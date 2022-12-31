Advanced search
    SRAX   US78472M1062

SRAX, INC.

(SRAX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
1.530 USD   +15.04%
12/20Srax, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18Srax, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08Srax To Host The Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference On November 17th & Sequire Technology Conference On November 30th Featuring Groundbreaki : 1s
AQ
Transcript : SRAX, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

12/31/2022 | 02:00pm EST
Hello, everybody. Welcome to the SRAX Annual Shareholder Meeting. And just give it a second, there's still some people dialing in right now. Right. [indiscernible].Hello, everybody. Welcome to the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 49,0 M - -
Net income 2022 7,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 40,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,53 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 390%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Miglino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang Chief Technology Officer
Randy Clark Chief Operating Officer
Mark Savas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRAX, INC.-70.38%40
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.11.33%16 633
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.37%15 992
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.44%13 987
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-11.05%12 942
WPP PLC-26.74%10 526