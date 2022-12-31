Transcript : SRAX, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Advanced search
News
Summary
SRAX
US78472M1062
SRAX, INC.
(SRAX)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
1.530
USD
+15.04%
12/20
Srax, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18
Srax, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08
Srax To Host The Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference On November 17th & Sequire Technology Conference On November 30th Featuring Groundbreaki : 1s
AQ
12/31/2022 | 02:00pm EST
Hello, everybody. Welcome to the SRAX Annual Shareholder Meeting. And just give it a second, there's still some people dialing in right now. Right. [indiscernible].Hello, everybody. Welcome to the...
All news about SRAX, INC.
12/20
Srax, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18
Srax, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standar..
AQ
11/08
Srax To Host The Sequire Restaurants : 1s
AQ
10/31
Srax, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/31
SRAX Engages Marcum as New Auditors
AQ
10/24
Transcript : SRAX, Inc. - Special Call
CI
10/21
SRAX Launches the Sequire Investor Community Platform
AQ
10/21
SRAX, Inc. Launches the Sequire Investor Community Platform
CI
10/21
LD Micro Main Event XV Presented by SRAX (October 25-27)
AQ
10/21
SRAX Receives Listing Determination Notice From Nasdaq
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SRAX, INC.
09/26
Dawson James Lowers SRAX's Price Target to $6 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021
SRAX : Dawson James Initiates Coverage on SRAX With Buy Rating, $10 Price Target
MT
2021
SRAX : B. Riley Adjusts SRAX's Price Target to $7.50 From $4.50, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
49,0 M
-
-
Net income 2022
7,70 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,28x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
40,3 M
40,3 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,72x
Nbr of Employees
158
Free-Float
80,8%
More Financials
Chart SRAX, INC.
Technical analysis trends SRAX, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,53 $
Average target price
7,50 $
Spread / Average Target
390%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Miglino
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Malone
Chief Financial Officer
Taewook Kang
Chief Technology Officer
Randy Clark
Chief Operating Officer
Mark Savas
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SRAX, INC.
-70.38%
40
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.
11.33%
16 633
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
0.37%
15 992
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
-18.44%
13 987
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
-11.05%
12 942
WPP PLC
-26.74%
10 526
More Results
