued operations
(2,465,000
)
(4,510,000
)
Cash, Beginning of Period
451,000
32,000
Cash, End of Period
$
1,424,000
$
451,000
Less: Cash from discontinued operations
76,000
1,000
Cash from continuing operations
1,348,000
450,000
SRAX Inc.
Quarterly Operating Results (Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Q/Q
Y/Y
Q4-2020
Ql-2021
Q2-2021
Q3-2021
Q4-2021
$ CHG
% CHG
$ CHG
% CHG
FY-2021
FY-2020
$ CHG
% CHG
REVENUE
Total revenues
3,554,000
4,587,000
6,828,000
7,548,000
9,587,000
2,039,000
27%
6,033,000
170%
28,550,000
6,479,000
22,071,000
341%
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Total cost of revenues
892,000
1,377,000
1,218,000
1,597,000
2,102,000
505,000
32%
1,210,000
136%
6,294,000
1,789,000
4,505,000
252%
Employee related costs
2,292,000
1,550,000
1,891,000
1,906,000
2,230,000
324,000
17%
(62,000
)
-3%
7,577,000
4,683,000
2,894,000
62%
Marketing and selling expenses
550,000
994,000
1,547,000
1,703,000
2,068,000
365,000
21%
1,518,000
276%
6,312,000
1,717,000
4,595,000
268%
Platform Costs
341,000
20,000
31,000
54,000
109,000
55,000
102%
(232,000
)
-68%
214,000
960,000
(746,000
)
-78%
Depreciation and amortization
238,000
242,000
233,000
235,000
132,000
(103,000
)
-44%
(106,000
)
-45%
842,000
772,000
70,000
9%
General selling general and administrative
453,000
1,164,000
137,000
1,592,000
2,463,000
871,000
55%
2,010,000
444%
5,356,000
3,590,000
1,766,000
49%
Total costs and expenses
4,766,000
5,347,000
5,057,000
7,087,000
9,104,000
2,017,000
28%
4,338,000
91%
26,595,000
13,511,000
13,084,000
97%
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(1,212,000
)
(760,000
)
1,771,000
461,000
483,000
22,000
5%
1,695,000
140%
1,955,000
(7,032,000
)
8,987,000
128%
Financing Costs, net
(6,810,000
)
(760,000
)
(297,000
)
(518,000
)
(188,000
)
330,000
64%
6,622,000
97%
(10,253,000
)
(12,150,000
)
1,897,000
16%
Gain on sale of investment in TI-Health
7,873,000
-
-
-
-
-
0%
(7,873,000
)
-100%
7,873,000
(7,873,000
)
-100%
Gain (loss) on marketable securities
1,158,000
4,507,000
(4,561,000
)
(3,632,000
)
(5,076,000
)
(1,444,000
)
-40%
(6,234,000
)
-538%
(8,762,000
)
945,000
(9,707,000
)
-1027%
Other income
(8,000
)
15,000
8,000
(1,000
)
(1,000
)
n/a
7,000
88%
1,144,000
1,144,000
100%
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(9,265,000
)
(305,000
)
-
-
0%
-
0%
321,000
(321,000
)
-100%
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,001,000
(6,263,000
)
(3,384,000
)
(3,689,000
)
(4,782,000
)
(1,093,000
)
-30%
(5,783,000
)
-578%
(15,916,000
)
(10,043,000
)
(5,873,000
)
-58%
Provision for income taxes
14,000
-
-
-
-
0%
-
0%
(4,000
)
(21,000
)
17,000
81%
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
1,001,000
(6,249,000
)
(3,384,000
)
(3,689,000
)
(4,782,000
)
(1,093,000
)
-30%
(5,783,000
)
-578%
(15,920,000
)
(10,064,000
)
(5,856,000
)
-58%
Discontinued Operations
Loss before income tax benefits
(783,000
)
(1,521,000
)
(1,985,000
)
(2,029,000
)
(8,841,000
)
(6,812,000
)
-336%
(8,058,000
)
-1029
(14,376,000
)
(4,641,000
)
(9,735,000
)
-210%
Loss on disposal of subsidiary
(9,432,000
)
(9,432,000
)
n/a
(9,432,000
)
n/a
(9,432,000
)
(9,432,000
)
n/a
Income tax benefit
-
0%
-
0%
-
0%
(LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
(783,000
)
(1,521,000
)
(1,985,000
)
(2,029,000
)
(18,273,000
)
(16,244,000
)
-801%
(17,490,000
)
-2234%
(23,808,000
)
(4,641,000
)
(19,167,000
)
-413%
NET LOSS
218,000
(7,770,000
)
(5,369,000
)
(5,718,000
)
(23,055,000
)
(17,337,000
)
-303%
(23,273,000
)
-10676%
(39,728,000
)
(14,705,000
)
(25,023,000
)
-170%
-
845,000
272,000
774,000
3,515,000
2,741,000
354%
3,515,000
100%
5,406,000
-
5,406,000
100%
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SRAX, INC.
218,000
(6,925,000
)
(5,097,000
)
(4,944,000
)
(19,540,000
)
(14,596,000
)
-295%
(19,758,000
)
-9063%
(34,322,000
)
(14,705,000
)
(19,617,000
)
-133%
BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Continuing operations
0.07
(0.32
)
(0.14
)
(0.16
)
(0.20
)
(0.04
)
-25%
(0.27
)
-397%
(0.68
)
(0.69
)
0.01
2%
Discontinued operations
(0.05
)
(0.08
)
(0.08
)
(0.09
)
(0.78
)
(0.69
)
-768%
(0.72
)
-1352%
(1.01
)
(0.32
)
(0.69
)
-219%
NET INCOME / (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED
0.01
(0.40
)
(0.26
)
(0.25
)
(0.98
)
(0.73
)
-289%
(0.99
)
-6679%
(1.69
)
(1.00
)
(0.68
)
-68%
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share of common stock, basic and diluted
14,649,788
19,411,519
23,631,449
22,707,446
23,550,744
843,298
4%
8,900,955
61%
23,550,744
14,649,788
8,900,956
61%
SRAX Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information (Unaudited)
In dollars
FY 2021
FY 2020
$ CHG
% CHG
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
(34,322,000
)
(14,705,000
)
(19,617,000
)
-133%
Financing costs, net
10,253,000
12,150,000
(1,897,000
)
-16%
Gain (loss) on marketable securities
8,762,000
(945,000
)
9,707,000
1027%
Other (expense) income
(1,144,000
)
-
(1,144,000
)
n/a
Gain on sale of equity investment in TI-Health
-
(7,873,000
)
7,873,000
100%
Adjustment to fair value of derivative
-
(321,000
)
321,000
100%
Loss from discontinued operations
14,376,000
4,641,000
9,735,000
210%
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest in discontinued operations