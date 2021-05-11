SRAX : Expands Team to Build the Sequire Investor Community

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the development of the Sequire Investor Community, an information hub and interactive environment for a network of investors.

The Sequire Investor Community is looking to connect more than 5 million retail and institutional investors. To support the growing network, Sequire will create a live and on-demand virtual space that will allow shareholders to discuss and learn about a wide range of topics.

“We are leveraging the investors and experts from the LD Micro community to enhance relationships and communications with investors,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “In addition to the LD Micro investor events, we’re hosting industry specific conferences, and planning a variety of resources and experiences to benefit this growing community.”

Accompanying the industry specific conferences hosted on the Sequire Virtual Event platform, they have plans to host a variety of educational masterclasses, as well as value-added newsletters on topics such as technical and fundamental investing. These tools will be created in partnership with industry experts, traders and analysts.

Morgan-Lea Fogg has joined the SRAX team as their Community Development Manager in the creation of the Sequire Investor Community. Fogg is bringing more than seven years of experience in Event Planning and Community Curation and Development, to SRAX. Her previous experience with Summit Series, an organization that fosters global communities through invitation-only events, exposed her to the ins and outs of building both digital and in-person communities.

Her expertise, in combination with strategic members of SRAX and the already growing network of investors on the Sequire platform, will help establish a forward-thinking, preeminent Investment Community. The goal of this Sequire Investor Community is to make investing education, such as news, networking, events and masterclasses, accessible for everyone.

SRAX envisions this to be a bustling, synergetic community where investors can convene, learn and share on a wide range of industry-related topics, and become passionate traders and brand advocates.

On the potential of the community, Fogg said, “Our goal is that the Sequire Investor Community will become a well-known hub, providing exceptional tools and experiences that will allow people to learn and participate in the everyday activity happening within the stock market.”

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005418/en/