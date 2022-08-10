SRE : (Corrections / Corrections of Numerical Data) Consolidated Financial Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 (JGAAP)

Representative: Kazuo Nishiyama, President & Chief Executive Officer
1. Consolidated Results for the first three months of the FYE March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% shows the year-on-year change)
Quarterly Profit
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners of
parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
2,922
63.9
230
30.9
200
19.3
66
(42.4)
June 30, 2021
1,782
71.4
175
42.6
168
34.7
115
88.0
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥66 million (42.6%)
Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥115 million 88.0%
Basic quarterly profit
per share
Diluted quarterly profit
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
4.13
4.10
June 30, 2021
7.46
7.27
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
21,543
9,980
46.0
March 31, 2022
23,018
9,798
42.3
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of June 30, 2022: ¥9,904 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥9,729 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of first quarter
End of second
End of third
Year end
Total
quarter
quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FYE March 31, 2022
‒
0.00
‒
0.00
0.00
FYE March 31, 2023
‒
FYE March 31, 2023
0.00
‒
0.00
0.00
(forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the FYE March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% shows the year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic profit per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
20.1
16,300
1,650
18.5
1,500
15.3
930
4.2
58.35
(Note) Revision of the forecasts most recently announced: No
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first three months of FYE March 31, 2023 (changes of specified subsidiaries with change of the scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting principles accompanying the amendment of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than (i): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 5 of the attached document.
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
(i) Number of shares outstanding at end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022:
16,154,597 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
15,937,237 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period
As of June 30, 2022:
173 shares
As of March 31, 2022:
173 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during the period
The first three months of FYE March 2023:
16,116,381 shares
The first three months of FYE March 2022:
15,508,665 shares
The results are not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
Explanation concerning the appropriate use of financial result forecasts and other special notes (Note on forward-looking statements)
Forward-looking statements such as results forecasts provided in this document are prepared based on currently available information and assumptions that are deemed reasonable, but the Company does not intend to guarantee it's achievement. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts.
