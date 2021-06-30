Log in
    SRAX   US78472M1062

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
SRAX : Launches Microcaps.com, a Curated Content Site for the Microcap Space

06/30/2021 | 09:08am EDT
SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has launched Microcaps.com, an editorial content and curated news distribution site.

Microcaps.com will feature syndicated press releases and news, as well as investor-facing articles highlighting the microcaps community. The goal is to provide increased exposure and awareness for companies, in addition to information, news, and resources for small and microcap investors.

Microcaps.com's main purpose will be to benefit the growing Sequire Investor Community as an information hub and interactive environment for the investor network. By aggregating relevant information for microcap investors, Microcaps.com will become a go-to resource.

“We are creating this website to serve the entire microcap community,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “We are committed to building products that enhance exposure for public companies, and microcaps.com is a great example of the new tools we're creating to gain more exposure for public issuers.”

Visit Microcaps.com now.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies transformed into several virtual and in-person events hosted annually and positioned LD Micro as a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit ldmicro.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,36 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 88,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,27 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Randy Clark Chief Operating Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SRAX, INC.69.45%126
OMNICOM GROUP INC.25.93%17 258
WPP PLC23.08%16 660
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA32.83%16 166
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.35.12%12 867
WEIBO CORPORATION27.08%11 937