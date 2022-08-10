Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SRE Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2980   JP3161320001

SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(2980)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
3100.00 JPY   -3.13%
02:14aSRE : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)
PU
08/04Sempra Energy's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Affirms 2022, 2023 Outlooks
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (SRE) SEMPRA Posts Q2 Revenue $3.55B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SRE : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023

(JGAAP)

July 29, 2022

Company name: SRE Holdings Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2980

URL: https://sre-group.co.jp/

Representative: Kazuo Nishiyama, President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Osamu Mashiko, Member of the Board, CFO & Division Director, Corporate Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-6274-6550

Scheduled date of dividend payment: ‒

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Report: August 10, 2022

Earnings Supplementary Explanatory Documents: Yes

Holding of financial results presentation meeting: No

(Figures of less than one million are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% shows the year-on-year change)

Quarterly Profit

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to owners of

parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

2,922

63.9

230

30.9

200

19.3

66

(42.4)

June 30, 2021

1,782

71.4

175

42.6

168

34.7

115

88.0

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥66 million (42.6%)

Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥115 million 88.0%

Basic quarterly profit

per share

Diluted quarterly profit

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

4.13

4.10

June 30, 2021

7.46

7.27

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

21,543

9,980

46.0

March 31, 2022

23,018

9,798

42.3

(Reference) Equity capital:

As of June 30, 2022: ¥9,904 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥9,729 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of first quarter

End of second

End of third

Year end

Total

quarter

quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE March 31, 2022

0.00

0.00

0.00

FYE March 31, 2023

FYE March 31, 2023

0.00

0.00

0.00

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the FYE March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% shows the year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic profit per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

20.1

16,300

1,650

18.5

1,500

15.3

930

4.2

58.35

(Note) Revision of the forecasts most recently announced: No

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first three months of FYE March 31, 2023 (changes of specified subsidiaries with change of the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than (i): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 5 of the attached document.

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

(i) Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022:

16,154,597 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

15,937,237 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period

As of June 30, 2022:

173 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

173 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period

The first three months of FYE March 2023:

16,116,381 shares

The first three months of FYE March 2022:

15,508,665 shares

  • The results are not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
  • Explanation concerning the appropriate use of financial result forecasts and other special notes (Note on forward-looking statements)
    Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee it's achievement. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts.

○ Index for Supplementary Information

1. Quarterly consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes......................................................................

2

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income .........

3

(Quarterly consolidated statements of income).................................................................................................

3

(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income) .......................................................................

4

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................

5

(Note to going concern assumptions) ...............................................................................................................

5

(Notes on significant fluctuations in the amount of shareholders' equity)..........................................................

5

(Change in accounting policy) .........................................................................................................................

5

(Segment information, etc.) ..............................................................................................................................

5

(Significant Subsequent events) .......................................................................................................................

6

‒ 1 ‒

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated balance sheets

(Unit: Thousand yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and deposits

2,999,148

1,955,281

Accounts receivable - trade and contract assets

411,868

481,274

Operating investments in capital

649,696

646,003

Inventories

15,813,956

15,065,298

Others

390,538

566,494

Less - allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,196)

(1,196)

Total current assets

20,264,011

18,713,157

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

615,358

527,929

Intangible assets:

Software

605,052

644,171

Goodwill

151,339

147,900

Others

29,536

25,130

Total intangible assets

785,929

817,202

Investments and other assets

1,250,805

1,394,642

Total non-current assets

2,652,093

2,739,774

Deferred Asset

Offering expenses

102,798

90,327

Total deferred Assets

102,798

90,327

Total assets

23,018,904

21,543,258

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable - trade

119,348

155,389

Short-term borrowings

3,797,090

4,067,590

Accounts payable - other

74,182

63,501

Accrued expenses

398,500

316,992

Income taxes payable

249,743

49,971

Accrued compensation

169,632

74,508

Others

332,827

394,052

Total current liabilities

5,141,325

5,122,004

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt

7,844,000

6,208,500

Liability for retirement benefits

60,688

62,242

Others

174,557

170,396

Total non-current liabilities

8,079,246

6,441,138

Total liabilities

13,220,571

11,563,142

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Capital stock

4,088,600

4,142,778

Capital surplus

4,088,600

4,142,778

Retained earnings

1,554,424

1,621,038

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,233)

(1,233)

Total shareholders' equity

9,730,392

9,905,361

Unrealized holding losses on securities

(686)

(981)

Total accumulated other comprehensive losses

(686)

(981)

Stock acquisition rights

68,626

75,735

Total net assets

9,798,332

9,980,115

Total liabilities and net assets

23,018,904

21,543,258

‒ 2 ‒

  1. Quarterly Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Quarterly Consolidated statements of income)

(Unit: Thousand yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

1,782,910

2,922,373

Cost of sales

1,042,409

1,924,657

Gross profit

740,501

997,715

Selling, general and administrative expenses

564,589

767,486

Operating income

175,911

230,229

Non-operating income:

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

87

3,896

method

Other non-operating income

38

994

Total non-operating income

125

4,890

Non-operating expenses:

Interest expenses

7,181

20,612

Offering expenses

12,921

Other non-operating expenses

347

598

Total non-operating expenses

7,529

34,133

Ordinary income

168,508

200,987

Extraordinary losses:

Office relocation related losses

104,266

Total extraordinary losses

104,266

Income before income taxes

168,508

96,720

Income taxes:

Current

22,456

38,954

Deferred

30,368

(8,848)

Total income taxes

52,825

30,106

Net income

115,682

66,613

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

115,682

66,613

‒ 3 ‒

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SRE Holdings Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
02:14aSRE : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Results for the..
PU
08/04Sempra Energy's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Affirms 2022, 2023 Outlooks
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (SRE) SEMPRA Posts Q2 Revenue $3.55B
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (SRE) SEMPRA Posts Q2 EPS $1.98
MT
07/29SRE : Consolidated Financial Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 ..
PU
07/29SRE Holdings Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Ma..
CI
07/26Sempra Unit, Entergy Texas Enter Into Renewable Energy Collaboration
MT
07/22Sempra Signs Deals With Mexico Federal-Owned Electric Utility to Jointly Develop Energy..
MT
07/21Mirasol Details Results From Phase IV Drill Program at Virginia silver project
MT
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Wednesday Gains but Crude Oil Resumes Skid
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16 247 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2023 1 013 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
Net Debt 2023 8 050 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 50,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 694 M 383 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
EV / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SRE Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 200,00 JPY
Average target price 3 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuyoshi Nishiyama President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Masuko Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Corporate
Saburo Ono Independent Director
Jun Harada Independent Director
Ayako Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SRE HOLDINGS CORPORATION-57.58%383
CBRE GROUP, INC.-22.81%26 328
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.27%18 068
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED17.60%14 903
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-41.61%9 365
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.38%8 498