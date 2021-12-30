SRAX : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 8-K

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

On November 30, 2021, our subsidiary BIGtoken, Inc. ("FPVD") completed a merger (BritePool Merger) with BritePool, Inc. (BritePool). As a result of the BritePool Merger, SRAX's (SRAX) ownership interest in FPVD was reduced from 65.9% to 36.45% of the outstanding common stock of FVPD ("FPVD Common Stock"). Additionally, on December 29, 2021, SRAX entered into an exchange agreement ("Exchange Agreement") with FPVD pursuant to which all of the shares of FPVD Common Stock held by SRAX were converted into non-voting Series D Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series D Stock") (the "Exchange"). As a result of the BritePool Merger and the Exchange, our management concluded that SRAX no longer had a controlling financial interest in FPVD, and accordingly, deconsolidated. The Company's assessment as to whether the FPVD segment's historical results will be reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations is ongoing and will be finalized in conjunction with the Company's financial statement close process for the year ended December 31, 2021

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2021, is presented as if the BritePool Merger transaction, as described in the notes to these unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements, had occurred at September 30, 2021.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of earnings (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2020, are presented as if the BritePool Merger transactions had occurred on January 1, 2020. The estimated gain on sale is not reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of earnings (loss) as it is nonrecurring in nature.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is subject to the assumptions and adjustments described in the accompanying notes. These assumptions and adjustments are based on information presently available. Actual adjustments may differ materially from the information presented. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on the historical financial statements of SRAX for each period presented and in the opinion of SRAX management, all adjustments and disclosures necessary for a fair presentation of the pro forma data have been made.

These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations or financial condition that would have been achieved had events reflected been completed as of the dates indicated or of the results that may be obtained in the future. These unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto should be read together with SRAX's audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and Management's Discussion and Analysis included in SRAX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as SRAX's unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and Management's Discussion and Analysis included in SRAX's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

SRAX, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021

2021 SRAX, Inc. Consolidated as Reported Pro forma Adjustments for BIGToken, inc. Notes Pro Forma Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,823,000 (257,000 ) a 6,566,000 Accounts receivable 1,376,000 (832,000 ) a 544,000 Prepaid expenses 998,000 (104,000 ) a 894,000 Securities held for sale 18,221,000 18,211,000 Designated assets 6,255,000 6,255,000 Current assets 33,673,000 (1,193,000 ) 32,480,000 Notes receivable 926,000 926,000 Property and equipment 154,000 (33,000 ) a 121,000 Intangible assets 1,889,000 (512,000 ) a 1,377,000 Right of use assets 286,000 286,000 Investment in FPVD, at fair value 179,475,080 b 179,475,080 Other assets 36,000 36,000 Goodwill 23,351,000 (5,445,000 ) a 17,906,000 Total Assets $ 60,315,000 172,292,080 232,607,080 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,932,000 (1,011,000 ) a 2,921,000 Other current liabilities 469,000 (148,000 ) a 321,000 Deferred revenue 14,824,000 (24,000 ) a 14,800,000 Payroll protection loan - current portion 10,000 10,000 OID notes payable - current portion 1,055,000 1,055,000 Preferred stock 6,253,000 6,253,000 Current liabilities 26,543,000 (1,183,000 ) 25,360,000 Right to use liability - long term 148,000 148,000 Payroll protection loan - long term - Deferred Tax Liability 131,000 131,000 Total liabilities 26,822,000 (1,183,000 ) 25,639,000 Class A common 25,000 25,000 Additional paid-in capital 93,859,000 93,859,000 Accumulated deficit (71,001,000 ) 184,085,080 g 113,084,080 Total SRAX shareholders' equity 22,883,000 184,085,080 206,968,080 Non-controlling interest 10,610,000 (10,610,000 ) - Total stockholders' equity 33,493,000 173,475,080 206,968,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 60,315,000 172,292,080 232,607,080

SRAX, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as of September 30, 2021

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 SRAX, Inc. Consolidated as Reported Pro forma Adjustments for BIGToken, inc. Notes Pro Forma Revenues $ 21,432,000 $ (2,469,000 ) d 18,963,000 Cost of revenues 4,907,000 (715,000 ) d 4,192,000 Gross profit 16,525,000 (1,754,000 ) d 14,771,000 Employee related costs 7,996,000 (2,649,000 ) e 5,347,000 Marketing and selling expenses 5,105,000 (861,000 ) e 4,244,000 Platform Costs 350,000 (245,000 ) e 105,000 Depreciation and amortization 1,122,000 (412,000 ) e 710,000 General and administrative 6,045,000 (3,152,000 ) e 2,893,000 20,618,000 (7,319,000 ) 13,299,000 Loss from operations (4,093,000 ) 5,565,000 1,472,000 Other income (expense) Interest income 33,000 33,000 Financing Costs (15,958,000 ) 5,860,000 f (10,098,000 ) Realized gain on marketable securities 1,096,000 1,096,000 Unrealized loss on marketable securities (4,784,000 ) (4,784,000 ) Realized gain on designated assets 2,000 2,000 Unrealized loss on designated assets (134,000 ) (134,000 ) Other income 1,145,000 1,145,000 Change in fair value of preferred stock 134,000 134,000 Total other income (loss) (18,466,000 ) 5,860,000 (12,606,000 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (22,559,000 ) 11,425,000 (11,134,000 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net income (loss) (22,559,000 ) 11,425,000 g (11,134,000 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,900,000 (1,900,000 ) g - Net income attributable to SRAX, Inc. $ (20,659,000 ) $ 9,525,000 (11,134,000 ) Net income / ( loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) (0.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 22,707,446 22,707,446

SRAX, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for Year ended December 31, 2020

SRAX, Inc. Consolidated as Reported Pro forma Adjustments for BIGToken, inc. Notes Pro forma Revenues $ 8,647,000 $ (2,168,000 ) d 6,479,000 Cost of revenues 2,589,000 (800,000 ) d 1,789,000 Gross profit 6,058,000 (1,368,000 ) d 4,690,000 Employee related costs 7,895,000 (3,212,000 ) e 4,683,000 Marketing and selling expenses 2,675,000 (707,000 ) e 1,968,000 Platform Costs 1,667,000 (958,000 ) e 709,000 Depreciation and amortization 1,303,000 (531,000 ) e 772,000 General and administrative 4,115,000 (526,000 ) e 3,589,000 17,655,000 (5,934,000 ) 11,721,000 Loss from operations (11,597,000 ) 4,566,000 (7,031,000 ) Other income (expense) Financing Costs (12,150,000 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 7,873,000 Gains from marketable securities 874,000 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 321,000 Total other income (loss) (3,082,000 ) - - Loss before provision for income taxes (14,679,000 ) 4,566,000 (7,031,000 ) Provision for income taxes (26,000 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,705,000 ) $ 4,566,000 g (7,031,000 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.00 ) (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 14,649,788 14,649,788

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.